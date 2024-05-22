A Forensic Analysis Of The X-Rays of JFK’s Skull Yields Surprising Results

We now know with forensic certainty that two frontal headshots and one shot from the rear at a low angle (not from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository) killed JFK. The evidence for these conclusions comes from a new book, The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis, that I have recently published with Dr. David W. Mantik, who has a Ph.D. in physics and a medical practice extending over five decades as a radiation oncologist and who has seen the JFK autopsy skull X-rays more than anyone else.

Using a densitometer, Dr. Mantik measured the light coming through the X-rays millimeter-by-millimeter (with some measurements at a tenth-of-a-millimeter calibration). After analyzing the JFK right lateral autopsy, Dr. Mantik provided forensic proof that the third and final shot hit JFK in the right temple by the ear. The bullet furrowed a trail to the back of JFK’s head and blew out a gaping, avulsive wound in the right occipital region of JFK’s skull.

Dr. Michael Chesser, M.D., made optical density measurements of the three extant JFK autopsy skull X-rays in the National Archives, confirming Dr. Mantik’s findings. In JFK’s lateral X-ray film, Dr. Michael Chesser spotted a keyhole fracture in the temporal bone near JFK’s right ear. Such a fracture was described in “Keyhole Fracture of the Skull,” published in the December 2008 issue of the Military Medicine Radiology Corner:

A keyhole fracture has a characteristic pattern of both gunshot entrance and exit trauma. Keyhole fractures can be created by bullets penetrating the skull at an angle, by a bullet yawing off path, or by grazing the skull at a tangential trajectory without penetrating into the intracranium. These fractures exhibit a circular entrance defect and a triangular exit deficit created by bone or bullet fragments propagating from the initial point of impact on external examination or CT imaging.

Chesser referenced the 2000 Journal of Forensic Science (Figure 1) to illustrate a keyhole fracture.

Figure 1—Keyhole fracture resulting from an oblique shot

In Figure 2, Dr. Chesser identified the keyhole entry wound fracture in the right lateral JFK autopsy skull X-ray (the left image is the X-ray as seen in the archives, and the right image is the enhanced X-ray produced by the House Select Committee on Assassinations).

Figure 2—Keyhole bullet entry wound; temporal bone, JFK lateral X-ray film

According to the analysis of both Drs. Mantik and Chesser, Zapruder frame Z-313 shows the shot from the rear that hit JFK in the back of the head at the External Occipital Protuberance (EOP, the knob at the back of the head). This shot exited at the right front of JFK’s head, sending a stream of brain matter, bone, and blood up and to the front of JFK (Figure 3).

Figure 3—Zapruder frame Z-313, headshot moment of impact, shot from the rear at a low angle

The shot at Z-313 pushes JFK’s head and body forward. A few frames later, at Z-330, we see JFK stabilized, with the “head flap” from the shot to the rear hanging from JFK’s scalp, not blown away. In Figure 4, we notice that JFK’s body has rocked slightly back from the impact of the shot from the rear and is still nearly upright but leaning left.

Figure 4—Zapruder frame Z-330, JFK’s “head flap” in the aftermath of the rear headshot

Zapruder Frame Z-331 is the frame the CIA would wish us to ignore. In Figure 5, you can see that at Z-331, JFK’s right temporal bone explodes from the impact of the bullet that hit JFK’s head obliquely, entering just above his right ear at the temporal bone. Zapruder Frame Z-331 occurs less than two seconds after the shot from the rear at Z-313.

Figure 5—Zapruder frame Z-331, headshot from right front explodes JFK’s right temporal bone

Magnifying Z-331, the critical frame in the Zapruder film that makes clearer the explosion of JFK’s temporal bone is a shot from the right front that happened after the shot to the back of his head seen in Z-313. Forensic and visual evidence of a second head shot, especially one from the right front, is sufficient evidence to dismiss the Warren Commission’s findings as a proven coverup.

Figure 6—Zapruder frame Z-331, magnified image of JFK’s temporal bone explosion caused by the headshot from the right front.

The frontal headshot at Z-331 is what pushes JFK’s body violently back and to the left. We can see JFK’s body lying to the left on the limousine’s rear seat as Mrs. Kennedy goes out onto the trunk to retrieve a piece of JFK’s brain matter from the right left of the limousine’s trunk (Figure 7).

Figure 7—Zapruder frame Z-381, Mrs. Kennedy retrieving a piece of JFK’s brain matter from the left rear trunk of the limousine

At a book signing, Clint Hill described his run from the follow-up car to the limousine:

As I approached the vehicle [JFK’s limousine] there was a third shot. It hit the President in the head, upper right rear of the right ear, causing a gaping hole in his head, which caused brain matter, blood, and bone fragments to spew forth out over the car, over myself. At that point Mrs. Kennedy came up out of the back seat onto the trunk of the car. She was trying to retrieve something that had gone off to the right rear. She did not know I was there. At that point I grabbed Mrs. Kennedy, put her in the back seat. The President fell over into her lap, to his left.

Clint Hill had to know the shot that hit JFK in the temporal bone by the right ear must have come from the grassy knoll—as made clear both by JFK’s body being thrown violently back and to the left from the impact, and from the backward-to-the-left outflow of brain matter from the wound.

Dr. Corsi’s most recent book is his second book on the JFK assassination: David Mantik, M.D., Ph.D. and Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D. The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Front and One from the Rear. Since 2004, Jerome R. Corsi has published over 30 books on economics, history, and politics, including two #1 New York Times bestsellers. In 1972, he received his Ph.D. from the Department of Government at Harvard University. His book, Volume I, in his Great Awakening Trilogy, The Truth About Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation, received highly positive reviews from prominent climate scientists and professional meteorologists. Volume II, The Truth About Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy: Exposing Woke Insanity in an Age of Disinformation, was published in August 2023. Dr. Corsi has resumed podcasting on his new website TheTruthCentral.com.

