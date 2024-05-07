Useful Idiots for Hamas

Current campus disturbances outwardly resemble past protests. It would be as if they all shared a common script—righteous indignation, yelling and screaming slogans, lists of non-negotiable demands, going limp when police try to remove them, piles of trash, and all the rest. Don’t be fooled. Today’s protestors are profoundly different despite the superficial resemblances, and these differences make them particularly dangerous.

Current disturbances lack this rational: self-interested elements and many participants are clueless when asked to explain their action. In a nutshell, while anti-war protestors wanted to end the draft and avoid Vietnam, and blacks demanded more educational resources, today’s protestors want to eradicate a country of nine million people possessing the most powerful, nuclear-equipped army in the Middle East. Moreover, this mission is to be accomplished by shouting “Death to America” and disrupting classes. Brilliant, and one can only ask, “Are these the smartest of the smart?” Ironically, perhaps the only rational participants in these disturbances are the non-student professional agitators bedecked in their balaclavas whose mission is just to create violent chaos. They at least have a chance of succeeding.

Stupidity abounds. Why, for example, are so many of these pro-Hamas, anti-Israel demonstrators women who drape themselves in Muslim style headscarves, embracing a religion so antithetical to feminism? They surely know how women are treated in Muslim-dominated nations. Are these female demonstrators demanding an intifada so they can now obey their husbands unconditionally?

Similarly, what if protesting students holding a “Queers for Palestine” sign or wearing a sweatshirt proclaiming “Fags for Palestine” were magically transported to Iran, a theocracy that executes homosexuals? Are those American blacks rallying for Islam aware that African Muslims are slaughtering blacks in West Darfur? Or that Arabs once dominated the slave trade? Where on the planet do Muslims help blacks?

Israel has done far more for these “oppressed” angry protestors than any Muslim nation. Israeli women and gays live in a paradise compared to their compatriots in Muslim countries. The state of Israel and Jewish private organizations have long donated billions in assistance to some 43 African nations. Israel rescued thousands of black Jews from Ethiopia and treats them as absolute equals. American Jews have been in the forefront of the civil rights movement. No good deed goes unpunished, apparently.

Protestors live in an upside-down world where the “good guys” are the “bad guys” and one’s friends are “really” the enemy. How is it possible for 100 professors at Columbia University to call the October 7th slaughter of civilians, beheaded babies, raped women, and kidnapped hostages a “military operation”? One leftist magazine spoke of Hamas’s historic anti-colonial struggle.

Why? These protestors are afflicted with a condition what might be called Post-Modern Brain Disorder (PMBD). Here the stricken live in a universe where words lose their meaning and are thus unable to separate good from evil.

They are also vulnerable to suggestions that contradict plain-to-see reality—currently taught mathematics is just “white mathematics” and 2+2=4 just reflects white privilege. PMBD sufferers love esoteric jargon such as “cisgendered” whose terms only make sense to those likewise infected. The root of this disorder is extended exposure to the postmodern philosophy taught in prestigious universities, notably lectures on racism and modern gender theory.

These students are not being educated; they are groomed, gradually convinced of falsehoods no matter how obviously true. They now become blank slates upon which their teachers can write crackpot messages. They now learn, for example, that all people are equally talented in every field so any differences in accomplishment merely reflects power, and since in America white males are the most “successful,” they are simply the most powerful. The entire idea of merit is rejected with everything determined by power, race, sexual identity, and class. Under such conditions, equality can only be achieved by overthrowing the white patriarchy, violently if necessary. In this cosmology, Jews, being white, are oppressors to be eliminated.

Among PMBD sufferers, it is “obvious” that Hamas, being people of color, is perpetually the innocent victim, and that the white Israeli army is practicing “genocide” even if Hamas commits war crimes by hiding behind human shields. Moreover, history and archaeology aside, the Jews, being “white,” lack any right to occupy land stolen from Palestinians and thus deserve extermination. Genocide and terrorism now become “justice,” and condemning those demanding “justice” becomes Islamophobic.

This political grooming resembles how Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell transformed innocent gullible 14-year-old girls into willing bed partners for celebrities. They began with innocuously paying for non-sexual massages, gradually upping sexual content and, bit by bit, created a “willing” sex worker. In the case of university students, under the tutelage of Ivy League professors, they’re slowly converted from sensible undergraduates into anti-Semitic Hamas supporters. Like prisoners in Communist Chinese re-education camps, after a year or two in isolation, the transformation is complete.

If asked immediately post-9/11 about the odds that thousands of American students enrolled in elite universities might one day openly defend Muslim terrorists, a reasonable person’s guess would be “less than zero.” That this has now occurred is a tribute to the power of professors. In fact, protestors in Philadelphia displayed the flags of every known terrorist group in their encampment.

Our universities were once viewed as America’s great strength. Today, they also produce countless useful idiots available to harebrained faculty to achieve the once unthinkable, killing millions of Jews. If only Hitler could see this theater.

There will be consequences. A recent Wall Street Journal article told of outraged parents demanding tuition refunds from riot-afflicted schools, many claiming that video streamed classes are inadequate, and their children are not safe. Other irate parents vowed to withhold future donations.

A parallel exists with what parents discovered during the COVID lockdown, when they first encountered explicit sexual content and Critical Race Theory in their children’s lessons. Remember all the Drag Queen story hours? The pushback was enormous and continues to resonate. Columbia may be the next Bud Light.

Elite schools will suffer as elected officials ask why college presidents allowed this decades-long ideological rot to fester. After all, they personally had to approve the hate-spewing departments, every faculty appointment, and the department’s annual budgets. When added to the ongoing damage caused by DEI—hiring plagiarist functionaries, imposing illegal racial preferences, and other PC nonsense—campus heads will roll. Elite schools may lose their luster. Admission applications at Yeshiva University, a traditional Jewish school, have recently skyrocketed.

PMBD has been metastasizing for over a decade, but it has only surfaced thanks to today’s turmoil and by now, thousands of the infected have graduated. Due to tenure and administrative inertia, moreover, the rot will continue. Nor is this indoctrination likely to be a youthful stage to be outgrown. Today’s keffiyeh wearing anti-Semites replacing American flags with Hamas banners will soon enter the workforce and continue spreading their message. If one doubts this, just consider how all those college grads indoctrinated into the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion agendas infiltrated corporate America, public schools, and even the military. How else can one explain why so much of America has gone so woke? Locking up a few thousand violent protestors will not end the problem.

Image: Alisdare Hickson, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Flickr, unaltered.