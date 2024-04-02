Time is Running Out to Save Western Civilization

“What has been will be again, and what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun.” --Ecclesiastes 1:9

“Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it.” --George Santayana

What we face as a nation is daunting; if we do not correct our left-leaning course, we will fall into the ashbin of history. The city on the hill. Gone.

The U.S. is moving quickly towards a centralized state. Our liberties, our culture, and our national greatness are being subverted. Subverted by a corrupt, clever, twisted, amorphous blob of powerful people. Most of the old media, the new technocratic media (i.e.,: Facebook and Google), one entire political party, part of the other party, along with the unelected bureaucracies and spy agencies of the U.S. are all a part of this blob.

Evil that’s difficult to overcome.

What this blob is doing is not new. These current evils have often been repeated. During the French Revolution, Robespierre et al. terrorized their population, and thought they could control people, not just what they did, but what they thought. Their ideas turned bloody. Would our elites repeat those evils to retain power? Yes. Consider the horrid treatment of the J6 prisoners and the Trump family as a beginning.

More recently, the Soviet state and its satellites controlled their citizens in horrible ways. China has been doing the same since the Cultural Revolution and continues today. This is not new. Unchecked tyranny corrupts, causing massive harm.

Our government was originally set up to counter the capacity of centralized power to overwhelm individual rights, to guard its citizenry from the government itself. To provide a culture of freedom where good can thrive, and great things can be accomplished. Alas, the new amorphous blob intends to undo this most successful model of western civilization, replacing it with disastrously failed evils that have been tried ad nauseum. Centralized government, a.k.a., socialism, is what the blob wants for us here. All in the name of progress, science, and social betterment. You’d think from how highly the blob thinks of themselves, they would be more intelligent, but I digress.

If we cannot learn from history how to combat these evils, we will fail. If we cannot understand the nature of socialism/communism that has destroyed so many, then we, like them, will be destroyed. The sides are drawn. The destroyers (a.k.a., the blob) take the side of centralized government. Those who want to revive the Constitution and vision of the Founding Fathers, those who value western civilization fight them. The MAGA movement currently represents this side.

Let me put this succinctly: We do not have much time.

This next year, this election is a last hope to escape the evils that will certainly come if we lose. Like it or not, there is only one candidate who is standing against the blob. He is winning this fight, in spite of the intense full court press to get rid of him. That he has stood against it for so long is remarkable. That he knows how the blob operates, is willing to fight it, and has strategies to take them down raises the stakes. The blob knows it cannot lose to him again without losing its power. They are panicked with what they see, a wave coming to swamp them.

Winning the election is no guarantee of success, but without winning, there will be certain failure for us, our institutions, our culture, our hopes. Winning an election only throws many of the rascals out and gives us a way to jumpstart our culture once again; to begin refashioning the good that Western civilization has brought.

If we lose this time, we forfeit goodness to evil. The British aren’t coming, but the blob is. The technocratic blob that will control what people can do, say, and even think. The evils they want for us aren’t new. But experiencing the horrors of Stalinist oppression isn’t something we need to relive. It’s clear the blob intends destruction of our institutions. What’s unclear is if we will rise up to stop them.

Let me repeat: They will do anything to win, to keep their power. Lie, cheat, steal, ruin. It’s who they are.

This is a call to all US citizens that value their freedom: Wake from your slumber and realize the chains that are being fastened on you right now!

The left has a hatred of the good things commonly loved:

They actively bring in illegals from all over the globe to replace us. No vetting of criminals, of human traffickers, of violent gang members (Laken Riley), or if these illegals want to adhere to our American ideals. They want a block of uneducated voters to keep them in perpetual power.

They want to silence you. Censor you. Not allow you to speak the truth. Not allow you to strive for a civil society that is not run by them.

They want you to accept the mental depravity of cutting breasts off young girls, and penises off young boys. All in the name of tolerance.

They want you to count the color of your skin as character. They want perpetual racial animosity.

They want perpetual war. It enriches them and their cronies.

They want to allow criminals to be free, and to make you into criminals for disagreeing with them. Chaos by design.

They want to tell you lies, and make you live by lies. Just like East Germany. They have weaponized the bureaucracies and Justice Department to be the American Stasi.

They want you to beg them for scraps from their table.

Wake up. As our Founders did.

“Our cruel and unrelenting Enemy leaves us no choice but a brave resistance, or the most abject submission; this is all we can expect - We have therefore to resolve to conquer or die: Our own Country's Honor, all call upon us for a vigorous and manly exertion, and if we now shamefully fail, we shall become infamous to the whole world. Let us therefore rely upon the goodness of the Cause, and the aid of the supreme Being, in whose hands Victory is, to animate and encourage us to great and noble Actions - The Eyes of all our Countrymen are now upon us, and we shall have their blessings, and praises, if happily we are the instruments of saving them from the Tyranny meditated against them. Let us therefore animate and encourage each other, and shew the whole world, that a Freeman contending for Liberty on his own ground is superior to any slavish mercenary on earth.”

― George Washington

Here we are again, so start by speaking truth. The left can’t handle the truth.

Donate to the Trump campaign. And any candidate that is fighting the left. Work for them when you can.

The new RNC is worthwhile supporting. Join, and work effectively for a better future.

Help by finding people who will vote well, and work with you.

Help ballot harvest. Make sure your conservative neighbors vote. Help the conservative elderly who can’t get to the polls. Volunteer to be poll watchers.

Do not sit on your hands and say you can do nothing. That is a lie.

There is much more to do, and much more to be done. But start now. The left counts on your hand-sitting. Pray for awakening and the strength to prevail.

Fight for our freedoms in every way possible. Against the leftist blob. Because if you don’t, the future is theirs: an evil, dark, dystopian future run by their twisted blob-like minds. Push against them, participate in their ouster.

Rise up, speak up, or lose your voice forever!