We Won't Live By Your Wokeness

A young woman who came to the pregnancy center where I work shared this story with me. She had a pediatrician appointment for her baby girl last week. She brought her infant, dressed all in pink, into the doctor's office. After stating the baby's female name, the doctor asked, "So, have you decided what gender you're assigning to this child?"

She was stunned. She said she just stood there until the word "female" came out of her mouth.

This wasn't the first time I've heard this line of questioning in a pediatrician's office. A friend told me her daughter was asked the same thing on her first visit to the doctor's office with their infant son.

The question, "gender assigned at birth" is now on many medical forms. A man I know was at a new doctors' office and the paperwork included an entire page on "gender identity." He wrote male, crossed off everything else on the page and wrote "I don't participate in the gender craze."

The term, "gender assigned at birth" would have been laughable ten years ago. Now the identity cult tells us we may only use words they approve of, words that are -- to them -- preferable to men and women, male and female, mother and father.

Since June 2002, New York State has allowed people to choose X, male, or female for their driver's license or birth certificate, further legitimizing the belief that there are genders beyond male and female. "Every person, regardless of their gender identity or expression, deserves to have an identity document that reflects who they are," celebrated Governor Kathy Hochul.

In a State Department staff email, employees were urged to use “gender-neutral language whenever possible.” Instead of using terms like “manpower,” “you guys,” “ladies and gentlemen,” or even “mother/father,” it is better to say “labor force,” “everyone,” “you all,” and “parent,” “child,” or “partner.,” “When speaking, avoid using phrases like ‘brave men and women on the front lines.” The memo suggested that staffers “use more specific language such as ‘brave first responders,’ ‘brave soldiers,’ or ‘brave DS agents.’”

Why can't we keep using "men and women" and "mother and father"?" That's worked fine for a few thousand years.

Some schools are jumping on the bandwagon too. As Breitbart reported last January, WI's Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD) announced to parents that all, "elementary students will endure a week of “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” education as part of a curriculum of the Welcoming Schools program designed to “uplift school communities with critical tools to embrace family diversity, create LGBTQ+ and gender inclusive schools, prevent bias-based bullying, and support transgender and non-binary students.” The instructor explained, we “now recognize that there are a spectrum of identities” with sex assigned at birth; gender identity and expression; and sexual orientation all existing on a “continuum.”

Since July 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey has asked about sex "assigned" at birth, current gender identity, and sexual orientation.

The continued push to mainstream the fallacy that a newborn baby's sex is chosen, guessed, picked, assigned is insane. Naturally, the more young kids who are bombarded from every direction with this obsession, the more likely they are to feel confused about their own "identity." Schools, TV shows, kids’ books, and celebrities immerse them in this nonsense that there are 37 or 82 genders.

The book has a page of resources, and surprise, every one is an LGBT transgender advocacy organization or book. Not a single one is for any family that might be hesitant about their children believing, or being encouraged to belief, they're anything other than the male or female God planned them to be. The second book on this theme was about a little boy who prefers to wear girls sparkly clothes and hair bows and be called a girl's name. Unlike in the vast majority of such situations, this family doesn't just let this kid's imagination run its course and find it doesn't come up again. No, they're fine with it, announce joyfully to everyone around that their son is now a daughter, tell their other children that their brother is now a sister, and buy him girl’s clothes.

It's all about mainstreaming the gender psychosis.

Curious, my friend looked at a list of inappropriate books for children from the organization CatholicVote and checked to see if any were in her library. She found twelve. Not a single one was about a family rejecting the LGBT label; a child playing in clothes of the other sex and then simply forgetting about it; or kids encouraging a friend that he is what he is, rather than cheering on the idea of "becoming" the opposite sex.

Recently a friend and I took a look at books in our local library's children and young adult sections. With every book along the LGBT line, we found the same theme: a child thinks he might be the other sex, starts wearing the opposite sex clothes etc., kids and teachers at school, parents, relatives, neighbors are all fine with the new name and hairstyle, and proudly celebrate their child's radical new life. Some bring their child to get "gender-affirming care," meaning hormone treatments, now available at your nearest Planned Parenthood.

From the inside flap of It Feels Good To Be Yourself: A Guide About Gender Identity: "Some people are boys. Some people are girls. Some people are both, neither, or somewhere in between." You get the idea. Without exception, every resource was an LGBT advocacy group. We didn't find a single organization or ministry supporting families that want to try to direct their child away from the LGBT life. Not one resource alerting parents to the research that most kids who think they're the opposite gender grow out of it if the people around them don't rush life-altering choices. Not one support group that encourages chastity for people dealing with homosexuality. It's as if there is no option but to get with the program! We're coming up with a list of books from the traditional viewpoint such as The Detransition Diaries, Love Into Light. and Disconnected: The Real Story Behind the Transgender Explosion and asking our library to carry them too.

A lot of us are saying, "Enough!" There are ways to make a point without getting mad. The truth is, there are many books written by former gays about leaving the lifestyle, by transgenders expressing their regret and often referencing how they were fast tracked into hormones and surgery. There are doctors and organizations speaking out on the gender craze and how it's based in nothingness.

I've never met a single person who thought they were neither male or female, or both male and female. Do we really want this insanity fed to our kids? At the very least, the truth should be offered along with the alternative reality. We shouldn't have to fear looking noninclusive or intolerant in rejecting the insanity. We can politely state the simple fact that there are two genders, that there are many who have left the gay lifestyle.

At a cardiologist recently, not only was I asked my "gender assigned at birth" (I put female, the one God gave me), but my "current" gender and any "prior genders." That allows for changing one's gender, at least in one's mind, on a regular basis. If someone jumped around all the so-called genders out there now, say once a year picking a new one, that would be a very long list of previous genders. I was also given a list of pronouns beyond he and she, as well as a blank space where I could name my own pronoun. I went with, 'Her Royal Highness."

Doesn't that mean they're legally required to refer to me by that pronoun?

