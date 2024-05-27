Memorial Remembrance

“Sacrifice is meaningless without remembrance.”

– Duane Samiento, Commander-in-Chief, VFW

In remembrance of our fallen comrades in arms, my salute and the following pledge:

Silent Pledge



You left home and loved-ones,

In the prime of life,

To fight a foe whose force and guns

Spread deadly strife.

Guardian of our beloved land,

As you did your part,

The Lord stretched out his hand

And took you to his heart.



Good warrior, now at rest,

Nothing from us could suffice,

Nothing ever that can best

The measure of your sacrifice.



For us you gave your all,

From us one pledge is due,

One duty above all:

To honor and remember you.

Anthony J. DeBlasi

Korea War Veteran

Image: Anthony J. DeBlasi