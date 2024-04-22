The Truth About Israel

Many years ago, I worked for Virgin Atlantic airline and was fortunate to be awarded a free fam pass on El Al airlines to Israel.

I ended up trading the ticket away to another employee but I always regretted not taking this opportunity to visit the Holy Land because of my cowardice.

At the time, it seemed like every week there would be a bus blown up or an explosion in Jerusalem or Tel Aviv and I wondered how any one could live in such a turbulent environment. I grew up in a poor tenement in Spanish Harlem, where the sounds of gunshots and police sirens were ever present yet it wasn’t until 9/11 that I felt the helplessness generated by total destruction of structures and the massive loss of human life.

I have always been in awe of the stoicism and resilience of the Israelis living under the constant threat of annihilation by an enemy sworn to their demise. What I cannot understand is why this hatred and ignorance is so widespread globally and especially here in the United States. Israel is our strongest democratic ally in the Middle East and as a Catholic, I am extremely grateful that our historical Christian sites have been protected and guarded by this nation. In addition, Israel has always been one of the first responders with aid to all stricken global areas suffering from natural disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis. Unfortunately, the anti-Zionist hatred by Muslim countries for Israel is so fierce that some have rejected all aid offered by this Jewish nation.

It is appalling to witness the insane anti-Israel protests by Americans and even some Hollywood celebrities since the October 7 massacre of Israeli citizens. They continue to demand a ceasefire in the war to eliminate the Hamas terrorists responsible for that massacre. Do they even know what Hamas is?

Hamas is a violent spinoff of the Muslim Brotherhood which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the U.S., Canada, and the European Union due to its use of suicide bombings and rocket attacks against civilians.. It has perfected the military strategy of embedding their soldiers under hospitals, schools, mosques and children's play areas so that any attack will cause collateral damage of innocent citizens. The 300 miles of tunnels to Israel they’ve constructed under restrictive buildings are meant to shelter their soldiers, not their citizens, because Hamas does not care for Palestinian lives any more than they care for Israeli lives.

It is one of the most evil, barbaric organization that has ever existed and I would include the Nazis in that vile collection. They rape, behead babies, slaughter children and women and I wish the ignorant and brainwashed Americans crying about Israel committing "genocide" would get their heads out of their butts and actually answer this question -- what choice does Israel have except to eliminate Hamas?

Like the United States, Israel does not start wars,. They enter into the situation of war because they have been attacked or to assist their allies who are in peril. Hamas waged war on Israel on October 7, 2023 by invading southern Israel, killing 1,200 civilians and taking hostages, which is a war crime according to the Geneva Convention which means nothing to barbarians, of course. In the past, Israel could depend on aid from America but this current administration is about as anti-Israel as the DNC and Obama allow it to be.

The mainstream media is doing all it can to debunk the horror stories by conservative bloggers and eyewitnesses describing the massacre in sharp detail. The brain-dead Millennials protesting on their Columbia University campus against Israel probably believe the debunking of the IDF claims of the October 7 massacre. Columbia University has always been the site of student protests since the Vietnam War. Of course, most of those students were afraid of being drafted and killed in battle so in some way, one could understand the reason behind these demonstrations.

There is, however, absolutely no good reason for these students to be involved in these preposterous demonstrations which are probably planned and paid for by left-wing Soros-funded anti-American organizations.

After the NYPD finally arrested more than 100 of these protesters at the university, what did they find? Were these individuals Palestinians suffering deadly family losses in Gaza or refugees demanding an end to the alleged genocidal IDF attacks? According to the New York Post in an article dated April 19:

The 114 anti-Israel protesters who were busted at Columbia on Thursday include members of the upper crust: an intern for New York State Attorney General Letitia James — and the daughter of a prominent UPS executive who killed an elderly couple with her truck as a teenager and got off with a slap on the wrist.

In addition, fading film star, Susan Sarandon, had to make an appearance at the only venue welcoming her these days. Does she really believe that Hamas is a worthy subject to be championed by her pathetic effort to remain relevant?

When my six children were still young teenagers, I would frequently try and explain the Holocaust in a way that they could understand the horror of, by asking them to imagine how they would feel if troopers burst into our house and took us away to a concentration camp where our family would be murdered. My children knew exactly what the Nazis did during WWII and they also understood who Adolf Hitler was so they were never tempted to embrace the evil frequently romanticized by the left.

Apparently, today’s current crop of left-wing parents are filling their children’s heads with lies about Israel and denying the evil barbarians in Hamas.

Explosive coverage in the New York Times last December detailing the sexual crimes of rape and mutilation against Israeli women has now been backtracked by the New York Times top brass. The powers that be in the Deep State of elite politics are doing their best to disguise the truth.

May God have mercy on us all.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License