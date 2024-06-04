Never Vote for Democrats, Period!

“It is virtually impossible to identify a realm in which Democrats are wreaking anything but havoc, division, and devastation,” said Deroy Murdock in the New York Post. Today’s Democratic Party is not the party of your parents and grandparents. The Democrats have abandoned traditional values in favor of a neo-Marxist philosophy. Their values are those of Venezuela and Cuba. Wherever those values have been embraced, we have witnessed economic disaster and personal tragedy on a massive scale.

“The power of the state exists first and foremost to protect the rights of the individual,” Bret Stephens wrote in the New York Times. The Democrat Party supports big government and the Deep State at the expense of the individual. This threatens to transform America into a totalitarian nightmare. That is why we need to vote the Democrats out of power.

Today’s Democrat Party militates for increased governmental control over every aspect of our lives; limitations on free speech and freedom of the press; replacement of capitalism with socialism; replacing meritocracy with race-based criteria; a reduction of American power and influence; and a dysfunctional version of social justice.

If Democrats succeed in supplanting capitalism with socialism, the middle class will be taxed out of existence. The incentive to achieve will disappear, as it has in parts of Europe. When the productive segment of our population has had enough, they will pack up and leave and America will turn into Venezuela. This is already happening in California.

The Democrat Party has embraced violence as its modus operandi. With the complicity of elected Democrat officials, our nation has descended into rampant lawlessness. Criminals are released without bail so they can repeat their offenses. District attorneys refuse to prosecute criminals. “The people whose job it is to make you safe are instead making it easier for criminals to terrorize your family,” said Tucker Carlson.

The social vision of the Democratic Party has been the enemy of minorities. The Democrat Party’s conception of “social justice” may sound like a good idea, but in reality, it is designed to divide the country into warring factions based on the idea that whites are oppressors and blacks are helpless victims. White people are targeted as the enemy. (For more on this, read my book, The War on Whites.)

If you are white -- unless you are into self-hate -- don’t vote for the party that is actively working to replace you. Democrats have endorsed attempts to decrease the percentage of the population that is white, largely by inviting millions of illegal immigrants who presumably will vote for Democrats. You won’t hear much about it in the media because they are in the pocket of the Democratic Party.

If you are black -- the welfare state advocated and implemented by Democrats has trapped black Americans in its hateful web. “The belief that people are entitled to what others have produced,” said economist Thomas Sowell, “is at the heart of the social degeneration that can be traced back to the 1960s.” The breakdown of the black family, teenage pregnancies, and increased crime in black communities can all be traced back to the Democrat welfare state, said Sowell.

The idea that the Democrat Party is the working man’s party is a fiction. “Far from being the party of the people, Democrats represent America’s social and cultural elites,” said author David Horowitz. “How is it possible that Democrats and progressives can pose as defenders of minorities, the middle class, and the poor? Democratic policies have devastated all three.”

For those of you who are white, black, brown, yellow, or orange -- bear in mind that the Democrats are trying to take away your right to free speech, guaranteed by the First Amendment. A landmark California bill that would have destroyed the First Amendment by making it illegal to engage in climate-change dissent was supported by then-California attorney general Kamala Harris. The fact that someone who has actively campaigned against freedom of speech is acceptable to the Democrat Party is reason enough to send us all rushing into the arms of the Republicans.

The federal government under Obama and Biden has been trying to insinuate itself into every facet of our lives. Biden is empowering the Deep State and the media to crush his political opponents. “[Biden is calling for] censorship of political opinions,” said Tucker Carlson. “What you're seeing here is dangerous. There's no other way to describe it.”

The goal of the Democrat Party is a one-party state. The Biden administration has declared that the ‘most lethal elements’ in our society are political conservatives. As a result of this unsupported allegation, the DoJ and FBI are being weaponized to go after Republicans. "The FBI is now an organization solely focused on destroying the domestic enemies of the Democratic Party," said talk radio show host Jesse Kelly.

If you doubt this is true, look at the campaign orchestrated by the Biden administration to prevent Donald Trump from running for president in November. The clearly partisan guilty verdict in the New York Trump case is the brainchild of a sitting president who is openly abusing the power of the Oval Office to prevent his main opponent from running against him in the upcoming election. This is Stalinism pure and simple.

“The Trump verdict puts the U.S. among infamous countries that prosecuted opposition leaders,” said Peter Aitken on Fox News. It has no place in our country, and must be overturned. It has underscored my resolve never to vote for a Democrat candidate for public office. Any Democrat, anywhere.

If Biden gets another four years, America will never be the same. “Every single thing this man and his administration touch they absolutely destroy,” said Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “Something has to be done to stop the craziness that is going on in Washington.”

The solution: Never vote Democrat again, period!

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator and author of ten books including Tyranny of the Minority: How the Left is Destroying America. He is a former US Marine officer, Fortune 500 sales executive, and Hollywood movie actor.

Image: Vector Portal.com CC BY