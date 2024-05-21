Plausible Deniability Run Amok

What are the wages of rigged elections? Invasion, inflation, taxation, and war. But for a 2020 jiggering of state election procedures that allowed Democrats to flood battleground states with fraudulent mail-in ballots and other illegally cast votes, Americans would not today be suffering from unprecedented foreign invasion, out-of-control inflation, higher taxes, crippling regulations, or the specter of global war. The Deep State that permanently controls the day-to-day maneuverings of the U.S. government wanted open borders, unconstrained money-printing, income confiscation at home, and empire-building abroad. All it had to do was steal the 2020 election.

It always cracks me up when I see The New York Times or some other Deep State propaganda organ hyperventilating about how much of the population believes the 2020 election was a total farce. Almost every article that discusses President Trump, the J6 protest for election integrity, or MAGA voters generally includes an obligatory sentence or two about how Trump supporters insist — “without evidence” — that the 2020 election was rigged. The Times spent years pushing the Russia Hoax and pretending the 2016 election was stolen from Hillary Clinton. Then it covered up Hunter Biden’s “laptop from Hell” in order to protect Joe Biden’s electoral prospects. And when President Trump significantly increased his vote tallies between the ’16 and ’20 contests and won nearly every traditional bellwether county across the country by wide margins, America’s “paper of record” closed its eyes and claimed to see nothing suspicious in Biden’s mail-in-ballot “victory.” If the Times had any residual credibility, it would acknowledge in boldface type above its front-page fold, “We Push Propaganda, Suppress Truth, and Deny Elections When Doing Otherwise Would ‘Trigger’ Our Writers and Readers.”

What the 2020 election robbery really represents is another instance of the Deep State’s favorite form of deception: plausible deniability. Election authorities in battleground states may have violated statutory laws, mailed out numerous ballots to the same addresses, set up drop boxes in Democrat strongholds, ignored residency and signature verification requirements, made it easy for illegal aliens to vote, blocked election observers from overseeing counting operations, coordinated mysterious delays in tallying, included belatedly discovered ballots conveniently mailed without date stamps, and created the perfect system for political operatives to illicitly fill out and return large numbers of absentee ballots, but can you prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that vote fraud tilted the 2020 election? Before you answer that question, you should know that the Deep State imprisons “election deniers” as “insurrectionists,” uses lawfare to bankrupt rivals in civil court, disbars lawyers for bringing election-related cases, intimidates judges from ever looking into election irregularities, pressures employers to fire employees for questioning Biden’s legitimacy, and doxxes regular people for exercising their free speech. The Deep State can plausibly deny that the 2020 election was rigged because it specializes in censorship, cover-ups, and coercion.

When this awful chapter in American history is written as part of a cautionary tale against the destabilizing effects of rampant government corruption, an accurate heading would be “Plausible Deniability Run Amok.” Have you ever listened to congressional testimony from former FBI director Jim Comey, former CIA director John Brennan, former director of National Intelligence James Clapper, or any of former President Obama’s other Intelligence Community weasels who conducted illegal spying operations against Donald Trump and his political allies? They answer almost every question with some form of statement claiming to have “no recollection” of the activities that occurred under their authority. These men obtained some of the most powerful offices in the United States, and they are perfectly happy to testify before the rest of the world that they are either too dumb to remember what they said and did in the recent past or too incompetent to know what was actually happening in their departments and agencies. Do they feel shame at publicly presenting themselves as either doofuses or empty suits? Of course not — because they know that their congressional inquisitors know that they are telling bald-faced lies meant to create enough “plausible deniability” to establish legal immunity for their crimes. Consider what kind of craven and dishonorable person is comfortable hiding behind the defense, “I am too stupid to be punished.”

Oh, right, that’s the exact defense Biden’s Department of Justice used to avoid prosecuting him for having illegally possessed classified government documents in unsecured locations for the last several decades. Even while Deep State prosecutors use the courts to manipulate the 2024 election and imprison Biden’s political opponent, those same lawfare experts have found sufficient wiggle room to spare Joe Biden similar treatment by identifying him as an “elderly man with a poor memory.” See that, America? Even though Trump and Biden are roughly the same age, Trump’s mental and physical robustness make him a legal target, whereas Biden’s dementia and infirmity confer general immunity. Is that a plausible rationale for two-tiered justice?

This kind of rhetorical gamesmanship is endemic not just among the highest-ranking officers of the DOJ and other espionage agencies, but across the whole of the U.S. government. Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has presided over the largest foreign invasion of the United States. Millions and millions of foreign nationals (including alarmingly high numbers of military-aged males from hostile countries) have crossed America’s open borders since Biden assumed office. Biden canceled dozens of President Trump’s executive orders pertaining to national security and redirected funds away from the construction of the southern border wall. As this invasion has continued unabated, Mayorkas has routinely testified before congressional committees as well as in news interviews that the border is entirely secure.

How can the man charged with securing the homeland tell such demonstrable lies? He has simply redefined the invaders as “climate refugees” seeking asylum. This is another lie. Lawful asylum-seekers do not sneak into the country; they identify themselves at border checkpoints and ports of entry. That said, Mayorkas’s apocryphal “asylum-seekers” are not violating American immigration law because of bad weather. That risible excuse is just the Biden administration’s way of psychologically guilt-tripping daft Americans into believing that their consumption of meat and fondness for SUVs somehow make them responsible for providing criminal aliens with free food and lodgings. In other words, Mayorkas and Biden have constructed a patently absurd justification for their traitorous actions at the border. They aid and abet illegal alien crime throughout the country, while hiding behind the pretense that they are acting humanely. And the American people are expected to ignore the federal government’s criminality; swallow the lies fed to them; and brainlessly conclude, “That seems plausible.”

The worst is sure to come with regard to the mRNA “vaccines.” Was it more “plausible” that the novel COVID virus originated from a Wuhan wet market than from the biological research lab housing highly pathogenic microorganisms right down the street? Certainly not! But that convenient excuse did provide both the Chinese Communist Party and its U.S. government partners a degree of “plausible deniability” that persists even after four years. Is it not also convenient that increased rates of cancer, heart damage, and early death are being blamed squarely on COVID, while a growing body of medical research is establishing a causal link between the experimental “vaccines” and the onset of life-threatening diseases? If we were living during a time of reason and ethical conviction, medical doctors and government scientists would be shouting from the rooftops that mRNA injections are not safe. Instead, pharmaceutical companies and global health bodies seem committed to blaming the virus and clinging to their thin veil of “plausible deniability.”

Collapsing empires drown in implausible lies. As Americans are unfortunately learning, many of those lies indiscriminately kill.

