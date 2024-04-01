The Melting of the Liberal Icecaps

We are all, of course, deeply worried about the melting arctic icecaps, because of the devastating effect of a gas that amounts to a crucial 0.041 percent of the atmosphere. But you can tell that what really worries our liberal friends is the melting of their ruling-class icecap. Otherwise, what’s the point of keeping conservative commentary out of the New York Times or GOP headliners out of MSNBC?

That’s how I read outrage in the NYT newsroom at an op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton back in June 2020 to “Send in the Troops” to stop the George Floyd rioting. Or the outrage at MSNBC at the notion of former GOP chief Ronna McDaniel working as a commentator at the TV news network. But of course! You gotta believe that cops are the enemy of social justice. And evil. And any GOP politico is the enemy. And evil.

As I read the far-right semi-fascist commentary, week after week, on the Lawfare effort to Get Trump, there seems to be two main visions. One is that the whole effort is the implementation of a brilliantly conceived strategy to show the voters that Trump is a crook; the other is that brilliant or not, the effect of the criminal pursuit of Donald Trump is raising his popularity.

But I think that it just represents a knee-jerk response in the ruling class to the gathering storm of populist rebellion. These people are not that smart.

We have all been carefully taught that politics, whether “our Democracy” or “democratic liberalism,” is just an appeal for the votes of the people, and may the best man win. I think that the reality is that politics is normally a fight to the death, because if the other guys win, it’s the end of “our community” as we know it.

We like to be shocked, shocked, at Brazil, where lefty President Lula da Silva went to jail for corruption. But now Lula is back in the presidency they are going after former President Jair Bolsonaro for plotting a coup. You mean, just like here, with President Biden getting his Ten Percent, and Donald Trump fomenting “insurrection?”

The real “tell” is the holiday schedule. Used to be that holidays were all about holy days. Then we started to celebrate sacred national days, like Independence Day and Washington’s Birthday. Then we started to remember the young men we sent to their deaths in our wars, with Decoration Day -- subsequently Memorial Day -- proposed by Southern ladies to decorate the graves of the fallen, and Armistice Day after World War I to celebrate the fallen in all U.S. wars. After World War II, Armistice Day became Veterans Day to celebrate all who served in the armed forces.

But our liberal friends have converted holidays into a celebration of their followers. This makes complete sense, because our rulers are Allies of the Oppressed Peoples against the White Oppressors, and rulers like to celebrate themselves. So we have Labor Day to celebrate the oppressed workers, Martin Luther King Day to celebrate the oppressed blacks, International Women’s Day to celebrate oppressed women, Pride Month to celebrate oppressed homosexuals, and now the International Transgender Day of Visibility to celebrate oppressed transgenders. Do you see what has happened? We don’t celebrate ordinary Americans any more, but only the clients of the rulers, or, in Thomas Sowell language, the Mascots of the Anointed.

This is fine, but may make it a bit difficult to get white working-class lads to enlist for the next World War. And since our current ruling class has an inexhaustible appetite for world wars -- from World War I to World War II to World War Commie to World War Oil to World War COVID to World War Ukraine to World War Climate -- I’d say they need to be flattering young men, all young men, about their bravery and patriotism. Maybe Hollywood should revive movies like Doris Day’s musical On Moonlight Bay that celebrated the doughboys of World War I. How about a musical about World War COVID to celebrate all the knowledgeable Americans that were censored by the Censorship Industrial Complex during the late unpleasantness?

It’s odd. Hollywood had no problem making anti-Vietnam War movies and TV shows back in the day. I wonder what is holding them up on COVID? I could imagine a great movie about a certain multi-billionaire sacrificing billions of dollars to stop the censorship on social media. Oh, wait a minute! All those great movies were just sucking up to the ruling class and its narrative du jour.

Look, all I am saying is that, despite the good doggies at the New York Times and MSNBC, and the fearless prosecutors in New York, Washington, and Georgia, our ruling class is melting, and its lived experience is no better than Peruvian President Óscar Benavides and his maxim: “For my friends, everything; for my enemies, the law.”

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: PickPik