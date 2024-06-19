America is Riding on this Supreme Court Decision

The Supreme Court has an opportunity to save free speech and, ultimately, free elections in America. At the end of June, two cases regulating social media and government speech censorship are on the docket.



The highest court in the land will be focused on cases from Missouri and Texas that aim to prevent social media outlets and the Biden Administration from censoring and banning users based on their political views.



Any American who has participated on Facebook, or Twitter before it was X, knows exactly what it's like to have their First Amendment rights trampled. The Twitter files brought examples of the censorship disease, which suppressed speech on topics damaging to the Biden family and the 2020 elections.

Ironically, #BigTech and the Biden lawyers are arguing that if they are not allowed to stop people's speech, it is a violation of their First Amendment rights.

Any chance #BigTech has to suppress the conservative voice or cause, they take it. That's exactly why I started Liberation Technology Services, a freedom-based tech platform. Understanding what is at stake from this Supreme Court decision and the actions you can take to protect yourself in these uncertain times, is critical.



The laws in certain states protect social media users from being canceled or removed based on political beliefs or opinions. These laws protect citizens and their First Amendment right to free speech and censorship from a bias in terms of service set forth by the big tech giants. But doesn't the 1st Amendment apply to everyone?



What will the Supreme Court do? Last February, during oral arguments, the justices were conflicted.



The rights of average Americans hang in the balance. Rights that we have had, cherished, and depended on for over 200 years are potentially vanishing because of who?



If I were a detective on a TV Show pinning the photos of suspects on a board, it wouldn't be difficult to pinpoint the perpetrators.



Soros, Google, The Disinformation Index, Newsguard, Microsoft, Facebook, the State Department, the FBI, and others have all collaborated to spread the censorship disease.



Why? It's big business. Power, money, and the takeover of the once greatest nation on earth is all they want.

This decision by these justices could have profound and lasting effects on conservative causes, particularly in the Freedom Economy. Americans should seek out companies and products that champion and safeguard free speech, not suppress it. As someone who currently works in the tech field, and formerly in the Trump Administration, I understand this decision's significance and the judiciary's power in shaping history. The Constitution is designed to protect you and your voice, even if it differs from the big tech companies. Let’s ensure it remains that way.



This censorship disease is spreading so fast, fueled by such powerful Titans of Tech, corrupted politicians, and a justice system that boasts of political prisoners, it seems impossible that the rights of "We the People" stand a chance.



According to the Daily Signal & Media Research Center

45 pro-political censorship organizations collected $80.8 million all coming from liberal financier George Soros.

Initiatives such as the State Department-backed Global Disinformation Index and news-rating company NewsGuard partner with Big Tech to deprive so-called "fake news sites" of ad dollars and user engagement. Their ratings are deeply biased.

Analysis from the Media Research Center found that NewsGuard rates liberal media outlets 27 points higher on average for trustworthiness than conservative outlets.

The Global Disinformation Index maintains a “Dynamic Exclusion List” of websites that it subjectively determines are “high risk” purveyors of “disinformation,” including at least 10 conservative-leaning media outlets.

Microsoft, partnered with the Global Disinformation Index to defund so-called disinformation groups.

Microsoft integrated the NewsGuard rating system into “numerous products,” including the company’s Edge browser, news aggregators, Bing search, and various AI-powered assistants.

The whole point is to control what the population thinks before the election. We've seen Microsoft partner with NewsGuard and other pro-speech censorship authoritarian organizations. We are currently watching the FBI once again engage, not surprisingly during this election year, with social media platforms to remove what they deem "misinformation," but what we know are vital stories to an informed electorate, such as the Hunter Biden laptop story.



This suppression of alternative narratives creates a one-sided debate. As we look back in recent history, many of the narratives that were deemed misinformation turned out to be factually accurate. This type of narrative control disenfranchises the voters to make their own informed decisions when electing the next President of the United States.



We are also watching the bonding of leftist state governments and social media outlets such as in California which now requires Facebook and others to submit reports to the attorney general’s office showing how they are stopping speech that doesn't fit with the government narratives. Wouldn't there be a greater likelihood that #BigGov and #BigTech, who are desperately trying to control the narrative, will be the ones using AI, not your local farmer or your average American?



It's been said before, but it's worth repeating here: Never in history have the people who are trying to control and censor speech been the good guys.

Andrew M. Riddaugh is CEO of Liberation Technology Services, a company at the forefront of the private cloud hosting industry, groundbreaking cybersecurity solutions and the pioneer of liquid-cooled edge data centers. Prior to building Liberation Tek, Riddaugh was with the Executive Office of the President of the United States as a key figure within the Office of Presidential Advance for the 45th President, Donald J. Trump.



Andrew’s strategic insights and operational excellence have supported over 300 presidential trips, including 16 international missions. Andrew's political acumen was highlighted as the Strategic Director for the Donald J. Trump for President campaign in Florida, where he played a pivotal role in securing a significant victory by winning 7 out of 8 key counties.

Image: Public Domain