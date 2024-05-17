Against the New Holocaust

Screams Before Silence: Bearing Witness to the Violence of October 7th is a must-watch documentary produced by Eytan Schwartz, Carol and Joey Low, and Meny Aviram, CEO of Kastina Communications. Sheryl Sandberg is the interviewer. The personal testimonies of victims, survivors and witnesses are clear and overpowering, as is the photographic evidence. The interview with Eytan is below.

It has first-hand accounts of those who survived and bore witness to the horrors of October 7th. For those who can no longer speak out, this documentary represents the voices of those who horrifically died. The attacks on Israeli towns and the Nova Music Festival included the rape of women and children, some of whom were also mutilated. It includes the burning of babies in ovens, the killings of men, women, and children, and even those held hostage revealed the sexual assault by their Hamas captives.

Even though there is indisputable evidence, these atrocities have basically been ignored by human rights groups, international organizations, and many figures in politics, academia, and the media. Yet, the hypocrisy and double standards are all too evident. It is mindboggling that there are feminists and those in the LGBTQ community calling for the annihilation of the Jews and protesting in support of Hamas.

Eytan noted, “In the first few weeks of the war, I volunteered to take hundreds of foreign journalists to the south to see the atrocities. Very early on it was clear that the issue of the sexual crimes committed by Hamas was met with skepticism and denial. I spoke with my friend and co-producer Meny Aviram and said that we absolutely had to produce a documentary about the topic, as it was clear that the denial would only get worse. Unfortunately, we were right. With the documentary out, and open for everyone to see on YouTube, we at least have a reference to show the world.”

Anti-Semitic protestors ignore the fact that under Islam, women have very little rights and are punished for not wearing the Hijab, not allowed to leave home, and cannot hold a job without the permission of a senior male family member. Those in the LGBTQ community are hanged on a regular basis in Muslim regions. Anyone living in Gaza or the West Bank and wants to criticize had better do it in Israel because being critical in Gaza will likely end with their throat slit, and in the West Bank they will be tortured or imprisoned.

Eytan wants viewers to understand, “what is happening is clearly a very dangerous phenomenon. Not only for Israel but for the democratic world. The fact that so many universities allow authoritarian regimes to sponsor academic programs, and that social media has absolutely no scrutiny on what can be echoed to millions, presents an unprecedented challenge. If governments don’t wake up, what happened to Israel will quickly happen to them.”

Listening to those who condemn “both sides” are just emboldening the terrorists. He says, “It is shocking and saddening that there are people that forgot why this war began. On October 7th, thousands of Hamas terrorists attacked dozens of cities and communities, army bases and three parties in an unprecedented rampage of violence. They killed 1200 people, mutilated, injured, raped, and assaulted thousands, and kidnapped back to Gaza more than 250 babies, children, moms, pops, grandparents, people with disabilities and Holocaust survivors. Currently …there are still 132 hostages in Gaza. There is nothing more important than returning them back home now. An interviewee said in the documentary, ‘This should not be forgotten and what happened to them should be told.’ That is our motivation and that is why we created the film. There is nothing more important than making sure the world knows this story.”

The Simon Wiesenthal Institute put out this quote from Szmul Zygielbojm, a WWII Holocaust victim who committed suicide, and unfortunately it is still appropriate today, “I wish to express my vigorous protest against the apathy with which the world resigns itself to the slaughter of the Jewish people.”

Alan Dershowitz told American Thinker, “The biggest disappointment has been groups Jews supported over the years including some African Americans, feminists, and gays. They have aligned themselves with Hamas. This is remarkable since Hamas would kill or take their freedom away. These are people who hate Jews even more than they like themselves. It is so hypocritical, but typical of the Progressive Left.”

What should happen is that all the protestors who are espousing mistruths and misinformation should be made to watch this film, because there will be no lingering doubts of what Hamas did and who committed genocide. Anyone who would deny these abuses by Hamas should look at some of the videos that Hamas terrorists posted to their own social media, which are shown in this film. There is a clip of eyewitness who describe terrorists gang raping a naked woman and then cutting off her breast. A witness interviewed said, “He cuts off her breast and throws it on the road and they play with it.” Yet, out of respect for the victims and their families, the film does not contain any explicit images. But it does feature graphic descriptions of sexual violence.

Eytan is horrified about the silence. “When women’s organizations that operate by the assumption that we must always believe the victims, suddenly, they doubt testimonies and ask to see forensic evidence -- it’s nothing less than shocking. We want viewers to see that rape and sexual crime not only happened but was a widespread plan as part of a strategy to inflict pain, horror, and humiliation, not only on the victims and their families but for the entire people of Israel.”

What is happening now is unacceptable and it makes one wonder what “Never Again” means. Dershowitz believes Hamas wants a Final Solution. “Never Again has not meant anything since the day it was uttered. Never Again tragically just became a slogan. Now on college campuses students and faculty feel free to call for genocide against the Jews. Everyone should read the Hamas Charter which in some ways is worse than Mein Kampf because it is more specific.”

Screams Before Silence brings focus and attention to the crimes against humanity committed by Hamas. With most of Hamas’s victims silenced by murder, this documentary speaks for them. Everyone needs to watch it to be able to counter the mistruths. And for those siding with Hamas, they should be forced to watch it and explain how they support those who raped and mutilated women, slaughtered children, and executed the helpless solely because they were Jewish.

Image: Screams Before Silence