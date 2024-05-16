The Obama-Biden administration (a name I use for obvious reasons) has been taking a lot of harsh criticisms for being disloyal to their primary Middle Eastern ally lately. Sen. Roger Marshall, (R) Kansas, went so far as to call the Obama-Biden national security policies “schizophrenic.” I must disagree with that assessment. The Obama-Biden policy in the Middle East has been laser focused on helping its ally, ever since they worked so tirelessly to create an executive agreement called the JPCOA. Even going so far as to air-lift pallets of cash to Tehran at the end of their first administration. In the past year, the tireless efforts of their second administration to exert every means necessary to support their friends, can only leave one question: What more can an ally do?

Didn’t the Obama-Biden administration lift the sanctions on Iran on February 21, 2021, a month after they took office, in order to allow their ally access to oil markets and to enrich themselves with $100s of billions since? That is an ally. Didn’t the O-B Administration offer to resume the JPOCA, which will fund and pave a legitimate path for Iran to develop a nuclear arsenal?

Wasn’t it the O-BA that abandoned the vitally strategic air base of Bagram, Afghanistan, on July 2, 2021? A fully functional American military asset that took 20 years of blood and treasure to build and secure, and which created an American foothold and a measure of security in the Midde East? Has not the O-BA’s principal ally benefitted immeasurably by acquiring the air base, plus $Billions of modern weaponry? Didn’t the manner of withdrawal from Afghanistan inspire the surrender of the Afghan army and hand two new subsidiary Islamic states to Iran, paving their way to regional political hegemony?

One would think this enough for anyone to attest, the Obama-Biden Administration knows how to help their friend.

In August, 2023, the O-BA liberated $10 Billion in Iranian assets with no strings attached, and then in September paid Iran $6 Billion for the transfer of five hostages.

On October 7, the O-BA got what they paid for. Among the 20 different proxies which Iran directly funds with oil revenues and unfrozen assets, Hamas invaded Israel with no provocation. Hamas butchered 1,400 people, 1,100 of whom were unarmed, over 600 were too old or too young to fight, hundreds of women were raped and then murdered, over 2,000 other Israelis were wounded. 253 innocents, including a number of Americans, were taken hostage. The Izzudin Al Qassam Brigade of Hamas said: “We thank the Islamic Republic of Iran who provided us with weapons and money…”

In Israel’s darkest hour, President Biden assured: “we will always have Israel’s back.” While the O-BA’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured: ‘there is no evidence of a connection between Iran and the Hamas invasion.”

A further benefit of the invasion was the scuttling of the Trump Administration’s “Abraham Accords,” which was bringing peace to the Middle East by isolating Iran’s terrorist ambitions.

Israel formed a unity government representing the political spectrum of that nation to deal with Hamas for the purpose of self-preservation. Hamas was openly vowing to invade Israel again… and again. So, Israel answered with an invasion of Gaza using military techniques that West Point’s John Spencer called an “unprecedented -- gold standard” offensive which spared the most civilians possible. The IDF were making great progress, the end of the military phase of the war was in sight. So, the O-BA aggressively called for a cease-fire. What else could an ally do?

On March 13, the O-BA unfroze another $10Billion in Iranian assets. Then the U.S. ODNI put out a report stating “distrust of Israeli PM Netanyahu has deepened and broadened… we expect protests demanding his resignation.”

On March 14th, Chuck Schumer took to the Senate floor to say the Israeli PM had “lost his way,” saying he could no longer accept Netanyahu’s leadership, and that the U.S. will “have no choice but to play a more active role in shaping Israeli policy.”

On April 21st, after a long-fought effort, the House and Senate passed a compromise foreign aid bill which provides $15 Billion in aid to Israel, the attacked nation, and $9 Billion for Gaza/Hamas for the laughable purpose of ‘humanitarian aid.”

In keeping with helping its primary ally, on May 7th, the O-BA issued a sanctions waiver, allowing arms sales to Qatar, where Iran’s proxy -- Hamas’ leadership is living. And where Iran’s other proxy, Hezb’allah, controls the military.

On May 8th, the O-BA threatened to withdraw the aid authorized by Congress, if Israel made any move to finish the war by taking Rafah.

While O-BA is funneling aid to Gaza/Hamas to go to four remaining brigades of Hamas’ butchers.

Biden further mentioned he has been holding back intel on Hamas’ whereabouts in the tunnels under Gaza, but would share it, if Israel doesn’t use it.

Finally, Secretary of State Blinken is telling Israel to “get out of Gaza,” in order to save civilian lives.

What would save civilian lives is to demand the immediate surrender of the butchers. What would save the lives of whatever hostages survive is to demand their immediate release. War over.

But that would not be of help to the Obama-Biden administration’s principal ally in the Middle East.

America’s ally is Israel. Obama-Biden’s ally is Iran.

So… what more can an ally do?

Richard C. Lyons, author of But By The Chance Of War is a third-generation printer, whose early career centered on religious and special education publishing. Lyons has since engaged in literary pursuits as a poet, essayist, screenwriter, and indie publisher. richardclyons.com

Image: Orly Orlyson