Is the 2024 Election Trump’s to Lose?

Recently the New York Times published an article claiming that there is an increasingly high probability of a large turnout in the upcoming election cycle. However, in a surprising turn of events, this eventuality would benefit Donald Trump and not, as has been the historical norm, Joe Biden or the Democrats.

The reason: the extraordinarily high level of voter engagement as nearly three-fourths of the citizenry believes the country is headed in the wrong direction resulting in an increasing number of low-frequency voters claiming they will cast a ballot in 2024. The New York Times article further cites statistics that among the people who voted in 2020 but not 2022, Trump leads but among those who did not vote in either the 2020 or 2022 elections, Trump is leading by a significant14 percentage points.

Because of these trends as well as the current polling in battleground states and among minorities, Ben Shapiro, writing at the Daily Wire, believes the presidential campaign is at the stage where it is now Trump’s to lose. However, this assumes that there will be a near-record turnout of low-frequency voters and a significant percentage of minority voters opting for Donald Trump.

How does Donald Trump make certain he will receive a significant minority vote and a that there will be massive turnout among those who are not normally inclined to vote? Perhaps a brief interview with a potential voter in Detroit, Michigan offers a template.

After Trump’s appearance at a community roundtable in Detroit on June 16th, a well-known local rapper, Icewear Vizzo, was asked what he thought about Trump and for whom he would vote. He answered,

I’m voting based on personal experience. I’ve experienced Trump as president. I’ve experienced Joe Biden as president -- and I like Trump as president more.

Therein lies what should be the foundational basis of Trump’s presidential campaign. Not since the election of 1892 have the American people been given a choice between two candidates that occupied the Oval office within two consecutive terms.

Thus, the failures and accomplishments of both candidates are fresh in the minds of the voters and as such the electorate cannot avoid consciously contrasting the presidencies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The comparison between Trump and Biden could not be starker. The successes of the Trump presidency glaringly overshadow the endless litany of failures and outright illegality during the four years of Biden.

In response to this inevitable comparison, the only arrow the Democrat cabal (the Biden campaign, the Democrat Party, and the legacy media) have in their quiver is to portray Trump as an evil, megalomaniacal narcissist that will transform the country into a Fascist dictatorship.

Thus, they need to run a campaign replete with constant baseless accusations, outright lies, and a drumbeat of Trump being a “convicted felon” in order to goad him into what would be portrayed as unseemly and unpresidential responses they will use to further justify their accusations. This tactic has taken on additional importance as it appears the cabal has been thwarted in scheduling additional malicious lawfare-induced jury trials before the election.

Even if the Democrats were to replace Biden at the Democrat Convention, this would still be the only campaign strategy the Democrats have available to them. In fact, it would take on added importance as the Trump campaign could easily contrast his record of success with that of a comparatively unknown and untested candidate in very uncertain and dangerous times.

Trump, his campaign, and the Republican National Committee hopefully understand that the Democrat cabal will continuously attempt to place Trump in a near-constant defensive posture in order to detour him from comparing and contrasting his presidency with that of Biden and the Democrats.

Many the Democrat cabal’s litany of false accusations and outright lies will need to be forcefully answered or responded to -- but that should be the role of designated high-level Trump’s campaign surrogates and not Trump. He has been the dominant personality on the national political stage for nearly ten years. There are virtually no fabrications, allegations, denunciations, or defamations that have not been directed at Trump. After a decade of this charade, the vast majority of voters are no longer predisposed, as verified by their reaction to Trump’s recent court verdict, to accept or believe any additional mindless accusations in an exceedingly important presidential election.

Trump must, therefore, avoid the impulsive need to personally respond to the incessant ankle-biting by the Democrat cabal and focus on a three-prong campaign strategy to make certain there is a massive turnout of low-frequency voters.

In all their advertising, rallies and interviews, the Trump campaign must a) constantly and consistently compare his economic, immigration, and foreign affairs record to Biden and the Democrat Party; and b) tout Trump’s ability to achieve success once again in fostering economic growth, eliminating inflation, shutting-down illegal immigration, and initiating peace and stability throughout the world.

Trump must openly discuss the necessity of guaranteeing all the American people a fair and free election and delineate the steps being undertaken to do so. In doing so, he should not dwell on the fraud and manipulation of the 2020 election.

In his campaign appearances, Trump should refrain from constantly denigrating Biden’s physical and mental condition. He should not publicly commit to imprisoning him, or the denizens of the swamp, or seek revenge for the past nine years. Trump has already made it clear to his diehard supporters that there will be retribution.

In 1888 Grover Cleveland lost to Benjamin Harrison. However, Cleveland easily regained the presidency in 1892 by focusing on economic issues and contrasting his presidency with Harrison’s. Further, Harrison’s party, the Republicans, were, as are the Democrats today, in near total disarray. History can be repeated.

The fact of the matter is that the 2024 election is now Trump’s to lose. He and his campaign must act accordingly as the vital importance of Trump and the Republicans winning in November cannot be overstated.

Image: Sundance