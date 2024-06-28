A Catch-22 for Republican Voters?

Two voting strategies Republicans are pushing for the 2024 election are combating voter fraud and increasing voter turnout with their Swamp The Vote initiative. To fight voter fraud, they are recruiting thousands of attorneys, poll-watchers, and volunteers. However, without addressing voter rolls, these efforts may be futile.

The 2020 and 2022 election cycles provided Democrats with extensive practice in mail-in ballot submissions. Numerous dismissed lawsuits and films like 2000 Mules revealed methods for exposing cheating, potentially leading to a more sophisticated and secure cheating operation. Therefore, though these strategies are sound, Republicans must be aware that they may inadvertently facilitate cheating.

Although there hasn’t been evidence of a directive to cheat from high levels of the Democrat party, it appears that Democrat leaders often work to make cheating more likely. In 2020, this was evident with the mass mailing of ballots and numerous rule changes under the cover of COVID. But still, the major problem for any prospective Democrat cheater that year was predicting the number of Republicans voting on Election Day. Before Election Day 2020, Democrats knew they were ahead with the mail-in votes, but they had no idea how many additional votes they would need to win on, or after, Election Day. After the polls closed in some locations, it appeared as if the count stopped, with specific districts in some states stuck for days on a percentage of votes counted, unable to complete their tallies. Reasonable people might find that suspicious and warranting an investigation, but the swamp and the media had a prepared narrative, with help from the Cyber Security & Infrastructure Security Agency, which issued a press release stating, “The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history.”

This year, if large numbers of Republicans submit their ballots via early voting, Democrat cheaters will have much better knowledge of how many extra ballots they’ll need to submit long before November 5. Advances in data analytics and artificial intelligence can generate a pool of registered voters who have moved, have died, are homeless, are not citizens, are in adult care facilities, or are not likely to vote. These registered voters could be used to submit mail-in ballots on their behalf. This could make cheating less public and chaotic, as ballots steadily get inserted throughout the early voting period, preventing an emergency situation like what appeared to happen in 2020. This is especially true for registered non-citizens, as it would be illegal for them to vote, and some of them may not even know they are registered in states that simultaneously provide driver’s licenses to illegal aliens and automatically register them to vote.

Finally, any suspicious activities in Democrat-dominated districts that benefit Democrat candidates will likely go uninvestigated by local district attorneys. However, those same D.A.s may be ready to prosecute any public-figure “election deniers” and sue any citizens gaining traction against the media-approved narrative. Georgia has modeled this, bringing criminal charges against Donald Trump and his associates and civil charges against people like Rudy Giuliani.

And our media watchdogs? Those pit bulls against the truth are ready to investigate and defame anyone pointing out possible election fraud.

Meanwhile, as part of the Swamp the Vote initiative, Trump has adjusted his message on early voting and is now encouraging his supporters to vote any legal way they can. This initiative is intended to educate voters on the options in their state, encourage early voting, and avoid possible Election Day obstacles. Those in Arizona understand Election Day voting obstacles well, as printers failed at vote centers in Maricopa County on Election Day in 2022, even though, according to the Maricopa County 2022 General Election Ballot-on-Demand Printer Investigation, “most of the printers had been used during the August 2022 primary election, as well as in prior elections, without experiencing similar problems.” Whether these failures occurred primarily in Republican areas is irrelevant since the majority voting on Election Day are likely Republicans.

So Georgia is providing an example on how to go after election deniers, and Arizona provided a sample of how to disrupt the vote on Election Day. Is it possible that Democrat cheaters could cause a power failure, water or sewer line break, faulty printers, the wrong paper, or other technical issues on Election Day 2024 to interfere with voting? It seems like a reasonable assumption.

This leaves Republicans with two choices. They can vote early and avoid potential Election Day interference while providing corrupt officials with daily accurate counts on where the election stands so they know how many ballots are needed to make up the difference. Or they can vote en masse on Election Day and risk interference, with the media not reporting, denying, and then excusing any issues as very small and having no impact on the outcome.

To be clear, there are no good choices when mail-in ballots meet inaccurate voter rolls and A.I. We are in this situation because there is no criminal accountability for our leaders who maintain inaccurate voter rolls. When will this be addressed?

While Republicans address fixing election failures of the last two national elections, Democrats are way ahead and laser-focused on the future. There may be illegals registered to vote? Democrats don’t care; they incentivized this, deny it’s happening, and are already passing laws to allow illegal aliens to vote. When will Republicans call this what it is and act accordingly? It’s treason.

Charlie Rose recently retired after working over 30 years for the United States Army.

Image: kgroovy via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.