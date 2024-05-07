Israel Must Choose The Achievable Over The Desirable

According to the Times of Israel, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, during a visit to the Palmachim Airbase, stated, "In Gaza, we are obligated to eliminate Hamas and also to return the hostages. We are working on these two tasks, and I am determined to accomplish both things. It will take as long as it takes." "….as long as it takes" is neither a strategy nor a policy. It conveys uncertainty rather than a focused operational approach. Moreover, the longer it takes, the higher the toll on military personnel's lives. General Gallant understands that he lost the war and is just trying to stay in uniform for as long as possible.

In 1967, it required six days for the fathers of today's Israeli military leaders to defeat a coalition of Arab nations, notably Egypt, Syria, and Jordan. The current Israeli military geniuses have already spent six months fighting a modest terrorist force that lacks the advanced weaponry of a modern army, failing to achieve the stated objectives.

Israel should not have any problem, moral, legal, or otherwise, to bring the terror back to those who have committed mass murder. But it does. Jews, in general, lack the moral fortitude to impose a collective punishment even for a collective crime.

The ongoing conflict exposed this inherent vulnerability. As we are ready to acknowledge that not all Palestinians belong to Hamas, it is equally significant for the world community to concede that all members of Hamas are Palestinians. Therefore, all residents of Gaza share the moral responsibility for the terror attacks as long as they remain silent. The Romans’ wisdom, Qui tacet consentire vidétur, “Silence is consent,” is as relevant today as it was two millennia ago.

In fact, the Palestinian community promotes and disseminates acts of mass violence during a peace concert, showing videos of Hamas mercilessly taking lives, subjecting women to gang rape, and slitting infants’ throats on YouTube. Within the inherently violent Palestinian society, such videos are popular and, most importantly, inspirational.

It is time to remind Israelis that conflicts are not targeted at organizations but entire nations. In World War II, the Allies did not wage war against the Wehrmacht, SS, or the Imperial Japanese Army but fought against the Japanese and German nations. It is because civilians play a crucial role in the war effort, offering moral support, producing weapons, making uniforms, constructing fortifications, and providing essential resources like food. In the case of Palestinians, they are also accomplices, holding and subjecting Israeli hostages to torture within their own homes and willingly putting themselves in harm's way, acting as human shields for the terrorists. Hence, the term Hamas essentially refers to all Palestinians and vice versa.

Israel, however, has been hesitant to act against the entire Palestinian nation ruthlessly and expeditiously. This weakness has prolonged the hostilities and emboldened adversaries. It gave them time to launch a global campaign in support of Hamas, which ultimately eroded international backing for Israel.

Considering the current state of affairs, the sooner Israel ends this conflict, the better. The political and military situations are not conducive for Israel. The prolongation of the conflict will strengthen backing for Hamas and further isolate Israel diplomatically. Of utmost significance, it puts Israel on a collision course with the Biden Administration, which is committed to the two-state solution and will make every effort to safeguard Hamas.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Israel remains politically divided, with ongoing attempts to overthrow Netanyahu's government. The country grapples with political uncertainty and a lack of resolve. The debates surrounding the potential invasion of Rafah, highlight the government’s indecisiveness. The city serves as Hamas' final stronghold. It houses the terrorist group's leadership, remaining fighters, hostages, and smuggling tunnels from Egypt, all protected by a human shield.

The caveat is that even if Israelis opt for military intervention in Rafah, they have no stomach to do it in a way that would stun the world, and, unfortunately, that is what it takes to win. Additionally, considering the ineptitude of the senior officers, the potential number of casualties could become insurmountable.

Most importantly, Israel needs to realize that the hostages held by Hamas serve as a form of insurance. Therefore, eliminating Hamas and returning the hostages alive are mutually exclusive objectives. If Hamas were to begin executing, let's say, ten hostages each day and continue to display their images on YouTube until Israel ceases its invasion, the scenario could rapidly escalate into a major disaster.

Regretfully, given its weak negotiation position, Israel, as a temporary retreat, must be prepared to make significant concessions to Hamas in exchange for hostages. It is undeniable that Hamas will breach any agreement it reaches with Israel anyway, and hopefully, Israel will be better prepared militarily and psychologically to embrace the historical fact that regardless of methods and motives, winners are not judged.

Alternatively, if Trump were to become President, he would eradicate Hamas without firing a single shot. For Trump and his Arab allies in the Abraham Accord, the Palestinian issue is an impediment to their mutual aspiration of achieving peace and prosperity in the Middle East. Gaza is surrounded by Israel, with a short border with Egypt. It will be easy to blockade, and no help will be coming unless Israel provides it...which it won’t. Trump will be in a position to force Arab countries to take Palestinians. Palestinians will have to accept the offer and relocate to other Arab countries. As far as Hamas fighters are concerned, the Arabs will know who they are and will take care of them.

Thus, one way or the other, Hamas will inevitably reach its expiration date. But today is not that day.

Image: Israeli troops in Gaza. IDF press release.

Alexander G. Markovsky is a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research, a think tank that examines national security, energy, risk analysis, and other public policy issues. He is the author of Anatomy of a Bolshevik and Liberal Bolshevism: America Did Not Defeat Communism, She Adopted It. Mr. Markovsky is the owner and CEO of Litwin Management Services, LLC. He can be reached at alexander.g.markovsky@gmail.com.