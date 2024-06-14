Donald Trump and the Resurgence of the West

The recent elections in Europe have revealed that the citizenry of many European nations will no longer tolerate irresolute leaders who are incapable of reversing the accelerating downward spiral of their countries and the rest of the Western world. These voters are seeking not only economic and societal resurgence, but recognition of the rights and privileges of being citizens of their countries.

The West is currently populated with patronizing, oblivious, and callous leaders, more concerned with themselves and globalism than the people and the future of their respective nations. In the debauched current state of Western civilization, any viable chance of reversing the decline and potential collapse is dependent on the leadership of the United States. Therefore, it is essential that a proven, tenacious, and intrepid egalitarian leader is elected as president in 2024. The sole experienced and successful current or past leader with these attributes is Donald Trump.

Early in his presidency, in a landmark speech in Poland on the 6th of July, 2017, President Trump delivered a Churchillian message about Western civilization — its accomplishments, but more importantly, its future. That day, in a speech largely ignored by the entirety of the American and much of the European media, President Trump not only assumed the role of the leader of the Western world, but proved that he understood and was resolved to stop the decline. He stated (emphasis added):

Today, the West is also confronted by the powers that seek to test our will, undermine our confidence, and challenge our interests. ... Americans, Poles, and the nations of Europe value individual freedom and sovereignty. We must work together to confront forces, whether they come from inside or out, from the South or the East, that threaten over time to undermine those values and to erase the bonds of culture, faith and tradition that make us who we are. If left unchecked, these forces will undermine our courage, sap our spirit, and weaken our will to defend ourselves and our societies.

Trump instinctively recognized that after decades of indoctrination and the rewriting of history, far too many in the United States had lost confidence in America and thus Western civilization. He chose to reconstitute Ronald Reagan’s slogan, “Let’s Make America Great Again,” shortened to “Make America Great Again.” It is a mantra, with the appropriate country name inserted, that could be applied to virtually all of the nations in the Western world.

There are four overriding factors that must be addressed if Western civilization is to survive. First, the degeneration and collapse of societies and subsequent acceptance of evolving autocratic police states. Second, the unfettered legal and illegal immigration of those from nations whose population are indoctrinated through religion or ideology to overthrow the West. Third, the destruction of economies precipitated by the inane determination to eliminate reliance on all fossil fuels. Fourth, the near inevitable threat of Chinese global hegemony brought about by a potential alliance with Russia and Iran.

Throughout Western societies, Judaism and Christianity, the underlying foundation of Western civilization, are being replaced with secularism and fealty to the state. Child abuse, pedophilia, and degeneracy are being normalized as the family structure, the fundamental building block of society, continues to falter. Greed, apathy, narcissism, censorship, and repression are rapidly becoming the hallmarks of Western civilization. Cultural icons are being abandoned and destroyed as history is falsely rewritten.

Trump understood that the West is under siege from Marxist-inspired groups within the United States and the countries of Europe. These groups, many allied with the ruling classes, seek to destroy traditional culture and moral values, as they believe that the State (dominated by them) is more important than the family, the individual, or the nation.

Other than Donald Trump no Western leader in the past twenty years has addressed or even acknowledged these civilization-ending developments that are devastating and weakening the nations of the West. He did so in another powerful speech on the 4th of July, 2020, as well as in his pro-family, anti-censorship and religious freedom policies.

Decades of unfettered legal and illegal immigration, in particular from Islamic states, has created a fifth column within virtually all European countries. Not only do these immigrants and aliens refuse to assimilate, but they are determined to transform their host countries into satellites of a new Islamic caliphate. The advancement of this goal justifies any means, be it murder, terrorism, or societal mayhem.

Donald Trump understood and railed against the economic and societal pitfalls of unconstrained illegal immigration. During his four years in office, he did more to stanch the flow of illegal immigration into the U. S. than any president since Dwight Eisenhower.

In an ongoing effort to transform the entirety of the Western world into a monolithic oligarchy, the Western ruling elites, and their various organizations, such as the World Economic Forum, have been promoting a “green agenda” that includes the elimination of fossil fuels. They are well aware that these policies will ultimately create massive economic dislocation and vulnerability. Yet these “elitists” claim to believe that a so-called healthy relationship with the Earth requires making energy scarce, regardless of economic or security implications, as seizing the reins of power is more important than the welfare of the people.

Donald Trump was the only Western leader in the past twenty-five years to vociferously point out the duplicity of the globalists and that Western reliance on unreliable renewables would greatly weaken economies, wipe out jobs, put money in the hands of totalitarian governments determined to destroy the West, and have no detectable influence on the world’s temperature or climate. He understood that access to reliable, affordable energy is vital for national and regional stability and security. Accordingly, Trump expanded fossil fuel production, lowered the cost of energy, and made the United States energy-independent and able to supply other nations in the West.

With the avoidable invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the subsequent refusals to accept any negotiated peace proposals, Western leaders have opened the door for an alliance among Russia, Communist China, and Iran. This potential axis would dominate and effectively control all economic activity throughout the world in combination with a massive, well armed military and an overwhelming nuclear arsenal to enforce its hegemony — thus spelling the end of American and, thus, Western global dominance.

Donald Trump was the first and still only Western leader to stand up to and definitively state that Communist China is the foremost threat to world peace and to change America’s defense strategy to identify China, Russia, and Iran as the West’s major adversaries.

With the unprecedented success of the Abraham Accords among other international accomplishments, Donald Trump has become the most consequential and successful foreign affairs president since Ronald Regan, as he has shown he can negotiate once-thought-impossible peace agreements. As such, he is uniquely qualified to shepherd the West through the morass created by the current leadership and make certain that China, Russia, and Iran do not evolve into the next “axis of evil.”

The accelerating downward spiral of the United States and the rest of the Western world combined with the specter of Chinese-Russia-Iran hegemony necessitates the re-election of Donald Trump in November of 2024 if there is to be a resurgence in the West.

Image via Raw Pixel.