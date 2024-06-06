The Monstrous Lie of White Privilege

There are errors of omission and errors of commission. When an error rises to the level of intentional misleading, we call it a lie. The currently unassailable concept of some widely held white privilege was and is a deliberate falsehood designed to subvert truth and silence tens of millions of whites in America, forcing them to become docile sheep. Have you noticed that there is no equivalent movement in Europe?

No single concept has done more to harm our societal fabric than the claim that alleged white privilege has intentionally stolen another group’s freedom, economic prosperity, and free agency. Claims of white privilege have justified theft, violence, the reordering of society, the silencing of dissent, murder, and ultimately, the rights of the largest segment of the American population—whites.

Millions of white people hang their heads in shame and wonder how they can ever live an upright life with their foreheads tattooed for all to see with the words “white privilege” burnt into them. Claiming that one acknowledges this transgression and has now achieved the enlightened plane of Woke only means one is an acknowledged versus an unacknowledged flawed human being. With the import of such a damming charge laid before us, shouldn’t we at least consider if it’s true or not?

Of the almost 11 million Africans sold into slavery, 388,000 came to Britain’s North American colony from 1619 through 1783 and to the United States itself until the slave trade ended in 1808. The rest went to European colonies and Muslim countries.

What leftists also refuse to acknowledge is that the slave trade couldn’t have existed without the African tribes and independent nations who captured other Africans and delivered them to the Muslim traders who ran the markets. Slavery exists to this day in Africa and the Middle East! While Europe’s white descendants engaged in a practice that had existed since time immemorial, it’s a Big Lie to tar them with this crime to the exclusion of many others, especially Africans themselves.

Leftists also ignore that one in ten blacks in America are recent immigrants and account for 19% of the overall black population. Being black in America today does not connote a direct correlation to former slave status, with blacks in general coming here from many origins, predominantly Caribbean nations (where the Europeans imported them as slaves).

One of the least talked about subjects in America is black success, which is broad and deep, despite claims to the contrary. Left-leaning Brookings tells us: “White Americans are slightly over-represented in the middle class at 59 percent compared to being 57 percent of the population. Black Americans comprise 12 percent of the middle class and 13 percent of the population.” The reality that blacks share in the wealth in proportion to their share in the population is not a great place to start if you believe in systemic racism.

Notwithstanding the facts, government, academia, and, particularly, political groups coalesced around a theme that featured whites as villains and significant numbers of blacks now believing they are superior beings. So successful are many blacks that some white commentators describe how blackness has become a “tremendous asset,” with some whites now trying to “pass” as black to soak up some of those benefits.

Here’s something else you won’t hear from most liberal or progressive sources: Despite trillions spent by the government since the commencement of Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society program, black poverty increased as the nuclear black family imploded with the vast majority of black children now born out of wedlock! Government as Daddy is a monumental failure.

All levels of government pander to the hundreds of programs, grants, set-asides, rules, laws, commissions, local power brokers, churches, media, and more that made race a profitable business in America. Neither Hispanics nor Asians benefit from the racial narrative. It’s blacks who appear disproportionately, relative to their population size, in government and law. They also get their “Historically Black Colleges,” a profitable racial privilege that is denied to all other races. We are in the tank, with virtually unlimited flogging for anyone who points out the inequality of favoring blacks over whites in a regimented system of laws and preferences.

American governmental institutions pander to blacks because there’s an enormous amount of money and activism being spread around. A parade of “regulars” develop a special relationship with our overseers and receive time, money, and favorable decisions that give these NGOs (non-governmental agencies) disproportionate power and influence. Anything involving civil rights, social services, compensation, or an aggrieved minority receives outsized attention and frequently funds that see governmental budgets bloated by what amounts to reparations by fiat. The word pander is the essence of most progressive demands by these pressure groups.

This is not American in 1750 (an English colony that had rejected Irish slaves because they kept dying), 1850 (a nation divided by slavery), or 1950 (a nation divided by Jim Crow), but the Democrat party simply will not let go of the past. Even as the nation moves on, Democrats—the party of slavery and Jim Crow—continue to use blacks to benefit themselves financially and politically.

Too many willingly become slaves to a new master with a different tattoo on their forehead: victimhood. Which form of enslavement has been worse? A regrettable period of world history or a perpetual system that forever limits one’s outcomes?

You decide.

God Bless America.

