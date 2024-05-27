Memorial Remembrance
“Sacrifice is meaningless without remembrance.”
– Duane Samiento, Commander-in-Chief, VFW
In remembrance of our fallen comrades in arms, my salute and the following pledge:
Silent Pledge
You left home and loved-ones,
In the prime of life,
To fight a foe whose force and guns
Spread deadly strife.
Guardian of our beloved land,
As you did your part,
The Lord stretched out his hand
And took you to his heart.
Good warrior, now at rest,
Nothing from us could suffice,
Nothing ever that can best
The measure of your sacrifice.
For us you gave your all,
From us one pledge is due,
One duty above all:
To honor and remember you.
Anthony J. DeBlasi
Korea War Veteran
Image: Anthony J. DeBlasi