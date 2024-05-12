Biden’s Complicity in the Cancellation of Israel

Thousands of Americans are protesting for a change to America’s alliance with Israel. NBC news says, “The movement overall appears grassroots, with localized efforts that coordinate primarily through social media… Nerdeen Kiswani is emblematic of the movement. Kiswani, 29, a law school graduate, founded the group Within Our Lifetime (WOL) nearly a decade ago to build a community for young people who want to raise awareness for the Palestinian cause.”

WOL’s website reads more like a Che Guevera fan club than the community friendly grassroots organization that NBC makes it out to be. The organization wants to “end US sponsored genocide in Gaza” after they celebrate the martyrdom of “George L. Jackson -- Black Panther Party leader, communist revolutionary, freedom fighter, political prisoner and writer.” They, “stand in solidarity with all national liberation struggles across the globe resisting U.S. imperialism.”

The protestors want to introduce a Palestinian state to the Levant, which is a war zone infused with hatred, complicated by competing political interests, and smothered in religious zeal. There is no apparent solution to the wars which have been ongoing since 1948. The Squad, a name for the communist faction operating in the Democrat Party, wants America to stop sending weapons to Israel. They contend these arms are used to kill innocent Palestinians. Since innocents are killed in all wars, this is true.

It is also true that Hamas killed hundreds of Israelis last October. Hamas is the pseudo religious-political-military cult that Palestinians in Gaza elected to represent them in 2006. The murder, rape, and kidnapping of more than 1500 Israeli citizens on October 7th was a political calculation Hamas made on behalf of the Palestinian people. Hamas planned the attack to lure Israel into invading Gaza. They hoped Israel would inflict death and destruction on the Palestinian people as a result.

Hamas’ dream came true. Much of the world is now condemning Israel for defending itself. This includes factions of the Democrat Party and Che Guevera fan clubs everywhere. Liberal activists have flocked to college campuses across the country to protest the war in Gaza. Students protesting on these campuses are extremely sensitive individuals. They fear microaggressions like Uncle Bosie feared cannibals. These tender-hearted people won’t tolerate comments they interpret as socially unjust, but they are liberated by unleashing antisemitic rants calling for an end to Israel and death to Jews. Student protestors, the Squad, and the universal Che Guevera fan club would cancel Israel and replace it with Palestine. The fate of the displaced Jewish people is irrelevant to them.

The Squad pretends to support liberal democracy while ignoring the fact that democracy does not exist in Gaza or any Muslim country. The U.S. spent trillions of dollars in Afghanistan and Iraq to install democracy and American values. Muslims don’t want either. They have their own culture and have no desire to embrace decadent western values. Biden supports a two-state solution. Why would Biden induce the birth of a Palestinian state that will dedicate itself to the proposition of destroying Israel, the only democracy in the region and heir to the foundation of the Judeo-Christian ethos?

If Palestine is granted statehood, it is doubtful that terrorist rockets will be beaten into ploughshares and peace will reverberate in the Levant. “From the river to the sea” reflects their desire to control the territory between the Jordan River and Mediterranean Sea. This desire will not subside if the two-state solution is enacted. Palestine will have armed forces and weapons of war. Terrorist organizations will continue to thrive. Nothing will change except Palestine will enjoy the rights and privileges associated with statehood.

The government of Israel is against the two-state solution. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said recently, “I’m proud that I prevented the establishment of a Palestinian state.” Bill Clinton pressed Israel and Palestine to sign the Oslo Accords in 1993 which were established to pave the way for a two-state solution. Since then, every Democrat President has yearned for a photo op memorializing the birth of a Palestinian state. Netanyahu has deprived three Democrat administrations of this much-prized photo session, and they loathe him for it.

In 2015 President Obama funded Netanyahu’s opponents $350,000 to “vote for anyone but Bibi.” Recently Senator Chuck Schumer and Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi have called for Netanyahu to resign. It is supremely arrogant for the U.S. government to attempt to bring down the leadership of one of its closest allies. President Biden has maintained support for Israel but is distraught that the Israelis won’t let him run their war. Perhaps they watched the coverage of his retreat from Afghanistan.

One of the last obstacles Israel faces in its war on Hamas is taking the city of Rafah. Biden advised Netanyahu not to attack the city. Israel attacked Rafah on May 5th. Biden is now withholding weapons shipments destined for Israel until they comply with his demands. Biden wants the Israelis to accept a strategy that will deny their primary objective, which is the unconditional defeat of Hamas.

Michael Moore and other liberal activists want the protests against Israel to continue and intensify. Expressions of antisemitism are now acceptable in many liberal circles and promoted by Che Guevera fan clubs everywhere. One is saddened by images of innocent death and destruction in Gaza, but these images have become typical in a region filled with terror, violence, and advocacy for martyrdom. Israel is an island of democracy awash in a sea of terror. If America turns its back on Israel they will fight on, likely until the end of time.