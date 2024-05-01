Ellul Redux: Propaganda

Less like a Fifth Column and more like a Third Reich, the Nouveau Nazis on and about college campuses (and elsewhere) need no new theories to explain their behaviors. Today’s Hamas-supporting Sturmabteinlung- and Schutzstaffel- wannabes are deaf to facts, but have preternatural hearing for propaganda and lies.

Some wonder why the supposed “best and brightest” and their mentors/teachers/profs have pudding for brains. The product of affirmative action, academic administrative torpor, DEI, and grade inflation, these presumed smarties behave exactly as Jacques Ellul described years ago.

Jacques Ellul (1912-1994) was a renowned French philosopher, sociologist, and Christian thinker. Born in Bordeaux, France, he spent much of his academic career as a Professor of History and the Social History on the Faculty of Law and Economics at the University of Bordeaux. He believed in the importance of decentralized, self-governing communities and the preservation of individual freedom and autonomy.

In 1940, after the Nazi invasion of France, the Vichy regime--the French government that collaborated with Nazi Germany--came to power. Ellul's teachings were viewed as subversive by the Vichy authorities. He was dismissed from his position at the University of Bordeaux. This act of termination was part of the Vichy regime's efforts to silence dissenting voices and remove disfavored academics.

Ellul joined the French Resistance and participated in clandestine activities against the Vichy government and the German occupation forces.

After the liberation of France in 1944, Ellul was reinstated to his position at the University of Bordeaux. For his efforts to save Jews during WW II he was awarded the title Righteous among the Nations by Yad Vashem in 2001.

Graphic: Cover scan

Jacques Ellul's seminal work, Propaganda: The Formation Of Men’s Attitudes, provides a comprehensive and critical analysis of the role of propaganda in modern societies. Published in 1962, the book offers a penetrating examination of the nature, techniques, and effects of propaganda, challenging conventional understandings and exposing its pervasive influence across various domains of contemporary life.

Ellul defines propaganda as a deliberate and systematic effort to shape perceptions, manipulate cognitions, and direct behavior to achieve a specific response from a targeted group or audience. He argues that propaganda is not limited to political or ideological contexts but pervades various aspects of modern society, including advertising, public relations, education, and even religion.

A central theme of the book is the distinction between propaganda and education. Ellul contends that while education aims to cultivate critical thinking and independent reasoning, propaganda seeks to indoctrinate and impose a particular viewpoint or agenda. Propaganda operates by simplifying complex issues, appealing to emotions rather than reason, and exploiting psychological mechanisms to influence individuals' beliefs and actions.

Ellul advocates for the cultivation of critical thinking and a commitment to truth and objectivity as the most effective means of resisting propaganda's influence.

One of the central arguments in "Propaganda" is that propaganda is not merely a tool for disseminating information or persuading individuals but a means of shaping and controlling human behavior on a mass scale. Ellul contends that propaganda operates by creating a closed, self-reinforcing system of beliefs and narratives that become difficult to challenge or escape.

Ellul also explores the role of technology in facilitating the spread and effectiveness of propaganda. He argues that technological advancements, such as mass media and communication networks, have enabled propaganda to reach larger audiences and penetrate deeper into personal lives, blurring the boundaries between public and private spheres.

Ellul maintains a critical stance towards propaganda, challenging its claims of objectivity and neutrality. He argues that propaganda, by its very nature, is a form of manipulation and coercion, undermining individual autonomy and democratic processes.

He emphasizes the importance of cultivating a critical mindset, fostering independent thinking, and developing a commitment to truth and objectivity as the most effective means of countering propaganda's influence.

Jacques Ellul argues even the most intelligent and educated individuals are susceptible to falling for and propagating propaganda due to:

1. Intellectual laziness: Ellul suggests that intellectuals and experts often become complacent and intellectually lazy, relying too heavily on established beliefs and assumptions without critically examining them. This makes them vulnerable to confirmation bias.

2. Desire for prestige and recognition: According to Ellul, many intellectuals and specialists seek prestige, recognition and social status within their respective fields. Propagandists can exploit this desire by offering intellectuals a platform or a sense of importance, leading them to spread desired narratives.

3. Specialization and compartmentalization: Ellul argues that modern intellectuals are highly specialized and compartmentalized in their areas of expertise, lacking a broader, interdisciplinary perspective. This narrowness of focus can blind them to the larger societal implications of propaganda.

4. Belief in objectivity and neutrality: Intellectuals often perceive themselves as objective and neutral observers, unaffected by emotional or ideological biases. However, Ellul contends that propaganda can subtly influence even those who believe they are immune to its effects, exploiting their sense of objectivity to make them unwitting propagators.

5. Susceptibility to authority and expert claims: Despite their intellectual abilities, Ellul suggests that intellectuals and experts can still be swayed by appeals to authority and deference to perceived expertise. Propagandists can leverage this tendency by presenting their messages as authoritative or backed by credentialed sources.

6. Desire for certainty and simplicity: Even highly educated individuals may seek certainty and simplicity in a complex world. Propaganda often presents clear, unambiguous narratives and easy solutions, which can be attractive to intellectuals grappling with ambiguity and uncertainty.

Sound familiar?

Ellul's argument emphasizes that intelligence and education alone do not provide immunity to propaganda's influence. He contends that critical thinking, vigilance, and a willingness to question assumptions and established narratives are necessary to resist the allure of propaganda, regardless of one's intellectual or academic credentials.

Ellul's work reminds us of the importance of vigilance, skepticism, and a commitment to truth in navigating the complex information landscape of the modern world. He challenges us to question the motives and agendas behind the messages we encounter, to scrutinize the techniques employed to influence our perceptions, and to cultivate the intellectual rigor necessary to resist the seductive allure of propaganda.

Propaganda is not merely a critique of a specific phenomenon but a broader exploration of the relationship between information, power, and human agency in modern societies. It invites readers to reflect on the ways in which their beliefs and behaviors are shaped by external forces and to reclaim their capacity for independent thought and critical engagement with the world around them.

We are currently witnessing successful propagandizing of gullible dimwits by the malignant, dissembling agents of Islam, e.g., Hamas, Hezbollah, so-called Palestinians, BDS advocates, DEI and CRTers, and other agents of our destruction. Whether we appreciate it or not, propaganda will substantially influence our future.