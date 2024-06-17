Pushing Back Against Lefty Pejoratives and Race Cards

Last week was the “far right” week of weeks in Europe, what with the far-right neo-fascist populist white nationalists in Europe voting in battalion strength for the far right neo-fascist populist nationalist Literally Hitler parties in the recent EU elections.

In a normal pack of playing cards there are usually two jokers, but in the educated class pejorative packs there are race cards and sexist cards and fascist cards and Literally Hitler cards and -phobia cards and only one side is allowed to play them.

If this was Vegas, the Mob would have put a stop to this pejorative race card game, as bad for business. And how come it took a J.K. Rowling to get the ball rolling by telling the trans activists to take their trans-hate cards and flush them down the toilet in the men’s room for a change.

But the rest of us -- particularly anyone in national politics -- are still scared of some lefty playing the race card on us. Hello Charlottesville. Tiki torch anyone?

But I have a dream, that one day some up-and-coming politician will respond to the usual race card ploy with a straight up “Hey buster, you can take that race card and put it where the sun don’t shine.”

And I tell you, when that day dawns, the heavens will open, the lightning will flash and the thunder will echo from horizon to horizon. And the world will change. All it takes is one man with courage. And, frankly, he needs to be responding to a really egregious race card play by a headline black lefty race-hustler.

I once had a chance to do that in the little leagues, twenty years ago, when called a racist at dinner in a restaurant by a black guy, son of a professor. I should have said: “Sir, if there is one thing I know as evil and vile and contemptible, it is for a black man to play the race card in a public restaurant. No sir. I am not the racist; you are the racist and I defy you.”

But I didn’t. I was a coward.

You know what? I think that it is time for deplorables like you and me to call out Republican politicians and conservative headliners that fail to trump liberals that play the race card. What are you, sir? A coward? If so, you are not fit to lead us.

Another ploy, I think, is to brush back against the pejorative card. For instance, last week I discovered that the main issue motivating far-right voters in the EU elections was Ukraine. So I wrote

I thought [the EU election] was all about far right neo-fascist populist white nationalist racists opposing immigration. But David P. Goldman says that the major issue for those far right neo-fascist populist white nationalist voters was not immigration -- or even saving the climate. No, it was something else. Not the sort of thing you’d expect from far-right neo-fascist populist white nationalist warmonger voters.

Do you see the point? I am piling on the contemptible MSM pejoratives to make fun of them. That is why God invented humor: to enable the lesser folk to tickle -- ever so gently -- the sensitive parts of the ruling class.

Now comes Jordan Bardella, 28-year-old President of the far-right neo-fascist populist white nationalist Islamophobic Rassemblement National. Tweets he , per Google translation:

I want to reassure everyone: our compatriots of foreign origin or people of foreign nationality present with us, who work, who pay their taxes, who respect the law, who love our country, have absolutely NOTHING to fear from our policy.

But whatabout the foreign national in France that works, pays taxes, respects the law, and doesn’t love La France?

Well, why would he want to stay?

Of course, the Frenchie TV host interviewing him was mortally insulted. So sad.

It all comes down to Alinsky’s Rules 5 and 6:

Rule 5: “Ridicule is man's most potent weapon. There is no defense. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage."

Rule 6: "A good tactic is one your people enjoy."

Hey, to restrict Alinsky’s Rules for use only by radicals is not inclusive and inflicts harm on the deplorable community.

It’s up to all far-right politicians and influencers to ridicule and make fun of the lie, that the rulers are fighting for the oppressed peoples. Not they ain’t. They are rulers; they are in it for the power and for the status -- for themselves. All they ever do is spend other peoples’ money to buy the votes of the oppressed and they play the race card to trump the opposition to their rule.

And it’s up to far-right politicians and influencers to make sure that we the people enjoy the embarrassment and infuriation of the wokey international-globalist post-national activist NGO-adjacent rulers as we all fight them for Truth, Justice, and the American Way.

Image: Alfo Medeiros via Pexels