The Left's Missing Survival Instincts

On nearly every major issue, progressives are hurtling towards extinction.

Abortion, LGBT, guns, crime, open borders, even religion; all the things they relentlessly, senselessly agitate about, if extrapolated out to their inexorable ends, would result in the actual physical extinction of their population. Whatever neural highway connects the “actions” part of the human brain to the “consequences” part appears in them to be not merely broken, but never constructed in the first place.

Worse, we are now several generations deep into progressive parenting: too many people with too many decades of indoctrination on what to think rather than how to think -- and there are millions of them: people who, since birth, have had every adult around them hovering, helicoptering, and insulating them from even the most benign challenge, depriving them of the essential, evolutionary sting of a bad choice.

Now they are grown and thickly among us in all our public and private institutions, incapable of regulating their emotions to process even the smallest deviation from their Truth; their never-jostled internal compass they are certain points them morally and intellectually to true north. We, the unindoctrinated, are left scrambling for purchase, for even the simplest agreed upon objective truth (“What is a woman?”).

The rules for informed American citizenship used to be full sunlight and reasoned debate with objective truth -- or, at the very least, an agreed-upon set of facts -- emerging from civilized rough and tumble. (Think William F. Buckley or Milton Friedman debating liberals, who used to know how to comport themselves.)

The rules now seem to be: whoever is the wokest or loudest wins. They don’t even have to prove their case on the merits. They just have to silence the opposition. Their opponent’s acquiescence is all that’s required.

ABORTION

It goes without saying that the surest way to kill off a population is for that population to stop having babies. But in this case, it’s not just the killing off of one’s own, it’s the proud killing of one’s own. “Safe, legal, and rare” has devolved into “Shout Your Abortion.” Abortion up until the moment before birth is allowed in only a handful of countries, China, North Korea and the United States chief among them. Bills have been put forth to outlaw the practice, but to our everlasting shame, they have failed -- with Republican help. Looking at you, senators Collins and Murkowski.

LGBT, etc.

Again, self-explanatory: if everyone was gay, nobody would get born and the population would die off. It’s not just the unproductive nature of homosexuality, it’s the absolutist “pride” of it. Once again, that slippery slope got awful slippery awfully fast. Since the Clinton era of “don’t ask, don’t tell” it has switched gears from passive acceptance to active, taxpayer-funded endorsement. Now America’s military will pay for your gender reassignment surgery and take time away from life-saving readiness training to instruct uniformed personnel on the proper use of pronouns.

Also: it used to be just adults. Now it’s kids -- and they’re getting younger. In 2005, the “youngest ever” sex reassignment surgery was performed on a 12-year-old boy, transitioning the child from “Tim” to “Kim.” Now? Toddlers -- barely more than babies -- are being mutilated at their parents’ request, and the families are taking their star turns on NPR with warm and glowing profiles about the normalcy of it all.

In a different America, in a more rational time, this type of intervention would have rightly been called Munchausen-by-Proxy.

GUNS

No matter what progressives tell you about the 2nd Amendment, the truth is that they want it repealed. When you ask what will happen to America’s guns (there is at least one gun for every man, woman, and child in our 330 million+ population), they really seem to think they’ll all just vanish, magically.

The "common sense” part of “common sense gun legislation” went flying out the window when, incredibly, they upped the ante from disarming American citizens to disarming America’s police.

These Democrats trust Iran with the means to make nuclear bombs more than they trust their fellow Americans with a Glock.

These are not serious people by any standard, and as much as practical, should be ignored. Where they cannot be ignored, they must be stopped.

CRIME

New York City has been a gusher of headlines since their “no-cash bail” law went into effect.

“[Then Governor] Cuomo estimate[d] the new law will keep about 90% of defendants out of jail at least until their case gets resolved. These offenders will also have the added bonus of a new incentive program in New York City -- which will give released suspects things like New York Mets tickets and gift cards for showing up to court.”

Rob a bodega, go to a Mets game! Make it Yankees’ tickets and you could probably eliminate crime in Gotham altogether!

San Francisco got in on the crazy-on-crime game too. The City by the Bay decided the first $950 of theft was free -- but you gotta do it during business hours. Which is nice! No more late nights.

Extrapolated out to its inevitable ends and there won’t just be “food deserts” but everything deserts. Who in their right mind would open a business in that environment? Without business there are no jobs. Where there are no jobs there is destitution and misery and the hollowed-out shells of once great cities. See Detroit, where you can buy a home for $1. Detroit hasn’t had a Republican mayor in over sixty years, since 1962.

OPEN BORDERS

Believe it or not, back in the 80s and 90s, the Democrats “cited the flow of drugs and ‘criminal immigrants’” as reasons to be tough on border enforcement. Back then, only “32% of Democrats said immigrants strengthen the country…" Today? “83% of Democrats feel that way…”

We now have untold millions of illegal aliens roaming the American countryside, and the very same people who lock their doors at night and build high walls around their homes with elaborate security systems are the ones leaving America’s door wide open, and wanting you and law enforcement to disarm.

Most worrying, so-called “OTMs” are on the rise: “Other than Mexican” encounters are happening on the southern border at previously unknown record highs. According to Pew (a decidedly left-leaning outfit, so this is what a lawyer might call “an admission against interest”):

There has also been a shift in migrants’ origin countries. Historically, most encounters at the southwestern border have involved citizens of Mexico or the Northern Triangle nations of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. But in December 2023, 54% of encounters involved citizens of countries other than these four nations.

Believing that open borders will give you nothing but a benign flood of law-abiding “dreamers” is truly magical thinking. It’s the thinking of a child. A child who has been allowed to tantrum all his life without the sting of consequences.

RELIGION

Democrats like Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden love to whip out the Catholic card when it’s convenient, but on any number of matters, abortion most prominently, their choices and their actions (like voting against born-alive bills), couldn’t be further away from anything Christian.

When they chose to sue nuns, they proved it. What could be less American, more intrusive of a bedrock, First, and Founding principle, then forcing nuns -- nuns! -- to violate their conscience? We could have “conscientious objectors” to the Vietnam War, but not to the inclusion of abortifacients in an insurance policy?

It’s not just nuns and it’s not just abortion. Simply want to practice medicine in peace? Not be forced to mutilate children? Nope. Your faith or conscience will be subservient to the State. If you have trouble reading the tweet, it says “HHS Director Becerra admits that hospitals with religious objections to transgender surgery on adults and children will lose federal funding.”

If the Biden Administration wasn’t full of progressives issuing progressive policies but were instead full of enemy terrorists, what would they do differently?

That’s a deadly serious question. Everything they do, everything they advocate for, diminishes and imperils us. Their policies diminish all of us, and like any enemy, they cannot be reasoned with. You cannot reason someone out of something they have not been reasoned into, and they’ve been indoctrinated to believe their impulses are always correct because they’ve never even been allowed to feel the sting of their own choices.

So what can you use as leverage when the person you are facing has no mortal fear? When they really believe they’ll survive anything because the State is with them?

All that they understand is raw power -- but only in the hands of a government occupied with their ideological opposites. Come this January, we simply have to have a federal population made of not merely Republicans… but Trump cabinet and administration members possessed of the animating force of capital-C Conservatism.

Raw Power. It’s their animating force.

It must be ours, if we are to survive. Pray we wield it, and wield it righteously.

Image: Pexels/Alexas Fotos