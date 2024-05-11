Democrat Plant in GOP Congressional Primary Panders to Jew-Hating Islamists

In the curious world of politics, alliances can be as surprising as they are concerning. Take, for instance, the case of Robert Weinroth, currently vying for a seat in the United States Congress in Florida’s 23rd District. What makes Weinroth’s candidacy particularly eyebrow-raising is not just his abrupt switch from Democrat to Republican but also his troubling associations, including cozying up to individuals with ties to terrorism and bigotry against Jews.

Weinroth’s political journey is rife with contradictions. A long-time Democrat, Weinroth is oddly running in the Republican Primary to replace one-term Democrat Jared Moskowitz, whom Weinroth enthusiastically endorsed in 2022. Also in 2022, Weinroth endorsed the current head of the Florida Democrat Party, Nikki Fried, when she ran for governor against Ron DeSantis.

Weinroth has even posed for photos with Democrat icons such as Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden. At the time, Weinroth showered Biden with praise, stating about Biden, “He is so genuine and sincere.”

Bizarrely, the website that Weinroth is using to run as a Republican is the same one he used when he ran as a Democrat. On it, he wrote, “Palm Beach County should be a global leader on the issue of climate change,” and boasted that he “would lead the charge on banning the sale and possession of assault weapons.”

Weinroth even spoke at and helped lead a rally against guns and President Trump. Signs at the rally called for outlawing firearms. Ironically for Weinroth, one sign read, “The only thing easier to buy than a gun is a GOP candidate.”

Considering all of the above, one can easily surmise that Robert Weinroth is a plant for Jared Moskowitz and the Democrat Party. However, Weinroth’s opportunistic political maneuvering is overshadowed by something even more serious: His pandering to radical Muslims who are linked to terrorism and bigotry against Jews.

In 2017 and 2018, Weinroth posed for photos on three separate occasions with Bassem Alhalabi. (See here, here, and here.) Weinroth’s friendliness with Alhalabi is questionable, to say the least, given that the latter is a former assistant to Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) co-founder Sami al-Arian. Al-Arian had created a PIJ network in the Tampa, Florida area. according to the U.S. Justice Department, the PIJ network was being used to finance suicide bombings in Israel.

Alhalabi co-authored publications with al-Arian and even used al-Arian as a reference when he applied for a teaching job at Boca Raton’s Florida Atlantic University (FAU). In March 2003, Alhalabi himself was charged by the U.S. Commerce Department with shipping a $13,000 military-grade thermal imaging device to Syria, a state sponsor of terrorism.

One of Weinroth’s photos with Alhalabi was taken at the Islamic Center of Boca Raton (ICBR), a radical mosque that Alhalabi had co-founded. ICBR has several ties to Hamas, PIJ, and al-Qaeda, including receiving its seed money from an al-Qaeda financing charity, the Global Relief Foundation (GRF), which was shut down by the Bush Administration after 9/11.

Another individual Weinroth with whom Weinroth was often photographed is Abdul Rauf Khan, the President of ICBR. Khan has made posts on Facebook targeting Jews and gays, including promoting several Louis Farrakhan videos. Following Hamas’s atrocities against Israel on October 7, which left 1200 Israeli civilians dead, Khan used his social media to glorify Hamas. Khan is also COO of ICNA Relief, the social services division of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), an organization with numerous ties to South Asian terror.

ICNA partners with Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF), a Pakistani charity that has been a proud financier for Hamas. For over three decades, ICNA has harbored Ashrafuzzaman Khan, a death squad leader from the 1971 Bangladesh genocide. In its materials and events, ICNA has promoted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai massacre that left over 160 innocents dead, including Chabad Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, his wife Rifka, and their unborn child.

One of the photos Weinroth took with Khan depicts Weinroth posing with other ICNA operatives in front of large signs containing ICNA logos.

Mingling with figures like Bassem Alhalabi, who has ties to Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Abdul Rauf Khan, who has glorified Hamas following the October 7 massacre, paints a disturbing picture of Weinroth. It is especially troubling when you consider the radical Islamic Center of Boca Raton’s terrorist ties, where at least one of these encounters took place.

Robert Weinroth says he is a Republican, but it was only a short time ago that he posed for photos with top Democrat icons and advocated for Progressive stances such as the alleged climate crisis and banning firearms.

In the same sense, Weinroth paints himself as a supporter of Israel and Jewish causes, while he rubs shoulders with Islamic extremists who would seek to destroy Israel and who target Jews with hate.

Weinroth’s attempts to portray himself as a Republican and a supporter of Israel ring hollow in the face of his associations with individuals and organizations openly hostile to both. As questions about his true loyalties and the company he keeps continue to mount, Weinroth’s candidacy becomes increasingly controversial and deserving of denouncement and scrutiny.

Image: Robert Weinroth. YouTube screen grab.