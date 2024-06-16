The Real 'Replacement Theory'

"Replacement theory" is the racist, anti-Semitic, repugnant, and un-American proposition that Caucasian Americans are being replaced by nonwhite people. Theodore Roosevelt's essay on Americanism made it clear more than a hundred years ago that anybody who shares or adopts our national values and culture is an American, regardless of where he or she came from or when he or she got here.

If you adopt our values, you are an American regardless of whether you just got off the boat or your ancestors came here on the Mayflower. It is un-American to be against somebody because of his or her race, religion, ethnicity, or other EEOC-protected characteristic. If you do not adopt out values, and bring instead other values that are incompatible with those of the United States, you should go back where you came from even if your ancestors came here on the Mayflower. "To bear the name of American is to bear the most honorable titles; and whoever does not so believe has no business to bear the name at all, and, if he comes from Europe, the sooner he goes back there the better." A depraved and violent Dark Age ideology is neither a race nor a religion, it is not EEOC-protected in the United States, and it does not belong in the EU either. Germany said of this ideology, "Anti-Semites cannot be granted German citizenship under new law."

The white supremacists who peddle their "replacement theory" quackery are therefore un-American and should themselves go back to wherever their ancestors came from. This does not change the fact, however, that a real replacement is happening. It's not replacement of white people by nonwhite people, but replacement of Americans of all races with undesirables and dross of all races who do not share American values and have no intention of adopting them. These undesirables, whose ideology is totally inconsistent with the values of any civilized country, now infest much of the European Union along with American cities, and especially those in Michigan like Dearborn and Ann Arbor, California, New York, and Minnesota. They infest our universities like Harvard, U Penn, Cornell, Columbia, and the University of California where Jewish students now feel physically unsafe. They are also dangers to LGBT students (note that mass murderer Omar Mateen felt that LGBT people symbolized the West's "filthy ways"). Some are Democrat members of Congress and the Democrat Party continues to tolerate and even support them. Their hatred of Jews is self-explanatory, but their primitive and violent Dark Age ideology also includes contempt for Hindus, Christians, peaceful Muslims, and women.

It Never Ends with the Jews

Somebody pointed out that, while it often starts with the Jews, it never ends with the Jews. The same ideology that murdered a thousand Jews on October 7 2023 murdered three thousand Americans of all religions (including a Muslim emergency responder) on September 11, 2001. It slaughtered hundreds of people in France (Paris, 2015), India (Mumbai, 2008), the United Kingdom (London, 2005), Spain (Madrid, 2004), and Egypt (2017, when ISIS butchered peaceful Muslims). These are but a handful of countless examples. While I doubt one in a hundred of those who espouse this ideology will act on it violently, recent events have shown that several million people here share it. Let's say five million, of whom one percent are violent extremists and fifth columnists. That's fifty thousand 9/11s, Pulse Nightclub shootings, Fort Hood shootings, and Boston Marathon bombings waiting for a time and a place to happen. Maybe some of them are just waiting for the word from back home to make the kind of headlines nobody here wants to see.

Here Comes the Diversity. We are About to be Culturally Enriched.

America is probably the most diverse nation on earth in terms of race, ethnicity, and religion. As stated previously, there is a place here for everybody who shares our values and culture. There is no "us" to look like because we come in all colors, or "us" to pray like because we have freedom of religion. There is however no place here for "diverse" value systems that support violence, discrimination, misogyny, and similar things that belong in backward Dark Age societies. Here are but a handful of the "diversities" who are "culturally enriching" us. Web sites such as DontHireHate.com and Canary Mission are compiling searchable lists so employers know who to avoid hiring and landlords know to whom not to rent.

Nejwa Ali "shared an image of a terrorist parachuting into Israel and wrote, 'F*** Israel and any Jew who supports Israel.' She also shared antisemitic images, including of a Jewish nose." The Daily Signal alleges further that she was once a spokesperson for the terrorist Palestine Liberation Organization.

New York University law student Ryna Workman wrote among other things, "Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life. This regime of state-sanctioned violence created the conditions that made resistance necessary."

New York City emergency room doctor Dana Diab was fired after posting, among other things, "Zionist settlers getting a taste of their own medicine."

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practitioner and medical doctor Abeer N. AbouYabis was placed on leave after she "took to Facebook this week to wish 'glory to all resistance fighters'" and added "They got walls, we got gliders."

Here is a video of a Black man in New York telling Jews he wishes Hitler was back to wipe them out. This underscores the fact that he is not just anti-Semitic and anti-American, noting the hundreds of thousands of service personnel we lost in the Second World War, he is also ignorant because he clearly does not know what Hitler thought of people who look like him.

Here are Hamas water-carriers disrupting a Memorial Day parade, thus disrespecting our fallen veterans.

These Are Our Enemies

There is a conflict in this country between Americans of all races and ethnicities who share American values, and the de facto domestic enemies of the United States who do not. These enemies include white nationalists, black nationalists like Black Lives Matter (whose Chicago chapter posted a picture of a terrorist glider), and Hamas sympathizers and water carriers. We are a society of laws and it is illegal to use violence against another person unless in immediate self-defense, e.g. multiple undesirables in Skokie gang-beating somebody whom they took for a Jew. That's disparity of force, it justifies a deadly force response, and multiple thugs or goblins (Colonel Jeff Cooper's term for violent criminals) are exactly what fifteen-round magazines are for.

If these enemies refrain from violence, though, we can use only nonviolent measures against them. Their businesses can be boycotted and badmouthed, as long as one doesn't lie about them, all over the Internet. As but one example, "Palestine" water carrier Ben & Jerry's can be badmouthed for providing poor value for your money as they will not allow you to buy their product in economical three-pint quantities. That's my perception and opinion, and I'm entitled to share it with their potential customers. Hamas supporters can be blacklisted by employers; who in his or her right mind wants to hire somebody who glorifies terrorist gliders? While landlords cannot discriminate against EEOC-protected characteristics, they can refuse to rent to those who might be physical threats to their neighbors.

These undesirables are not our fellow Americans. They are our enemies and potential fifth columnists, and we need to treat them as such.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history, and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. He or she is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

