A New Era for the DoJ

The latest Democrat Wile E. Coyote plan went as per usual. They convicted Donald Trump for a phony crime in New York City, causing him to raise a record bonanza of campaign cash, with more on the way. Beep, Beep!

The backlash of disgust with all the lawfare will speed Pres. Trump back to the White House. Once there, he will have a mandate like no other to the address the cesspools of legal corruption across so many states and cities.

America’s possibly worst judge, Juan Merchan, now has a choice. Give Trump a confinement sentence, home detention, Rikers Island, etc.; or levy a fine, like every other first-time offender of so insignificant a violation receives. He will probably ask his daughter first, to see what decision will bring in the most money to her consulting business.

It should be noted that Trump was not so attentive, unfortunately, to the appointments he made at the beginning of his first term; none more costly than to the Department of Justice. Consequently, his own DoJ was eagerly working with the Deep State to frustrate his agenda, while his first AG looked on in bafflement.

Trump 2.0 however, will be different. Trump already has the tools to clean house, promising to implement the Schedule F appointment regs, allowing him to replace 20,000 civil servants with his own people. Thousands of these would be DoJ lawyers.

The area of the DoJ most needing new hires is the Civil Rights division. Currently, all this bunch seems to do is add pointless federal charges to high profile, racially charged state convictions.

The Civil Rights division should instead be doing what it was intended for, investigating towns and states where the ordinary justice system is being perverted.

For example, I write a lot about the mess in New Hampshire with its infamous sex abuse lawsuit racket.

There was last year, a slight hope that the police detective at the center of this scandal would start to face official sanctions, but it appears not. His bipartisan protectors in the state’s establishment bailed him out once again.

This is exactly the law enforcement failure at the state level that the federal civil rights laws were supposed to rectify. But since everybody in New Hampshire is very white, there is no interest, as of yet, in a federal investigation.

Nor is anyone in the current DoJ at all bothered by the epic crime wave in our big cities. Trump can address this in two ways. First, order direct federal prosecutions of the most violent street thugs by the DoJ. And second, withhold federal funds for sanctuary cities and other jurisdictions that are uninterested in following the law. All those bad mayors around the country would start singing a different tune if their Washington money dries up.

One would hope the FBI under a new director can also regain its bearings. Besides being weighed down with political weasels at the top, the FBI struggles to recruit new agents, and it assigns way too many agents to “counter-terror” programs that lead to few arrests. They spend all their time on stupid investigations of Latin Mass Catholics and moms who speak up at school board meetings.

Meanwhile, all kinds of international gangs, from China to Somalia, are operating everything from sophisticated drug rings to computer financial scams the FBI cannot find time to investigate. Much the same exists for the Secret Service, U.S. Marshals, and ATF. I suspect the top people in federal law enforcement are afraid to look into any such international criminals, because it will invariably lead to massive violations of our immigration laws, so Team Biden cannot allow any of that.

A lot of conservatives have also called for in-kind retaliation directly on the Democrats for what they did to Trump and his allies. Steve Bannon, as usual, is way too far ahead, promising revenge on virtually everyone with a D by their name. This is unnecessary and not productive.

A Trump DoJ should simply make a good faith effort to enforce the laws fairly on these people and let the chips fall where they may. The massive exposure of Team Biden for their actions via years of investigations, special counsel reports, and public trials would be of inestimable value to our democracy, even if some deep-blue jury pools refuse to convict.

The whole concept of 18 USC 242, the basis for the DoJ Civil Rights division, is about denying someone their rights under “color of law.” It’s what is happening right now to Donald Trump. It’s why Fani Willis was at the White House before her dud of an indictment and how Merrick Garland’s Number 3 was sent down to run the Alvin Bragg prosecution. All one big criminal conspiracy to “get Trump.” This illegal lawfare should warrant a special counsel investigation, at least.

A Trump DoJ must be a very busy place, finally prosecuting the Biden family for the millions of dollars they all received for influence peddling. And the massive Iranian spy scandal Tony Blinken is covering up. And the criminal misfeasance of everyone from Tony Fauci to Alejandro Mayorkas. These guys almost certainly have violated 18 USC 1001: false statements to Congress or to other persons in the government. If they received any kind reward or bonus for their work that disregarded the law (hint-they did) they are guilty of violating 18 USC 1834, the Honest Services fraud law.

With true reform of DoJ, Americans could once again have hope and confidence that we are still a nation of laws, as the current reign of inequity is repaid with the simple application of authentic justice.

Frank Friday is an attorney in Louisville, KY.

Image: sundance