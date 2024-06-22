Louisiana Leads In Protecting Women and Girls from Biden’s ‘Gender Identity’

It is a largely unremarked irony that the Biden Left’s so-called “feminism” has resulted in a slew of cultural, psychological, and physical attacks on, and thus degradation of, women and girls.

Louisiana led the challenge, won this week, to protect females from Biden’s exclusively political efforts to push his Left’s “gender” ideology upon the country, an effort that chiefly results in the destruction of the privacy, safety, and happiness of females.

Louisiana’s NOLA major papers reported this week:

The Western District of Louisiana on June 13 served the causes of common sense, good law and women’s health by issuing a preliminary injunction against President Joe Biden’s new regulations under Title IX, which prohibits discrimination in educational programs and activities on the basis of ‘sex.’ Without any actual change in a federal statute, Biden’s Department of Education issued a rule claiming that ‘sex’ includes ‘gender identity,’ but without even fully defining the latter term.

No wonder the Biden administration did not “fully define” what they meant by “gender identity.”

The very notion of such a term is key to Biden’s whole approach to “truth speaking power,” a singularly inane expression adopted in force by the left during BLM’s brief moment of fame and violence before several of its leaders were indicted in various personal corruption actions.

Louisiana was joined by several other states in the action prompting the temporary injunction:

As a result of the new rule, explains the Defense of Freedom Institute, ‘sex-separated intimate facilities, such as restrooms, showers, and locker rooms, and even athletics fields are now prohibited — a violent deviation from Title IX and years of agency interpretation and enforcement practice.’ DFI, representing the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho (with Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill taking the lead), had filed suit to block the new rule. … The court’s injunction bars the rule from being implemented in those four states. Similar suits are sure to see at least interim success in other states, and the controversy is almost certain to wind its way to the U.S. Supreme Court before long.

Kentucky, with several other states joining, also secured a new Title IX injunction. The Biden administration assures us, according to The Washington Post, that the new rule will not affect athletics:

The Biden administration’s effort to expand protections for LGBTQ+ students hit another roadblock Monday, when a federal judge in Kentucky temporarily blocked the new Title IX rule in six additional states. U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves referred to the regulation as ‘arbitrary in the truest sense of the word’ in granting a preliminary injunction blocking it in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. His ruling comes days after a different federal judge temporarily blocked the new rule from taking effect in Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and Montana. … Republicans argue the policy is a ruse to allow transgender girls to play on girls athletic teams. The Biden administration said the rule does not apply to athletics.

Does anyone actually believe the WAPO’s version of Biden’s intentions in this matter?

The success of the several current multi-state injunctions against the Biden Title IX power grab also signal a new, associated reality: Transgender ideology is currently on the cultural downswing in America, within both the so-called “scientific community” and the so-called “medical community.” From Fox News:

A coalition of pediatricians, health policy groups and conservative organizations is calling on medical professionals to stop promoting transgender medical treatments for children. The American College of Pediatricians (ACP) and allied groups styling themselves as ‘Doctors Protecting Children’ have published a declaration urging mainstream American medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics to abandon support for so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ for transgender youths. ‘As physicians, together with nurses, psychotherapists and behavioral health clinicians, other health professionals, scientists, researchers, and public health and policy professionals, we have serious concerns about the physical and mental health effects of the current protocols promoted for the care of children and adolescents in the United States who express discomfort with their biological sex,’ the declaration states.

Transgender surgery is highly lucrative, so we can see why the “medical community” readily accepted it, from a profit point of view:

Transgender surgery is comprised of several surgical procedures that you can avail individually or as a package. The average transgender surgery cost for each procedure typically ranges from $1,500 to $26,000 but the total for all could be as high as $200,000 to $300,000.

However, as transgender litigation and damage costs, post-surgery as well as post-therapy, continue to climb, and the medical folks start to balk, a Fauci/COVID-like accounting is predictable—via Congressional committee investigation—on the transgender/gender identity debacle.

A seminal and increasingly respected report on the fallacies behind transgender ideology was put forward originally by The Heritage Foundation, which concluded with this prescient observation:

A transgender future is not the ‘right side of history,’ yet activists have convinced the most powerful sectors of our society to acquiesce to their demands. While the claims they make are manifestly false, it will take real work to prevent the spread of these harmful ideas.

Since that groundbreaking and prophetic report on the evils of transgender ideology, the “spread of these harmful ideas” has flourished—via Biden’s administration.

However, a number of “red” states—led by Louisiana’s Attorney General Liz Murrill—have assumed critical leadership in the rights of the states, working to cut down and bury this immoral, and unconstitutional, federal fiasco—that targets girls, women, and children—at long last. Godspeed to them all.

