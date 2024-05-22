The False Premise of the Struggle for the 'Liberation' of Palestine

What is the struggle for "justice" in the Middle East, in the United States, or in Europe over the "Iron Swords" war?

Before the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948, there were 800,000-900,000 Jews living in Arab countries. Today there are 2,000 Jews in Morocco and 1,000 Jews in Tunisia. Outside of Israel, in Arab countries, there are approximately 450 million Arabs and 3,000 Jews. These numbers mean that the Arab world has emancipated itself from the Jews. The Arab world is already judenfrei (free of Jews in German), that is, it is already free of Jews.

The area of the Arab world is 13 million square kilometers, the area of Israel together with the controlled territories is 27.8 thousand square kilometers.

The struggle for the "liberation" of Palestine from "the river to the sea" means seeking to annex Palestine, which includes Israel and is 0.2% of the area of the Arab world to its gigantic territory.

Is it fair to take away from the Jewish people its only state and create a 23rd Arab state in its place? The struggle for "justice" is for the "liberation" of 0.2% of the Arab world's territories, which are apparently necessary to pacify pro-Palestinian demonstrators, to satisfy the demands of "progressive humanity" angered by the Israelis, to eliminate "the world's biggest hotbed of tension" and, apparently, for the complete victory of antisemitism.

The eviction of Jewish communities from Arab and Muslim countries in the Middle East and North Africa was the result of attempts to make these countries judenfrei in the terminology used by the Nazis in realizing the "final solution to the Jewish question."

American political scientist Peter Schotten wrote in this regard, "The Arab states responded ruthlessly to the lost war [the war against Israel in 1948] and to the newly displaced Arab refugees by taking systematic and repressive measures against their Jewish citizens. They were stripped of citizenship, arrested and detained, imposed religious restrictions, limited freedom of movement, had their assets frozen and property confiscated, employment opportunities closed, and Zionism declared a crime."

British journalist Lyn Julius wrote in the Jewish Journal, "Just three years after the end of World War II, the members of the Arab League set out to emulate the Nazis. They decided to make the Arab Middle East judenfrei. They enforced Nuremberg-style laws, criminalizing Zionism, freezing Jewish bank accounts, setting quotas, and imposing work and travel restrictions. The result was a mass exodus of Jews."

In 1937, Walter Doehle, the German consul in Jerusalem, wrote: "Palestinian Arabs in all social strata have great sympathy for the new Germany and its Führer. [...] If a person identified himself as a German when confronted with threats from Arab crowds, this in itself usually allowed him to pass unhindered. But when some identified themselves by making the salutation 'Heil Hitler,' in most cases the attitude of the Arabs became an expression of open enthusiasm, and was accompanied by applause."

When Tunisia was occupied by the Nazis between November 1942 and May 1943, some 2,000 Jews were sent to work in labor camps. The reaction of Tunisia's Muslim majority, according to American historian Robert Satloff, was "widespread indifference." He wrote: "Gestures of support and active assistance to a minority that had been displaced, dispossessed, looted, and conscripted for forced labor were very rare. Arab passersby were publicly insulted and physically assaulted." Had the Allies not liberated Tunisia from the Nazis, Libya from the Italian Fascists, and Algeria and Morocco from the French pro-Nazi Vichy regime in 1943, it is safe to say that the local Arab population would not have stopped the deportation of the Jews of Palestine and the Arab world to the death camps. The expulsion of Jews from Arab countries was a continuation of the Shoah of the Jews in Europe. The demand for the "liberation of Palestine" also means the desire to make the territory "from the river to the sea" judenfrei. Beneath the slogans of freedom for Palestine, the Nazi calls for judenfrei are poorly concealed.

The struggle for "justice" and the "liberation" of Palestine is based on a false game that combines deception with self-deception, in which antisemitism fuels the struggle for the "just" destruction of Israel. To this end, the image of the "victim", the Palestinian Arab people oppressed by white capitalist invaders, Jews alien to the Arab East, who came from Europe to steal other people's land and hurt the "victim", has been created. And "victims" are entitled to sympathy and compassion. Moreover, it is sometimes (wrongly) assumed that "victims" - traumatized by their suffering - are not morally responsible for their actions. In such a moral universe, terrorist acts against civilians are justified as the actions and voices of the desperate.

Out of resentment, the "victim" can kill the "predator" in a state of "self-defense". In a state of "affect" the "victim" can rape, kill, terrorize, torture, but everything can be forgiven, because she is a "victim". In this description of the oppressor-victim relationship, falsehood is piled on top of falsehood. The Jews lived in the disputed territory before the Arabs, they are not aliens but natives. They are not only white, but colored natives of Arab countries, and even blacks from Ethiopia. The Arabs attacked the Jews in 1948 at the time of the establishment of the Jewish state, when there was no occupation yet, because the Six Day War of 1967 was still 19 years away, and the disputed territory of about six thousand square kilometers was in the hands of Arab countries, which for some reason had not established a Palestinian Arab state.

In 1948, the Palestinian Arabs received a Palestinian state from the UN, but they were not interested in it at that time, because their goal was not the creation of an Arab state, but the destruction of the newly created Jewish state. Seven armies of all the Arab countries that existed at that time attacked Israel. For a number of years, the numerous Arabs suffered defeats at the hands of the few Jews.

After these military defeats of the Arab armies against little Israel, the Arabs changed their image: instead of an annoying little Jewish "predator," they turned an undefeated enemy into a big offender of the little Palestinian people. In order to get "progressive humanity" to support their "just" struggle against the Israelis, they created an image of a small Palestinian people strikingly similar to the Jewish people: a small, scattered "Palestinian people" in different Arab countries, whose homeland has been taken away from them.

In reality, the Arab state of Palestine never existed. You couldn't occupy something that never existed. The Palestinian Arab people are not small, they are linguistically part of a multi-million Arab nation, possessing 23 countries with an area of 13 million square kilometers.

The murder of Jews was not carried out in a state of passion, but through well-organized terror generously fed with money and weapons by the oil-rich Arab countries. The struggle is not for the self-determination of the Palestinian people, but for the elimination of Israel.

"Progressive humanity," which accepts the false tune as true, does not want to notice the antihuman and antisemitic terror of the "victims". Beneath the struggle for "justice" is a poorly concealed plan to eliminate Israel.

The brutal actions of Hamas on October 7, 2023 are the actions of the Nazis. The "liberation" of Palestine is the realization of the Nazi plan of judenfrei. If Hamas behaves like a Nazi, it is a Nazi. This conclusion is being challenged by antisemitic mobs of pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Europe and at American universities and colleges, supported by left wing extremists in the U.S. Democrat party and the current American administration's fear of Nazi sympathizers.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License