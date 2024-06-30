Barack Obama and the Stupidity of the American Voter

Fundamentally transforming a country ain’t easy.

Just ask Barry O., who’s been running the show for twelve consecutive years now, yet has still not fully succeeded in turning America into a third world s-hole.

Obama’s made some strides in taking down the country he and his wife so fervently despise, but there’s still more work to be done.

How does Barry do it, you ask?

That’s simple. As one of his lackeys, Jonathan Gruber (no relation to Hans), put it while discussing the passage of Obamacare, Barry relies on “the stupidity of the American voter.”

And based on much of the commentary after the recent presidential debate, the mainstream media also count on the ignorance of the average citizen.

So, in an effort to make what’s going on in our country understandable, let me dumb down some of the political argle-bargle so even a purple-haired, gender-fluid, Hamas-loving hipster with a nose ring can understand it.

Obama sincerely hates the United States — not to mention white people. Always has. Rather than making America great, Barry’s globalist dream has been to turn our country into France or, God forbid, Greece — a socialist country with oppressive governance, poor services, high taxes and unemployment, and enough welfare goodies to attract every layabout and malcontent in the world.

That’s the Lightbringer’s dream for us.

So, some questions for you.

Is the American media establishment fair, balanced, and independent?

Do the FBI, CIA, IRS, and Justice Department stand for the rule of law, judicial fairness, and the American way?

Is the GOP a formidable political foe, working hard to contain the excesses of crazed liberal Democrats?

No, not remotely, and you gotta be kidding.

The despicable media spread the lies they’re given, enthusiastically and in unison, often using the exact same language. It’s almost as if they’ve been given a script to follow.

They have.

If the current American justice system didn’t have two standards, why, it would have no standards at all! A simple comparison of the judicial treatment afforded, say, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump makes that abundantly clear. You’re free to burn down a city, if you’re BLM, but say prayers across the street from an abortion abattoir, and you’re going to prison.

As for the GOP, those pretenders and senders of strongly worded letters and subpoenas that are thrown into the circular file as soon as they’re received, they have a perfect avatar in former Senate leader Mitch McConnell: a chinless, bespectacled turtle.

For those of you familiar with children’s books, patriotic, freedom-loving Americans are fighting the mighty Obamas, their globalist billionaire backers, the entire Democrat party, and every major institution in America with . . . Arthur. No contest there.

So, as president, Barry pretty much had his way for eight years, growing government; siccing the FBI, CIA, and IRS on his opponents; using the imbecile Joe Biden as impeachment insurance; and making our country just as gay as a man who dreams daily about sodomy with other men could.

And when Obama’s time in office was almost up, his DNC purposely screwed over every candidate but Crooked Hillary, his media minions pretended she was Albert Einstein with ovaries, and the FBI lied to a compliant FISA court to start spying on Donald Trump’s campaign.

In return for having the Oval Office handed to her, Hillary was to be Obama’s puppet and do whatever he demanded. But despite all the money, media, and Deep State denizens supporting her, Clinton somehow lost the election.

Not only did Hillary lose, but her shrill, unending caterwauling about being a victim of this and a victim of that also turned off every sentient, bipedal carbon-based life form in the land. Politically, she was toast.

From all directions, the dirty tricks kept coming for now-president Donald Trump, even from his own nominal party led by the RINO Paul Ryan and, of course, Arthur. And in 2019, a new Obama puppet was found to oppose Trump: the dolt Joe Biden.

All the already corrupt and captured institutions listed above immediately did their thing, and with the help of some serious electoral shenanigans, we saw an elderly, clearly senile man with a history of brain injuries installed in the Oval Office. Obama had once again relied on the stupidity of the American voters to win the day.

Some more Q&A for those having a hard time keeping up.

Upon leaving office, why did Barry buy a mansion — one of several the suddenly wealthy socialist purchased — in D.C.? To conveniently keep running the show. Kinda hard to call the shots from Hawaii.

Did Joe Biden ever run anything? As president, did he ever have one original idea? Did he really do anything in four years besides eat ice cream, read badly what was given to him on the teleprompter, and poop himself while visiting the pope?

No, nein, and not a thing.

Not only was Slow Joe the very definition of a puppet, but the powers that be kept him hidden from the American public as much as possible, trotting him out only to garble canned speeches and sniff the hair of women and children.

During Biden’s term in office, did everyone around him, including all the media talking heads and the party of Arthur, know that ever more of Joe’s already limited neurons were blinking out by the minute?

Of course, silly. They knew from day one Biden was fried and only going to get worse. They were simply going to lie through their teeth to the American public for as long as it took, to re-install an ailing octogenarian in the Oval Office and continue Obama’s diabolical quest to destroy our nation.

But the policies Puppet Joe promulgated were so awful for the health, wealth, and sanity of the populace that the electorate overwhelmingly turned against him, as measured by polls.

By the time this summer rolled around, the political polls, even those run by Trump-haters, were so awful for Biden that the Lightbringer knew with certainty that Crusty Joe would lose in November.

Time for a new puppet, thought Barry. Hmm.

A big problem for Obama’s fourth-term plans, however, is the idiot Kamala Harris, Barry’s and the DNC’s DIE hire for vice president. The same polls that spelled Biden’s doom say that a brainless, cackling Kamala would lose to Trump even worse.

Simple logic, then, tells us she must be sidelined. Perhaps, like Bernie Sanders, she’ll find herself in possession of a new lake house after politely stepping aside. Maybe, as an inside joke, Barry will make her the head of the Space Force. As Kammy could tell you, “Space is exciting!” although she’s probably not referring to the yawning chasm between her ears. But whatever happens, Harris, too, must go.

If you wish to keep your average neurotic Democrat voter on the plantation, can the Democrats possibly replace Harris with a white man for president?

Heaven forfend! There’s not enough hair gel in the universe to slide slippery Gavin Newsom into the slot, nor sufficient double cheeseburgers with bacon to draw J.B. Pritzker into that position.

Could the Dems possibly replace Harris as a candidate with a white woman, like Governor “Half” Whitmer or — shudder! — that harridan from Chappaqua?

Nope. Liberal logic, an oxymoron if ever there was one, demands that a black female candidate for office can be replaced only by another black woman, even though libs like Supreme Court justice Jackson struggle mightily to define exactly what a woman is. So whom exactly will the DNC put forth?

This is so simple, so elementary, that I really hate to state it. Joe Biden will soon be kicked to the curb for Michelle Obama.

She’s the perfect Democrat nominee. She’s got dark skin and female genitalia, and she absolutely hates America as founded! And her bicurious hubby is the man behind the curtain giving the orders.

Unless Donald Trump wins in a landslide, thereby overcoming all the Deep State machinations, coordinated media lies, and ballot mischief sure to come, Michelle Obama will be our next president.

And Barry O. will have another four, or possibly eight, years to continue wrecking...er transforming our formerly great country.

Will the stupidity of the U.S. electorate lead to the election of Michelle Obama and the death of the American dream?

Or will we finally smarten up?

As The Donald might say, we’ll have to see.

Image: Ari Levinson via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 (cropped).