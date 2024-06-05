RFK Jr.: The Silver-Tongued Spoiler

Like so many others, I greatly admire Bobby Kennedy’s organization Children’s Health Defense, his stunning exposé “The Real Anthony Fauci,” and his work in the health freedom movement. As an attorney, he’s been a tireless crusader focused on environmental and health issues. However, his latest crusade in the extraordinarily high-stakes 2024 presidential election could cost us our Republic.

First, let’s examine whether Kennedy has truly left the Democratic Party and what he stands for.

Image: YouTube screen grab.

AN INDEPENDENT OR A DEMOCRAT?

The moment this iconic Democrat went rogue by joining the Independents for a third-party run, Kennedy outed himself as a NeverTrump spoiler.

He appears to admit this himself, but with impressive verbal dexterity bordering on Shakespearean aplomb, twists it into a badge of honor:

Our campaign is a spoiler…. It’s a spoiler for President Biden and for President Trump. It’s a spoiler for the war machine. It’s a spoiler for Wall Street and big ag and big tech and big telecom and big pharma and the corporate-owned media and all the corrupt politicians and corporations.

Under the sway of such passionate rhetoric, listeners might not recollect that this knight errant supports the following Progressive positions:

They might have also forgotten that far from Trump being a “tired and unpopular head of the uniparty,” he’s one of the most popular Presidents in modern history, an outsider who refashioned the Republican Party as MAGA America Firsters, or that it’s that very same “Uniparty” Kennedy decries that keeps attacking Trump.

The battle lines were clearly drawn in 2016: Marxist/globalist Democrats vs MAGA Republicans—and Kennedy endorsed Hillary. Never-Trumper then, Never-Trumper now.

And lest we forget, the Democrats are not the solution—they are the problem!

AN INDEPENDENT OR A LIBERTARIAN?

More verbal legerdemain:

At the Libertarian Freedom Fest conference last summer, Kennedy portrayed himself as a free-market libertarian even though most of his life he’s been litigating to enforce government regulations against corporations—anathema to libertarians. Though of course running as a Libertarian would have solved his ballot access problem.

However, most Libertarians saw through Kennedy’s pretense that he was one of them and handed him a humiliating defeat as the lowest-scoring candidate, with a measly 2% of the votes in the first round of their nominee selection.

A commenter on an Epoch Times article about the convention, Barry AuH20, sums it up nicely:

NEWS FLASH: Donald Trump IS the 3rd Party Candidate to break the stranglehold of the DNC and GOP. But, frankly, I’m still voting straight party GOP. The stakes are far too high to be playing idealistic games.

Exactly!

PINNING THE TAIL ON THE DONKEY

As the Republican National Committee documented in a recent publication, Kennedy is a Progressive Democrat in Independent’s clothing strictly as a political strategy.

Want proof? How about his choice of running mate?

Nicole Shanahan, the 38-year-old ex-wife of Google’s co-founder Sergey Brin, is Silicon Valley’s answer to Kamala Harris. Not only are neither of them remotely qualified for the job, but they’re both constitutionally ineligible! Neither one is a natural-born American citizen. Shanahan’s Chinese immigrant mother gave birth to Nicole two years after entering America—it takes five years for immigrants to be naturalized, or three if married to a US citizen.

Politically, Shanahan is a Democrat billionaire who’s poured millions into the “defund the police” movement, among other far-left causes. She’s been described as “supporting sustainable development.” That’s code-speak for Agenda 21/ 2030.

In fact, the only plausible explanation for Kennedy’s ostensibly cynical pick is the lady’s checkbook. Who else would have paid for his cringe-worthy Super Bowl ad?

But Shanahan is not the only Democrat in Bobby’s “Independent” campaign. His first campaign manager was far-left Democrat Dennis Kucinich. Socialist Charles Eisenstein, his “Senior Advisor,” supports Universal Basic Income. Treasurer John Sullivan participated in Obama’s campaign. Press Secretary Stefanie Spear is a Leftist environmental activist and founder of “EcoWatch.” Birds of a feather….

It’s wishful thinking to believe Kennedy is offering anything but the latest Progressive version of “hope and change.”

THE PROBLEM WITH IDEALISTIC & IDEOLOGICAL CRUSADES: UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES—OR WORSE

Kennedy’s history as an environmentalist lawyer proves two things: his credentials as a Progressive Democrat and the fact that his crusades have often backfired.

Case in point: Canadian investigative journalist Elizabeth Nickson blames Kennedy for spearheading protests that ultimately destroyed British Columbia’s flourishing timber industry, followed by its sad replacement with casinos and drug and sex trafficking cartels.

Trump, writing in Truth Social, blames RFK Jr. for convincing Governor Cuomo to cripple energy production in New York:

Upstate New York was not allowed to drill or frack as Ohio, Pennsylvania, and others ripped off New York Energy. Because of this, prices have skyrocketed… especially [in] Upstate New York and New England.

Regarding another of Bobby’s “successes,” Michael Lacey, founding editor of Village Voice Media, writes:

I have junior’s receipts. He willingly sacrificed hundreds of jobs for Mexicans—in a notoriously impoverished desert—to wage a phony worldwide campaign on behalf of the charismatic gray whale.

Let’s not forget that Agenda 21/2030 involves exploiting environmentalism to deindustrialize first-world nations, and Kennedy seems to have followed this playbook, however well-intentioned he might be.

But the damage Kennedy’s election crusade could cause would far exceed that of any of his environmental exploits.

A CONTINGENT ELECTION?

Kennedy’s campaign consultant Rita Palma touted the possibility his campaign could score enough electoral votes to deprive both Trump and Biden’s replacement from reaching 270 electoral votes, throwing the “contingent election” to Congress. And in an article titled, “How RFK Could Smash the Two-Party System,” Pippa Malmgren argues his third party run could lead to a contingent election, with months of chaos likely to ensue.

If Congress, replete with Dems and RINOs, gets to choose the president, does anyone think it will be Trump?

Meanwhile, America faces an asymmetric war while our enemies—the Communist Chinese, jihadist Islamists, and supranational globalist elites— are salivating at the prospect of America’s demise.

We need a Commander-in-Chief, not an idealistic crusader who plans to cut defense spending.

There are only two candidates in this election: Donald Trump and Barack Obama. Trump stands for America and our national sovereignty.

Obama, through his surrogate, will proceed with the Marxist takeover of the USA he’s advanced all along, designed to make America a vassal state in the globalist elites’ planned One World Government “utopia,” where we’ll “own nothing and be happy.”

Washington Times columnist Don Feder opines: “God knows Donald J. Trump isn’t perfect. But he’s all that stands between us and a totalitarian nightmare from which we may never wake up.”

Kennedy, through his inspiring orations, acts as a pied piper drawing many well-meaning health freedom advocates to support his presidential aspirations. But if he succeeds in stopping Trump from reaching 270 electoral votes, the collapse of America will follow as surely as night follows day.

A word of advice: Be careful what you wish for.