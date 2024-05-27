Tensions Increase as the World Health Assembly Convenes

On Monday, May 27 (our Memorial Day), the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly (WHA) will meet and begin the process of approving the World Health Organization (WHO) Pandemic Treaty and the amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR). Many objections to these proposals have been raised to date, and powerfully-worded letters have been signed urging Biden not to sign the globalist power grab. But a not-much-talked-about document has been released by the White House that may indicate what Biden is likely to support.

The two documents overlap in many ways but do appear to have some distinguishing features. The “Pandemic Treaty” appears to be a business deal that is designed to redirect billions of dollars of public and private funds to dramatically expand the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex (PHEIC) into poor countries in order to access more of Big Pharma’s drugs and injections.

The IHR, according to the WHO website, is “an instrument of international law that is legally-binding on 196 countries, including the 194 WHO Member States.” These amendments aim to establish control over member nations on things like vaccines, medical treatment protocols, laboratory diagnostics, tests and medications; onsite investigations; the implementation of lockdowns; access to health services and products; surveillance; and censoring “misinformation and disinformation,” to mention a few.

Fortunately, these sovereignty-killing agreements have been strongly opposed in the United States and abroad.

On May 1, a letter signed by all 49 GOP senators was sent to President Biden urging him not to sign the WHO Pandemic Agreement and IHR amendments or, at the very least, to submit them to the Senate for approval as is appropriate under the Constitution.

On May 8th, another letter was sent to Biden from 22 state attorneys general opposing the federal government’s plans to concede national sovereignty to the WHO. The letter defiantly indicated that:

“Ultimately, the goal of these instruments isn’t to protect public health. It’s to cede authority to the WHO -- specifically its Director-General -- to restrict our citizens’ rights to freedom of speech, privacy, movement (especially travel across borders) and informed consent… We will resist any attempt to enable the WHO to directly or indirectly set public policy for our citizens.” [emphasis added]

And just last week on May 22nd, 24 governors of largely red states affirmed that public health policy is a matter reserved for the states and not the government or international bodies like the WHO. It also stated clearly that, “We are committed to resisting any attempts to transfer authority to the WHO over public policy affecting our citizens or any efforts by the WHO to assert such authority over them.”

It should also be noted that in March the Louisiana Senate passed Bill No. 133 barring the WHO, the United Nations, and the World Economic Forum from enforcing any rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy from having authority over the state’s citizens. And on May 11, governor of Florida Ron DeSantis signed what is probably the strongest packet of bills for medical freedom with Senate Bill 252, House Bill 1387, Senate Bill 1580 and Senate Bill 238. In addition to addressing a broad spectrum of related medical control issues, the legislation prohibits globalized public health institutions, like the WHO, from determining public health policy in Florida.

Such defiant reactions to the planned WHO health tyranny are certainly appropriate and appreciated by those of us who wish to retain our medical freedoms and informed consent. But what is Biden going to do in light of such rejections? Well, we’ll soon find out. But the White House has already left some crumbs that may signal where its allegiance lies.

On April 16th, the White House released a fact sheet regarding the launch of the U.S Global Health Security Strategy (GHSS) to “protect the health, lives, and economic well-being of the American people and people throughout the world.”

It broadly articulates a new global health “whole-of-government, science-based” approach to strengthening global health security. And although the WHO is not mentioned, it does mention that policies will be implemented that will “Continue to drive efforts to strengthen global policies, including through negotiations on a Pandemic Accord and targeted amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).”

The real meat of the GHSS will be found in the 64-page “U.S. Global Health Strategy 2024”document. Here support for the WHO is mentioned multiple times along with the Pandemic Treaty.

“The United States is supporting efforts to strengthen global policies and legal preparedness, including negotiating a Pandemic Agreement and targeted amendments to the IHR, as these two instruments have the potential to provide the international community with the opportunity to establish a shared path forward for preventing, preparing for, and responding to international health emergencies.”

The document is long and rather detailed in terms of its set goal of establishing legal frameworks, preparedness and response policies, funding and financing mechanisms, global and regional ties and surveillance. Indeed, the aim is ambitious. And if you were to glance over the GHSS document, it would appear that the Biden administration is advancing to implement a WHO-like treaty before he even signs it, bypassing Senate approval.

It's not clear what role this GHSS is going to play in conjunction with or apart from the WHO treaty considered next week. But it seems to me that a lot of thought and preparation went into the document for this not to be somehow significant. Perhaps it will be a means to enact some of the above draconian health policies despite strong opposition just as the Biden administration has announced that it will forgive 7.7 billion dollars in student loans in defiance of the Supreme Court’s ruling on student loan forgiveness.

So here we are. Solid responses of disapproval and non-cooperation have been forwarded by U.S senators, attorneys general, and governors. We also have House and Senate bills H.R. 1425 and S.444 which require the Biden administration to receive 2/3 majority approval before he signs the WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty. So there is hope and legitimate grounds to stop the WHO. And both sides have made their preliminary moves. The stage is now set.

Victor Fernandez is a former Logic/Philosophy of Science adjunct and retired math teacher.

Image: UN