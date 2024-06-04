America Has Crossed the Rubicon

The Obama/Biden/Soros cabal is nearing its fourth term running America, driving this once great nation into the ditch of communism and tyranny.

Last week, America finally crossed the Rubicon from a nation of liberty and the rule of law to a banana republic thugocracy where the ruling party indicts, arrests, and imprisons its political opposition.

The Rubicon is a boundary or limiting line. The expression is a few thousand years old,

In 49 B.C., Julius Caesar led his army to the banks of the Rubicon, a small river that marked the boundary between Italy and Gaul. Caesar knew Roman law forbade a general from leading his army out of the province to which he was assigned. By crossing the Rubicon, he would violate that law. "The die is cast," he said, wading in.

Donald Trump’s conviction on nonsensical misdemeanor process crimes, beyond the statute of limitations, a dispute over whether fees paid to a lawyer were actually legal fees (as opposed to what, medical bills?), that these payments influenced an election concluded a year before said payments were made, tried within a rigged courtroom construct by a conflicted judge and attorneys guaranteeing a guilty verdict, and last but not least federal charges inappropriately tried at the state level after the feds declined to pursue these charges.

These all blew up Lady Justice’s scales and any premise of due process or equal protection under the law. The die has indeed been cast.

When those in charge can prosecute and imprison their political opponents, any semblance of democracy is long gone, the Rubicon crossed.

Was any of this a surprise? For those following the myriad lawfare attacks on candidate, then president, now candidate again Donald Trump, it’s the culmination of spying based on a fabricated opposition research dossier, by the way paid for by the Clinton campaign as a “legal expense,” special counsels, impeachment, and now bogus crimes, conviction and imprisonment is the logical conclusion.

Ironically the deep state has been chasing Teflon Don for nine years now and he is stronger and more popular than ever.

If Trump weren’t running for president, none of this would be happening today. But he knew what was ahead for him. Eight years ago, he delivered a prophetic speech that defines his campaign and mission. Let’s take a look at his words from Oct. 13, 2016, Trump’s words in italics.

Our movement is about replacing a failed and corrupt political establishment with a new government controlled by you, the American People.

Our system is beyond corrupt. It’s a uniparty beholden to the donor class, not the American people. They spend our money and control our lives, thumbing their noses at the Constitution and rule of law. What happened to government “of the people, by the people, for the people”?

It’s not only Democrats. Where are the Republicans? A few are vociferously defending Trump, but others like Gov. Larry Hogan in milquetoast fashion, “Urge all Americans to respect the verdict and the legal process.” Just like Democrats would do if things were reversed. Yeah right.

There is nothing the political establishment will not do, and no lie they will not tell, to hold on to their prestige and power at your expense.

The justice and intelligence agencies knowingly lie to alter an election or depose a duly elected president. They will lie about the origin and management of a virus, destroying civil liberties and crashing the economy. They will lie about pretenses for war, spending trillions to enrich themselves and their cronies.

The Washington establishment, and the financial and media corporations that fund it, exists for only one reason: to protect and enrich itself.

Who promotes and gets rich over endless and pointless wars? Who is making money by eliminating a national border? Who got wealthy over COVID and will again with the next gain-of-function American made virus? Who is getting rich convincing gender confused kids to surgically mutilate their bodies?

The establishment has trillions of dollars at stake in this election.

War in Ukraine. War in the Middle East. Perhaps China next. War makes money for the military industrial complex. A world war involving America can reset the economy, erasing decades of reckless and profligate government spending, unsustainable deficits, and an unpayable national debt.

World War III has already started, as Politico implies, “Biden secretly gave Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia with US weapons.”

For those who control the levers of power in Washington, and for the global special interests they partner with, our campaign represents an existential threat.

Trump’s campaign is a threat like no other. If he is such an unlikeable buffoon, why is the ruling class moving heaven and earth to arrest and imprison him, rather than letting voters send him back to one of his resorts rather than the White House?

The legal Rubicon has been crossed. Good luck to those guilty of real insurrection and treason when Trump is reelected and enacts a true reckoning. Be happy your name is not Obama, Clinton, Biden, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Schiff, Fauci, or Birx.

The political establishment that is trying everything to stop us, is the same group responsible for our disastrous trade deals, massive illegal immigration, and economic and foreign policies that have bled this country dry.

We have no national border. 10,000 unvetted, unskilled, unhealthy illegal migrants invade America every day. How many are criminals? Insane? Terrorists? Do those in charge know or care? The middle class is being squeezed financially by Biden’s stagflation. Three quarters of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. The middle class that made America great is bleeding dry.

The Clinton machine is at the center of this power structure.

Here Trump is partially correct. It’s also the Obama machine. And the Bush-McCain-Romney-McConnell-Ryan wing of the Republican Party, eager to talk tough while instead managing America’s decline via open borders, reckless spending, and baseless foreign invasions and wars.

For them, it is a war – and for them, nothing is out of bounds.

The Biden administration has no concept of “out of bounds”. Spying on a presidential candidate and eventual president. Unleashing a deadly virus followed by an equally deadly “vaccine”. Indicting, raiding, and arresting political opponents. Staging an “insurrection.” Constantly gaslighting and lying. Once unthinkable this is the new norm. America’s Overton Window has shifted bigly.

This is not just conspiracy but reality, and you and I know it.

People are waking up from media propaganda and gaslighting. Yesterday’s conspiracy is today’s reality as in most things COVID, Trump-Russia collusion, human trafficking, global warming, and so on. Former liberals like Joe Rogan and Michael Rappaport have been red pilled and now “know it.”

Trump was greeted like a rock superstar at a UFC fight last weekend in deep blue Newark, New Jersey. Slate bemoaned, “The new MAGA” coalition of black and Hispanic voters supporting Trump at his recent Bronx rally.

Compare this to President Biden’s reception in Atlanta, Georgia, a solid blue city, "Biden arrived in Georgia to participate in a campaign event, and his motorcade drove through deep blue Atlanta. Nobody cared. "Red pills are everywhere.

Anyone who challenges their control is deemed a sexist, a racist, a xenophobe and morally deformed. They will attack you, they will slander you, they will seek to destroy your career and reputation.

Ask Aaron Rogers. Or Tucker Carlson. Or Harrison Butker. Or Kanye West. Or J.K. Rowling.

But I take all of these slings and arrows for you. I take them for our movement, so that we can have our country back.

Trump could have left the political stage in November 2020, played golf, given speeches, enjoyed his family, and increased his wealth. But instead, he fights for America, many times alone except for the tens of millions of nameless supporters. The slings and arrows continue.

Elected Republicans are busy huffing, puffing, sending strongly worded tweets, and holding theatric but ineffectual Congressional hearings. But the American people sent $200 million to Trump’s campaign post-conviction, a third of that from small dollar donors, most of whom are living paycheck to paycheck in Biden’s rotten economy. Money talks, media B.S. walks.

Their financial resources are unlimited. Their political resources are unlimited. Their media resources are unlimited. And, most importantly, the depths of their immorality is unlimited.

Democrats are now the party of the rich. George Soros and other wealthy globalists, Hollywood, Big Tech, Wall Street, Academia are all spending their millions and billions on Democrats’ controlled demolition of America. Corporate media is nothing more than DNC propaganda, state run media. When they cheat, lie, and turn the Constitution into toilet paper, morality is out the window.

I will not lie to you. These false attacks hurt. To be lied about, to be slandered, to be smeared so publicly and before your family, is painful.

Name another Republican who could endure a fraction of what Trump has taken over the past 10 years and remained upbeat, steadfast, and tireless. Another presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, couldn’t handle accusations that he didn’t pay his taxes, tortured his dog, or killed his employees. Instead of punching back, he gave a pleasant concession speech.

I didn’t need to do this. I built a great company, and I had a wonderful life. I could have enjoyed the benefits of years of successful business for myself and my family, instead of going through this absolute horror show of lies, deceptions and malicious attacks. I’m doing it because this country has given me so much, and I feel strongly it was my turn to give back.

Our Founding Fathers might have said the same thing. If not Trump, then who else would put themselves through this? Ron DeSantis? Nikki Haley? Chris Christie? Mitt Romney? Mike Pence? They would fold like a cheap suit under a fraction of the warfare directed against Donald Trump.

If not Trump, then who will stand up for America? Who will close the border? Who will keep us out of expensive and destructive foreign wars? Who will rein in the weaponized government administrative state? Who will stand up for American values and culture? Congressional Republicans?

Anyone? Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?

The last Republican president before Trump wanted mass amnesty for illegal migrants, got us into a 20-year war under false pretenses, and gave us the weaponized Patriot Act. And as a parting gift gave us Barack Obama.

We will end the politics of profit, we will end the rule of special interests, we will put a stop to the raiding of our country – and the disenfranchisement of our people. Our Independence Day is at hand, and it arrives, finally, on November 8th (November 5 in this cycle). Join me in taking back our country, and creating a bright and glorious new dawn for our people.

The Rubicon has been crossed. Can America get back to the constitutional and honorable side of the river? Or has the die been cast? If the former, there is hope. If the latter, then the American experiment is sadly over.

Will Independence Day have any future meaning other than a day off work to swim, play golf, and grill burgers?

This is our moment of reckoning as a society and as a civilization.

Indeed it is. Choose wisely.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack. Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph.