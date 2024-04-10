The Overlap Between Nazis and Hamas Is Downright Uncanny

If you’re wondering how Hamas and its fellow travelers, which both Biden and the Democrats support, are perfectly comparable to the Nazis, let me count some of the ways. (There are actually countless examples for all of these comparisons.) In their approach to the Jews, the two entities are indistinguishable, which means those who hate the Nazis (and leftists claim to) should hate Hamas, too.

(For purposes of this counting, Hamas is the proxy for all of the people who call themselves Palestinians (inaccurately), given how strongly Gazan and West Bankian civilians support it.)

Nazis and Hamas Hate And Want To Exterminate Jews

Nazis:

On September 16, 1919, Hitler issues his first written comment on the so-called Jewish Question. In the statement, he defined the Jews as a race and not a religious community, characterized the effect of a Jewish presence as a “race-tuberculosis of the peoples,” and identified the initial goal of a German government to be discriminatory legislation against Jews. The “ultimate goal must definitely be the removal of the Jews altogether.”

Hamas:

“Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.”... The Prophet, Allah bless him and grant him salvation, has said: ‘The Day of Judgement will not come about until Moslems fight the Jews (killing the Jews), when the Jew will hide behind stones and trees. The stones and trees will say O Moslems, O Abdulla, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.’ [directing the killing of Jews, drawing on a hadith]

Nazis and Hamas Violate Jewish Women

Nazis:

Dr. Beverley Chalmers’ latest book is not the kind people want to read. Yet, it’s one they should. Titled, “Birth, Sex and Abuse: Women’s Voices Under Nazi Rule,” it is filled from cover to cover with horrifying accounts of countless Jewish and non-Jewish women being raped and brutalized, experimented upon, forced into prostitution…

Hamas:

During the Hamas attacks of 7 October, Israeli girls and women – ranging from young children to elderly people – were subjected to gang-rape and humiliating sexual assaults. Some of their corpses were violated.

Nazis and Hamas Torture Jews

Nazis:

Nazi cruelties inflicted upon Jews in Gestapo prisons are described today in the official organ of the Polish Government, which announced last night that it had compiled a list of 3,000 Nazi war criminals in Poland selected for post-war trial on charges of instigating atrocities against the civilian population, including the mass-executions of Polish Jews and the introduction of ghettos… The torture of Jews in the prisons was related in testimony given by a Polish civilian who succeeded in escaping from Poland after being held for six months in a Gestapo prison in Warsaw. He revealed that Jews are shot daily in the courtyards of the prison after being compelled to dig their own graves.

Hamas:

President Isaac Herzog revealed a disturbing Hamas booklet found on the body of a Palestinian terrorist killed in one of the Gaza-area communities on Sunday. “This booklet is an operating manual, how to enter citizens’ yards, kibbutz, city, moshav, how to break in there. And first – and what do you do when you find the citizens? You torture them. This is the booklet that says exactly how to torture them, how to kidnap them,” Herzog told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer. In a copy of the guide provided for the press, the manual — titled “The Warrior’s Guide: Jihadi Version” — outlines tactics, which include creating chaos, intimidating captives, and using tactics such as electric shocks and even live executions.

And still more from Hamas:

“I cannot describe to you in words what it is like to see a pregnant woman who has had her stomach cut open and the baby pulled out,” Weiss, who served in the military rabbinate for 30 years. “I only knew something like that from the Nazis.” Many bodies had been burned, he continued. The forensic examination by his team showed they were still alive when they were burned. “We found bodies of elderly civilians. They had all their fingers and toes cut off.”… And they would see signs that are “purely torture,” she went on.

Nazis and Hamas Desecrate Jewish Bodies

Nazis:

Researchers at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said they have found a Nazi photo album with a cover made of human skin. The album was likely made at the Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany, the museum said. The museum determined the album cover was made of skin by comparing it in a laboratory to a similar object in its collection.

When it comes to Nazis, there’s always more:

A forensic analysis confirmed that a small bedside lampshade from a Nazi concentration camp in Germany was “certainly” made of human skin, memorial officials said… The Buchenwald concentration camp was built near Weimar, Germany, in 1937 and operated by Nazi SS soldiers, “the elite guard” of the brutal regime. Over the next eight years, about 277,800 people — primarily Jews… The analysis concluded the small lampshade was “certainly human skin” based on “microscopic and genetic examinations,” memorial officials said.

Hamas:

…[Hamas] gunmen were given instructions to kill everyone they saw, including beheading victims and cutting off their legs. “The plan was to go from home to home, from room to room, to throw grenades and kill everyone, including women and children,” he said. “Hamas ordered us to crush their heads and cut them off, [and] to cut their legs.” He also said they were given permission to rape the corpse of a girl.

Nazis and Hamas Rely Heavily On Drugs To Fuel Their Killing:

Nazis:

…many in the Nazi regime used drugs regularly, from the soldiers of the Wehrmacht (German armed forces) all the way up to Hitler himself. The use of methamphetamine, better known as crystal meth, was particularly prevalent: A pill form of the drug, Pervitin, was distributed by the millions to Wehrmacht troops… Developed by the Temmler pharmaceutical company, based in Berlin, Pervitin was introduced in 1938…. A military doctor, Otto Ranke, experimented with Pervitin on 90 college students and decided, based on his results, that the drug would help Germany win the war. Using Pervitin, the soldiers of the Wehrmacht could stay awake for days at a time and march many more miles without resting.

Hamas:

…the use of Captagon could help explain the viciousness of the attacks and why Israeli men, women and children were tortured, burned, blown to bits and, in at least some cases, raped and decapitated… Captagon is the former trade name for fenethylline, a derivative of amphetamine with similar stimulant effects. It was initially synthesized by a German chemistry firm in 1961… Islam has a history of using drugs as a prelude to murder and killing. It is the Muslims who contributed the word “assassin” to the English language via their use of hashish in preparing to make others dead. Its origin can be traced to the Arabic word “hashshashin,” which means “users of hashish.” The hashshashin were a secretive and feared group of mercenaries who operated in the Middle East during the 11th to 13th centuries. The hashshashin were known for their stealthy methods and the use of assassination as a means of achieving their objectives. They were notorious for targeting political and military figures, often carrying out their missions in public… Over time, the word “hashshashin” was anglicized to “assassin,”… (from Arabic أَسَاسِيِّين (ʔasāsiyyīn, “people who are faithful to the foundation [of the faith]”))

By the way, that coyly referenced “faith” would be Islam.

Surprise, surprise.

Image: Hitler and the Mufti of Jerusalem. Bundesarchiv, Bild 146-1987-004-09A / Heinrich Hoffmann / CC-BY-SA 3.0