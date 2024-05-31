Sometimes People Aren’t Merely Misguided. They Really Are Evil

A difficult concept to explain to ordinary people is that some people and some ideas are unadulterated evil, not just in their implementation but in their conception. Most of us are unfamiliar with evil because we spend much time and effort staying as far away as possible. There’s also an impulse to humanize others. Many want to believe the best in people and trivialize or gloss over readily observable behaviors that might lead to seeing a person as evil. People misinterpret evil acts as separate and apart from having an evil soul.

Hitler is a perfect example of pure evil despite a superficial handful of humanizing qualities. For example, he loved dogs. Blondi was Hitler’s favorite dog. You can find many pictures of Blondi, frequently taken by his paramour, Eva Braun, along with pictures of Hitler’s inner circle yucking it up, just like ordinary people.

Please make no mistake about it: evil Hitler had his soft spots for his dog Blondi, Eva, and especially, little children whom he adored. At the same time, he sent ten-year-olds to defend Berlin before the fall, armed with hand grenades to blow themselves up and hopefully a Soviet or two, not to mention the millions of children sent to the gas chambers. Evil. Iran’s mullahs sending young children in front of the Iranian Army to step on and explode mines also comes to mind.

Privileged Americans and Europeans no longer understand that evil roams the world, driven by people who care not for your child, parents, or you. Your value to them, if they see any, is as a consumer, a subject, or even as one of their soldiers they can co-opt to their evil designs.

There was a great story on 60 Minutes the other night about Cuban espionage agents embedded in the U.S. government. Ana Montes, a highly placed agent in our State Department, worked for Cuba for almost 20 years. When you listen to her, she reveals no remorse for her damage to our country. She was a true believer, responsible for several dead American assets. That is evil.

If people are working for an evil cause—whether they identify as a freedom fighter, Woke individual, humanist, truth-teller, or whatever pop culture phraseology they may care to use when they work for the Devil—the core evil of that cause rubs off on them. Certainly, redemption is possible, but the siren song of engaging in evil acts for supposedly good causes is not a form of protesting, no matter how much your cute little college coed thinks it is. Nor is revisionist history that seeks to reform evil people. Groups like Hamas or individuals like Hitler, Marx, or AOC parroting the party line of evil agendas will always be as evil personally as the essential evil that they espouse. I don’t care if Hitler loved Blondi. It does not change his status one iota.

Evil exists when lies predominate, as is the case, for example, when all you hear about Israel is the suffering it’s causing, as if Israel has nothing better to do than starve Palestinians for fun. Politicians and the media keep lying about Israel causing a “humanitarian crisis” when the only useful aid to Gaza is coming through Israel because Egypt blocked its crossing into Rafah once Israel, despite Biden’s best efforts to stop it, invaded Rafah and exposed the underground traffic corridor to Egypt. Egypt isn’t getting blamed for ‘starving’ Gazans; Israel is. In reality, there’s plenty of food in Gaza because we keep sending food. Hamas and other armed groups then steal the food and resell it. But the propagandists lie, so evil spreads and draws in the weak-minded.

Evil also exists when we lie to ourselves about who people really are. While many people may not support the war in Ukraine, especially given how Ukraine is a money laundering country, that doesn’t make Putin a good man. Putin’s history in Russia reveals an evil man who considers murder an effective tactic against his political opponents.

And, of course, nothing defines evil better than the minority of people who seek and hold inordinate power over other people’s lives and act on their behalf with the false belief that they know better. The centrality of all variations of Marxism is the epitome of evil, and not just Democrats but those Republicans who speak the language of freedom and individuality but hue to the same demigod that too many of today’s Democrats do as well. The greatest failure of both is that they hold us all in contempt, and we allow them to do so for the favors they grant to buy our loyalty.

Rarely is anything 100%. Hitler loved children and his dogs. Putin portrays himself as the savior of Western culture, and elite cabals around the world promise to help the people even as they only amass power to help themselves. Elitists everywhere control the means and money necessary to portray themselves as thought leaders, populists, and benevolent philanthropists. Public figures whose god is to remain in power will do anything: lie, cheat, or steal to stay in power and will align with whatever least tasteful groups and individuals they must. Senator Menendez, whatever he once was, is just one of several in power who got burned when they started believing in their invulnerability.

Evil is contagious and virulent. We must be on guard to ensure we neither tolerate nor allow it to spread. The worst damage we’ve experienced societally, especially for our children, was to tolerate evil in our midst as a substitute for morality, hard work, and a requirement to sink or swim on our own. Allowing us to become blind to what a good life requires sees us all complicit. We dare not let evil lead to the normalization of deviance.

God Bless America.

