Democrat Voter Triage

Four years ago, when Biden “won” the shadiest election in modern history, I expected four or eight years of nonsense and a lot of bad laws that would have to be repealed. Sort of a repeat of the Carter years. Boy howdy, was that ever an overoptimistic assessment. Carter should be thanking his lucky stars that Biden has handily bumped him out of the unenviable spot of “worst president ever.” Which is actually a difficult accomplishment, when you think about it.

I won’t bother to list all of the aspects of his job which Biden has managed to bumble. Once you get past abandoning Americans and equipment in Afghanistan, allowing two wars to start, tanking the economy, ignoring the border laws, and using the Justice Department as his personal pack of thugs, it starts to get depressing. And we’re not even halfway down the rap sheet.

Suffice to say that Uncle Joe has f#@%ed things up, just like Obama fretted he would. Now, Brandon actually might not be in charge, as evidenced by his constant battles with the teleprompter and inability to climb stairs. If that’s the case, the country has actually been run lately by vindictive, squabbling members of the central committee of the politburo. They must be frustrated by their cranky, creaky puppet with the elastic strings, who regularly wanders off script to spew obvious lies as if they are folksy wisdom.

What’s puzzling is that there is an election thundering down upon us, and the Democrats don’t seem to notice. Joe’s not hitting the campaign trail in anything but a half-hearted, phone-it-in way. But that’s because he can’t physically get through a speech in front of a scantily-attended, picked audience. You would expect the Democrats to try to look like they are listening to the majority of voters who are deafening pollsters with negative feedback about how bad things are in flyover country.

A conspiracy theorist might conclude that the Democrats are counting on cheat-by-mail and the millions of welfare migrants to save them in November. And maybe they are. Maybe those scams will “win” them another shady election.

But I am starting to get the distinct feeling that America has simply had enough of old Joe and his pack of grifters. Winston Churchill once observed that Americans will always do the right thing, once all other possibilities have been exhausted. We might be at that point, where the chickens of leftist utopian meddling and schemes are coming home to roost.

If that is the case, no amount of late-night fraudulent ballots fresh off the printer and illegal aliens voting themselves bread and circuses will overcome the approaching red tsunami. Oh Lord, let it be so.

Maybe the Democrats have come to that conclusion as well. Minority populations and soccer moms are leaking out of the blue like the smelly stuff staining Joe’s adult diapers. Even Jewish voters, a normally staunch Democrat bloc, are waking up to the Islamists pulling the levers of power at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and up on capitol hill.

Perhaps the socialists and the scammers in charge of the DNC have read the tea leaves, and the polls, and have forecast a red wave. A sane person, a normal person, would alter course, in hopes of fooling enough of the public to retain control come November. But that’s not how leftists think. Hanging onto power with grim determination is a founding principle. If this is correct, they have decided that clinging to some power is preferable to any amount of compromise, however insincere and short-lived that compromise might be.

The Democrats know they’re going to lose big this election. They need to clutch what voters they can by behaving in a way the faithful will reward. It’s a form of political triage.

Triage is a medical system for sorting injured people in a mass casualty event or on a battlefield, perfected by the French in the nightmare of the World War I trenches. When there are simply so many casualties that medical facilities are overwhelmed, the medics divide the wounded into bins. One category is for those who might be saved by immediate medical attention. Those people are rushed into surgery. The next are those who will probably survive a delay in care. Those are sent on back to be treated later. The last group of wounded are likely going die no matter if they receive care or not. They are made comfortable, and left to die.

Not to put too fine a point on it, the Democrats have triaged voters. Most of us are, in their estimation, too upset with them to vote Democrat in November. The Democrats have abandoned them as hopeless this time around. Then there are people who probably won’t vote Democrat. Those will be preached at in an effort to minimize defections. The Democrats figure that they can fool those voters again once things settle down.

The urgent political need is to pander and deliver to the radicals who comprise the Democrat base. Those fanatics demand fidelity to the vison, however flawed and illogical. Biden is backstabbing Israel, keeping the borders open, and tripling down on the green scams because he needs the Islamists in Michigan, the governors and mayors in blue states and cities, the nutjobs on campuses and the billionaires who bought him to stay loyal and vote Democrat. That’s the only way the Democrats can cling to some scraps of power in their blue strongholds.

That is why he, or more likely the committee pulling his strings, is resolutely refusing to bow to overwhelming public opinion. Most of America knows that Hamas is just a criminal gang. We’ve all lost friends and family to the fentanyl flooding over our borders. Only a fool, or a fanatic, expects anything good to come out of the laws mandating electric vehicles and outlawing gas stoves. No matter. Your views aren’t important to the Democrats. You’re too politically wounded by the truth to be of any use to them this time around.

