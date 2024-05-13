Unreliable Ally

The war that began on October 7, 2023, as a result of the Hamas massacre is not a localized, Middle East war, but increasingly looms as total support for the radical Islamists' attack on Jews in various places around the globe.

The movement for the "liberation of Palestine," with its open call for the establishment of an Arab state "from the river to the sea" in place of the Jewish state, is an activity in preparation for the genocide of the Jewish people.

In fact, there has been a legitimization of the anti-Jewish pogrom, with the consequences of which there is a sluggish struggle.

This struggle is of little intensity because the ruling Democrat party in the United States is afraid to risk the votes of pro-Palestine voters.

President Biden is clearly concerned about the student protests and predictions that he could lose the support of “progressives” and some Muslim voters because of his stance on Israel.

By some monstrous political calculation, the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre resonated with the “Palestinian problem.” Instead of condemning the terrorists, a powerful movement emerged condemning the terror fighters and calling for the genocide of Israelis under the slogan of “liberating Palestine.” Instead of genuinely combating antisemitism, which has increased dramatically as a result of the struggle for “liberation,” the current American administration has begun “correcting” Israelis.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Islamic extremists attacked the U.S. The Democrat party administration is ignoring the lessons of that attack on the U.S. It doesn't want to see the similarities between that attack and the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre in Israel.

Islamic extremists didn't just attack Israelis then. That was an attack on democracy in Israel and the United States, and on American Jews.

The pogrom in the Middle East created a chain reaction of antisemitism. Europe has a long tradition of antisemitism, but the U.S. has accumulated less experience on the subject.

Statistics on antisemitic incidents show that states that vote for the Democrat party have the highest number of antisemitic attacks in 2023 -- California (1,266, percentage of Jews in the state's population 3.18%), New York (1,218, percentage of Jews in state population 8.91%), New Jersey (830, percentage of Jews in state population 5.86%), Florida (463, percentage of Jews in state population 3.28%) and Massachusetts (440, percentage of Jews in state population 4.07%), i.e., 3,754 attacks vs. 463, a ratio of about 8 to 1.

Some 42% of American Jews live in two states, New York and California. In total, five states accounted for 48% of the total number of incidents. Most of the data is from before the events of Oct. 7, 2023. Consequently, antisemitic activity in the U.S. is even stronger after October 7.

The United States, which at the beginning of the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries was a refuge for Jews of the Russian empire fleeing pogroms, is becoming a territory dangerous for Jews. Antisemitism has the ability to spread with tremendous speed. Such rapidity is due to the fact that humanity has long been familiar with this topic and is perfectly prepared to perceive Jews as negative heroes, with their demonization.

President Biden has stated that he will not provide Israel with sustained offensive military support if it seeks the complete defeat of Hamas in Rafah. He demands that Israel not seize Rafah for “humanitarian reasons,” that is, he wants to keep Hamas as the ruler of Gaza and let it continue to attack Israelis, which is contrary to humanitarian considerations of preserving Israeli lives. He presents his policy as protecting the lives of Palestinian Arabs, but in reality it is a policy of devaluing Israeli lives. In doing so, he supports the slogans of Israel's enemies, “Hands off Rafah!” which means demanding that Israel put its hands up and accept the pogromists.

This is not a call for peace, but a demand that Israel continue to live under the threat of more Hamas attacks.

President Biden's refusal to supply offensive weapons to Israel is his retreat to Islamic extremists. In Iran, in Lebanon, in Syria, in Yemen, Islamic extremists are celebrating the U.S. disengagement from Israel and the weakening of the Jewish state in the face of its enemies. This U.S. behavior encourages Israel's enemies to attack the Jewish state. Biden motivates his "caution" by his desire to protect the civilians of Gaza. Quod licet Iovi (Jovi), non licet bovi (Latin for "What is allowed to Jupiter is not allowed to the bull") is a Latin expression whose meaning is that if something is allowed to a person or a group of people, it is not necessarily allowed to everyone else. In the Vietnam War under Democratic President Lyndon Johnson, 65,000 civilians died from American bombing. Munitions were often supplied with napalm and white phosphorus, which scorched jungles and agricultural fields. Unlike Israel, the U.S. did not fight a war of existence in Vietnam. Biden presents himself as a great moralist and moral teacher to Israel while his country, his party committed war crimes.

The Biden administration is cutting aid to its only democratic ally in the Middle East in favor of radical Jihadists calling for the destruction of America for the sake of Muslim votes for president.

The Biden administration's policies harm U.S. interests because they demonstrate that this country is an unreliable ally.

For America's longtime allies Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the American world order is receding into the background. President Biden is showing himself to be a weak and unreliable foreign policy leader. The effects of the withdrawal from Afghanistan continue to reverberate, Iran is steadily moving toward nuclear weapons, and the U.S. is not responding.

Leading Arab countries have signed the so-called Abraham Accords and strengthened defense cooperation with both Israel and the U.S. But as the weakness and unreliability of the current U.S. administration manifests itself, these Arab countries are coordinating energy policy with Russia, reestablishing ties with Iran and Syria, and cooperating more closely with China.

Writing at The Atlantic, Anne Applebaum stated: "We will convince millions of Europeans that we cannot be trusted. We will also send a signal to Russia and China, confirming their oft-stated view that the U.S. is a degenerate, dying power. [...] The U.S. is not just an untrustworthy ally, but an unserious ally. A foolish ally."

The Democrat party has repeatedly abandoned friends in hard times in the past. In 1975, cutting off aid to South Vietnam resulted in millions of people being sent to "re-education camps" or killed. The current U.S. administration seems to be shooting its friends in the back as well.

In chess, there is the term "gambit."

"Gambit" comes from the Italian language: dare il gambetto -- to put a footstool.

A gambit is an opening in which a chess player sacrifices a pawn or piece to improve his position. He sacrifices an ally for a few extra ballots in the election. Biden leaves Hamas in power to come to power. The Biden administration is tripping Israel, sacrificing them to improve their chances of winning the presidential election. The U.S. is betraying not only Israel, but also American Jews, who apparently do not yet realize the significance of their country's turn away from Israel. Do they feel that this administration is actually turning its back on them as well, that it wants to win elections at any cost, even if that cost is Israel, even if that cost is allowing "free speech" for antisemites, Islamist sympathizers?

Perhaps for the first time since World War II, American Jews felt more Jewish than American.

Image: Screen shot from CBS video, via YouTube