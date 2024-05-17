Biden’s Climate Change Scare Tactics Aren’t Working

First, the stage must be set. The joke that currently occupies the Bully Pulpit says he’s the first climate president, says he’s making history by confronting the climate crisis, not denying it. “I’m taking the most significant action on climate ever in the history of the world.” Now to his latest tactic.

Biden gave a warning on climate change in September 2021, when he surveyed damage caused by Hurricane Ida in New York and New Jersey. “We’ve got to listen to the scientists ... they all tell us this is code red. ... The nation and the world are in peril, and that’s not hyperbole. This is everybody’s crisis.”

While in Louisiana he said, “We don’t have any more time.”

In November 2021, at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, Biden said, “This is the challenge of our collective lifetimes. The existential threat to human existence as we know it. And every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases.”

In Hanoi in September 2023, Biden attempted to scare everyone when he said, “The sole threat to humanity’s existence is climate change, and that not even nuclear conflict poses a similar danger.”

During a White House speech in November 2023, Biden again used his scare tactics: “The impacts we’re seeing [caused by weather] are only going to get worse, more frequent, more ferocious, and more costly.”

There’s little doubt that our “first climate president” is trying to scare people, especially young voters, into thinking climate change has reached crisis mode and we must do whatever it takes to mitigate it — now!

So with Biden’s daily emphasis on climate change (or crisis), one would expect the issue to be of grave concern, to be among the top issues on the public’s list...and therefore be reflected on the CBS/YouGov survey. But no, it’s eighth, next to last. Look at the list (ranked by Very Important):

How important are each of these issues in the U.S. Today?

Very Important Somewhat Important Not Very/ Not Important The Economy 82.00% 16.00% 2.00% Inflation 79.00% 18.00% 3.00% Crime 65.00% 30.00% 5.00% Immigration and Border 62.00% 30.00% 8.00% State of Democracy 61.00% 30.00% 9.00% Wars, Events Overseas 53.00% 37.00% 10.00% Abortion 51.00% 31.00% 18.00% Climate Change 45.00% 27.00% 28.00% Issues of Race, Diversity 40.00% 37.00% 23.00%

When people face real problems (such as the economy, inflation, crime, and the border), contrived ones (such as climate change) tend to wither away. This table is bad news for Biden. It indicates he has some scaring to do.

(In fact, one wonders if Biden — and Democrats — have seen this survey, as his and their primary issues [abortion, climate change] are far from the most important ones.)

As an evaluation of the effectiveness of Joe Biden’s scare tactic, examine the results for question 14 in the survey: “From what you know, which candidate’s approach to dealing with climate change do you agree with more?”

Biden 36.00% Trump 35.00% Neither 28.00%

Since the margin of error is 2.7%, the above percentages of agreement can be interpreted as tied. Joe Biden’s scare tactics aren’t working well, since his effectiveness doesn’t differ from Trump’s. Interpretation: more scaring needed.

Further, more than half said that regardless of who wins in November, the winner’s climate change policies won’t make any difference at all (see questions 16 and 17). More scaring needed.

The following questions address exclusively opinions about Joe Biden’s dealing with climate change.

Consider survey question 24: “So far, do you think the Biden administration has done too much, too little, or about the right amount in its efforts to reduce climate change?”

Too much 22.00% Too little 29.00% Right amount 18.00% Don’t know what it’s done 31.00%

With the high priority Biden has placed upon climate change, one would expect the first and third categories to be at or near 0% and the second category to be near 100%. To hear Biden mumble, we can never do too much to combat humanity’s greatest mortal enemy. And with daily (or more often) announcements by him and the MSM, one would expect the last category to be at or near 0%. More scaring needed.

For further effectiveness evaluation, examine the results for question 25 in the survey: “How much have you heard or read about what the Biden Administration has done so far to deal with climate change?”

A Lot 14.00% Some 36.00% Not Much 28.00% Nothing At All 22.00%

Since all of his executive orders and EPA edicts, tax increases and rebates, gifts/grants to companies manufacturing “green energy” production hardware, and E.V.s and E.V. infrastructure promises, his message doesn’t seem to be getting out. After spending literally billions of dollars to deal with climate change (as well as the MSMs endless emphasis on the subject), one would think that more than 14% of the U.S. population would be “a lot” aware of his efforts — and that the third and fourth categories would be near 0%. The last category is telling about the MSM. More scaring needed.

Let’s delve a bit deeper into the survey results to accomplish further evaluation. Joe Biden is touting his pro-environment policies to boost support among young voters, those under 30 years of age. However, most of them have little to no knowledge of his actions to address climate change. Examine these results: Administration Effort to Reduce Climate Change (question 25 for under 30 category).

A Lot of Knowledge 7.00% Some Knowledge 33.00% Don’t Know Much 31.00% Know Nothing At All 28.00%

Again, with all the hype from Biden, one would expect the “A Lot of Knowledge” category to be at least in double-digits. Again, the last category is telling about the MSM. More scaring needed.

Biden has placed a high priority on climate change since taking office. Yet survey question 4 reports that only 52% of under-30 voters believe that climate change is an issue that must be dealt with “right now.” If Biden has successfully scared the under-30 crowd, one would expect that percentage to be much higher. More scaring needed.

Bottom line: As Rachel Marsden says, “Judging by the YouGov poll, much of the American public is getting wise to climate change nonsense, as well, which is rather remarkable considering the incessant global propaganda.”

