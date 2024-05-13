You Can Learn a Lot (about Dems) by Reading

Yogi Berra said, “You can observe a lot by watching.” My corollary to Yogi’s quote is, “You can learn a lot by reading.” You can especially learn a lot about Dems by reading what they write and the questions they ask.

With Georgia’s May 21st primary elections approaching, I wanted to view the sample ballots. To do so, log on to the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page” and fill out the required voter information. You’ll be able to see sample Democrat, Republican, and non-partisan ballots. Being a primary election, the Democrat, Republican, and non-partisan ballots are each different. The Dem’s and GOP’s ballots each ask eight different Yes-No questions. Responses to the questions help to shape that party’s political platform. Reading the questions on the Dem’s ballot allows us to learn a great deal about their Marxist/Socialist/anti-American mindset.

The Dem’s first question is, “Should the United States, and the state of Georgia, protect Georgians from gun violence by banning assault weapons and large-capacity magazines, closing background check loopholes, and passing other common-sense gun safety reforms.”

Seriously, do Dems really need to ask that question to know what their voters think about guns? Of course, the answer is “Yes.” Of course, every Dem blames assault "weapons" and large-capacity magazines for gun violence. They do so to avoid addressing the real causes of violence. A gun is no more responsible for violence than cars are responsible for drunk-driving deaths. It’s what’s in the heart and soul of the offender that matters. But a good Dem always blames society, not the individual. The reason they blame society is because Dems believe in “the collective” not in the individual.

Their belief in the collective (over the individual) is why few practicing Christians are Dems, and explains why Dems are vehemently anti-Christian. Christianity preaches that salvation is an individual responsibility. No one else can do it for you. To receive eternal salvation, each individual must personally accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior. Such individual responsibility goes against every tenet of their Marxist/Socialist beliefs.

Let me help you Dems and reword the question for you. It should read, “Should the U.S. and Georgia, protect Georgians from violence by implementing long-term prison sentences for violent, repeat offenders? And should district attorneys and sheriffs, be held responsible for crimes committed by violent criminals whom they release early and/or fail to charge for crimes they commit?” There, much better.

With the question properly reworded (I’m sure a lawyer could word it better for legal purposes.) your question now places blame for violence on the individual -- where it must be placed. Actually, the question should go one step further and include something about parents’ failures, and schools’ failures, to properly discipline their children. I say that because sociologists tell us by age 14 they have a firm idea if a youth will be a criminal or not.

The Dem’s Question 2 reads, “Should the state of Georgia incentivize clean energy production as part of a climate policy that recognizes the urgent threat that climate change poses to Georgians’ health, lives, and futures.”

As fanatical as Dems are about climate change, I’m surprised this wasn’t Question #1. Even though the premise of this question is 100% wrong, of course every Dem will answer Yes; and that’s because every Dem thinks exactly alike. As I said before, very few Dems are Christians. Their religion is Liberalism/Marxism and their god is Gaia or Mother Earth. Think of the fanaticism of Muslims toward the Prophet Mohammed and Allah. They kill people who disrespect either. Dems are no different. Their pastors (Obama, Pelosi, Hillary, Biden, Bernie Sanders, etc.) and worship leaders (CNN, MSNBC, PBS, colleges and universities, The View, etc.) have preached climate change for decades to the point that Dems actually believe everything about climate catastrophes, especially that mankind is responsible for altering the climate. Their hubris knows no bounds.

Question 3 reads, “Should the State of Georgia expand voter access by allowing same-day voter registration, removing obstacles to voting by mail, and making secure ballot drop boxes accessible at all times through Election Day?”

Once again, of course every Dem will vote Yes. The Dems saw how easily, in 2020, they concocted and sold a phony emergency (COVID), and used the emergency to change voter laws and regulations in every state. Today, many states (Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and Wisconsin for starters) are still discovering the fraudulent means that Dems used to steal the 2020 election. Why did the Dems insist on changes to 2020 voter laws, especially those pertaining to mail-in and absentee ballots? Because those areas (mail-in and absentee) are the easiest ways to create election fraud.

After the controversial 2000 Bush/Gore election, former president Jimmy Carter and former secretary of state James Baker led a commission to look into election security. Their commission wrote a White Paper (WP) with a number of recommended procedures that should be followed to ensure better election security. Two areas the WP specifically addressed were mail-in and absentee ballots -- areas that are rife to election fraud. The commission found that mail-in and absentee voting made elections less secure. However, Dems want to use all means possible to reduce election security, so it makes perfect sense that they would insist on same-day registration/voting and expanding mail-in voting.

Questions 4 through 8 are similar. They deal with other failed Dem policies and ideas to include:

#4 asks about expanding abortion (Dems favor baby-killing throughout a pregnancy. And a woman’s “right to choice” (kill) her eight-month old fetus must be protected.);

#5 asks about school choice (Dems are against school choice which severely impacts black education opportunities. Dems want to keep their voters ignorant.);

#6 asks about government-mandated hourly wages (Dems want the government to impose wage rates because they’re against the free market setting the rates.);

#7 asks to halt prisoner chain gangs (Dems want to eliminate chain gangs. There’s nothing wrong with chain gangs. Seeing prisoners outside working, overseen by gun-toting guards, reminds everyone that prison life isn’t easy. We need to keep chain gangs as a crime deterrent.)

#8 asks about government control of housing (This question proves that Dems want government to control the housing market. Government has control of health care -- it makes sense the Dems want government to completely control the housing market as well.)

A final thought: Georgia’s primary election is May 21st. Hopefully, you’ve learned enough about Dems to never vote for them, ever.

Image: Klearchos Kapoutsis