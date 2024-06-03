In the Foxhole with Donald Trump

For me, the worst part about New York’s Soviet show trial was how it tormented President Trump’s supporters. I kept an eye on numerous messaging boards as the Democrat jury wrapped up deliberations, and so many people were struggling in real-time with the likelihood that Trump would be found “guilty.” In some instances, I recognized the names of commenters who had been soberly pointing out how rigged the trial was for weeks yet nonetheless expressed agony at the inevitable result. Grief can be a tricky thing. Everyone understood that pathetic “Judge” Merchan presided over an un-American and unconstitutional spectacle engineered to deliver a guilty verdict, yet accepting that the expected outcome had, in fact, come to pass still felt like a sharp jab to the ribs.

I think people were desperately hoping that some measure of justice would prevail despite the unavoidable realities that corrupt prosecutors (including one of Biden’s highest-ranking at the Department of in-Justice) pursued Trump for imaginary crimes (transforming misdemeanor bookkeeping actions into felonies while ignoring New York’s statute of limitations) in front of an unethical judge (who repeatedly prevented the defense from presenting exculpatory evidence while enthusiastically violating Trump’s constitutional rights) and a jury filled to the brim with Trump-hating Democrats. Justice died a long time ago. Democrats and their Deep State cohorts bludgeoned it in a back alley. “Judge” Merchan was simply urinating on its unmarked grave.

This trial was always going to end with a banana-republic conviction. The whole sordid ordeal reminded me of the scene from My Cousin Vinny in which Joe Pesci tells a distraught defendant falsely accused of murder, “Hey, Stan. You’re in Ala-****’n-bama. You come from New York. You killed a good ol’ boy. There is no way this is not going to trial.” Donald Trump may be from New York, but he embarrassed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, reduced the Democrats’ psychologically unstable voter base to tears, exposed the epidemic of RINO-ism in the Republican Party, and refused to bow down to the Deep State. They were always going to make him pay.

We live in a post-constitutional America whose government works for an international coalition of financial “elites.” Donald Trump seeks to restore the Bill of Rights and rebuild a strong middle class through America-first economic policies. There was no way the Democrat Deep State would peacefully accept Trump’s victories. Ever since Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, and the Gestapo FBI framed him as a Russian spy, it has been clear that prosecutors and judges would tear up the Constitution in their relentless efforts to imprison Trump and his supporters.

New York’s role in all of this has been particularly execrable. Attorney General Letitia James and District Attorney Alvin Bragg ran for office on a promise to “get Trump,” an unconscionable betrayal of their official duties which deserved (but never received) widespread condemnation from government authorities and the press. While ignoring skyrocketing violent crime and refusing to prosecute dangerous repeat offenders, James and Bragg have spent millions of dollars targeting Joe Biden’s chief political rival and the Republicans’ presumptive presidential nominee. Likewise, state legislators have rewritten statutes in order to make it easier for celebrity-seeking plaintiffs to sue President Trump in civil court over matters that New York law would have otherwise barred as untimely and which judges should have dismissed for insufficient evidence. AG James has bastardized civil fraud statutes in order to invent new offenses, seize hundreds of millions of dollars from the Trump family, and drive his business operations from the state. In an all-hands-on-deck approach to harassing Trump, New York courts, lawmakers, and prosecutors have done everything they can to punish the innocent and protect the guilty.

At every turn, when New York judges have had the chance to prevent these miscarriages of justice from disgracing their courtrooms, they have instead conspired with prosecutors and plaintiffs to advance fanciful interpretations of the law while depriving President Trump of his constitutional rights. They have repeatedly threatened to jail Trump for publicly defending himself against media calumnies. They have chained Trump to a defense table during the most important political campaign of his life and issued overly broad gag orders designed to silence his political speech. Instead of recommending that James, Bragg, and other lawfare assassins be disbarred and removed from office for having caused irreparable harm to the rule of law, these same partisan judges have condoned the sleazy efforts to confiscate President Trump’s wealth and toss him in prison. That’s one hell of a way to treat a man who has spent a lifetime building Manhattan’s skyline, burnishing New York’s reputation around the world, and paying civil servants’ salaries with a fortune in state and city taxes.

With so much injustice directed against one man, it is quite understandable that his supporters would feel dejected. To fight that poisonous inclination, look to the man himself! Not once during “Judge” Merchan’s Soviet show trial did President Trump appear less determined, confident, or in charge. Not once in all of the various lawfare proceedings arrayed against him has President Trump ever winced or expressed defeat. He remains a man of action, a leader who cannot be bullied to change course. We have a lot of work ahead of us, friends, and there will be many injustices that we are forced to endure. Do not waste your energies worrying about the Democrat Deep State’s tyrannical schemes to imprison Donald J. Trump. Look to the man. Watch how he behaves. Focus on the resolve in his eyes and the expression of purpose on his face. He is meant to be in this battle. He knows what he must do. He’s got this.

Did you notice that within twenty-four hours of his lawfare “conviction,” a huge number of people were posting messages online promising that they would be voting for the “outlaw”? Initial feelings of disbelief, sadness, and anger transformed into something much more valuable: eyes-wide-open commitment to fight like hell. After all, an immoral law is no law at all, and an obscenely corrupt criminal “justice” system renders no lasting judgment. The stigma of being a criminal is disappearing, as the Wild West days of Jesse James, Cole Younger, and Wyatt Earp return. If the Deep State has diminished the public’s respect for authority, then it has inadvertently set in motion its own demise. Every visionary starts off as a rule-breaker. Every dissident begins as a criminal. Every liberator is first a revolutionary. There is no instruction manual for bucking the system.

Nobody will believe we can save America until we do, yet afterwards, everybody will conclude that our successes were inevitable. Such is the way history is written: what looks impossible is recorded as certain. When you get discouraged in the months and years ahead, I hope you’ll remember that no contest worth winning ever comes without pain. It is the pain that makes the taste of victory sweet.

To be sure, there are plenty of signs that the tide is turning. Trump’s huge Bronx rally last month scared the snot out of Democrats and RINOs who have spent the last decade trying to paint Trump’s policies as appealing only to middle class whites. Red MAGA hats on black teenagers and cries of, “Trump Veinte Veinticuatro!” terrify the permanent “ruling class” in D.C. that survives only by dividing Americans against each other. Divisive Joe Biden plays the race card as if it’s the only one left in the Democrats’ deck.

President Trump is willing to be persecuted if it opens up Americans’ eyes to the Deep State’s tyranny. He’s a builder, after all. His foxhole has plenty of room for everybody.

