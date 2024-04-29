The Democrats Validate an Einstein Postulation

Albert Einstein allegedly said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

But without validation, he was just a super-smart guy making an educated guess about scientific repeatability and human mental stability. Fortunately, his postulation is moving from “theoretical” to “proven,” via testing provided by the Democrat party.

The Dems came up with a surefire battle plan to prevent Donald Trump from returning to the Oval Office. Just prosecute him for something — it didn’t matter what. The Donald would become “damaged goods,” and voter outrage would prevent a return of mean tweets to the office that comes with an armed entourage and a big blue airplane. It should have been foolproof. But as engineers say: “One should never underestimate the ability of fools to screw things up.”

In the spring of 2023, Trump was surging ahead of his Republican rivals and was dangerously close to President “Return to Normalcy” in polling. He was becoming a serious threat. It was time to load the boats and storm the beach.

The attack led off with Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, who indicted Trump for improperly accounting for contractual expenses during the commission of a crime. Bragg claims that Trump stole the 2016 election (the crime) by incorrectly documenting payments to his lawyer in 2017 (the method). No, that is not a typo. Bragg claims Trump that stole the election by doing something illegal a year after the election. Hopefully, a TDS-afflicted jury can help him with that little time warp thingy.

But Donald Trump surged in the polls after the indictment. “Surefire” was starting to look like “backfire.” The Dems were shocked. It never occurred to them that making him a victim, might create sympathy rather than disgust. But an empty suit from behind the Resolute Desk reassured them: Ignore the malarkey. I’ve come up with an ingenious plan. Let’s do it again! Call up George (Soros) and have his gal down in Atlanta start earning her campaign money.

A call to action was placed to Fulton County, where District Attorney Fani Willis launched the southern prong of the attack. [Aside: Doesn’t Fani have the most appropriate name ever for someone about to take a spanking for the Dems?] She indicted Trump for pulling a “Stacey” — Abrams, that is. The Donald claimed that he’d won the election in Georgia, even though it was certified for Biden. That’s not a crime, but what the heck — the judge is a Fani-supporter. Maybe Fani — and the judge covering her fanny — can keep the jury entertained long enough to slip past them the fact that no crime was committed. Besides, a conviction isn’t necessary. Fani just needs to make voters disillusioned with the guy who gave them prosperity and security. She even got the first ever mug shot of The Donald. But what was intended to taint his image turned out to be a MAGA fundraising bonanza.

Dang if the Donald’s polling didn’t go up again. Oh well — if at first you don’t succeed...yada, yada, yada. The White House fired off a message to Merrick Garland (call sign “Wingman”) to put someone competent in command and get it right this time.

“Wingman” appointed Jack Smith for the mission. Smitty kicked the operation into high gear, using all the resources of the federal government. He had Trump’s home raided by the FBI, during primetime coverage, with the cameras rolling. It was all scripted to paint The Donald as the grifter every self-righteous leftist with gender confusion believes he is. Then he indicted Trump in Florida for having the classified documents that the Presidential Records Act says he can have. But damn if Trump’s polling didn’t go up again. Not to worry. Smitty was just getting started.

Smitty also indicted the Donald in Washington, where a TDS-afflicted jury is a brain-dead certainty. He charged The Donald with obstructing an official congressional proceeding, by giving his MAGA followers the code words “protest peacefully.” Unfortunately, The Donald’s MAGA minions forgot to pull the “just kidding switch” (i.e., the fire alarm) before interrupting Congress, so they and their MAGA leader are guilty of MAGA insurrection until proven innocent.

But The Donald’s polling went up again. Maybe there’s a greater time lag between court filing and news cycle than the Dems had factored in. They’ve been wrestling with that messaging problem for years.

Along the way, the Dems augmented their criminal attack with a civil flanking maneuver. Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll claimed that Trump had raped her some years previously — in a crowded department store. Though she couldn’t remember the exact year it happened, the event is seared into her memory. But Trump called her a liar — so a TDS-afflicted jury ordered him to pay her over 80 million bucks, for damaging her reputation more than she already had.

New York attorney general Letitia James also sued Trump, insisting he applied for loans while claiming his real estate holdings were more valuable than her expert estimate. A TDS-afflicted judge awarded the state almost a half a billion bucks, for not actually hurting anyone. Letitia immediately began the paperwork to seize Trump properties. Then The Donald’s polling rocketed into the stratosphere.

Now we’re one year into the Democrat foolproof plan to keep Trump from winning the election. The Donald has vanquished his Republican challengers. He is outpolling Biden in all the swing states, and his first trial has begun in Manhattan. Knowing that the trial is about politics rather than justice, Judge Juan Merchan ordered The Donald to remain in New York for the entirety of the campaign trial. But Trump just started campaigning in New York City instead. Now small donor contributions are rolling in, and throngs of cheering N.Y. construction workers may become the defining photo of the campaign. If he doesn’t flip New York in November, it won’t be for lack of trying.

Polling since the trial began isn’t available yet, but the only thing that could help The Donald more than another indictment would be if the judge actually incarcerated him. Merchan is currently entertaining contempt charges against Trump — for publicly claiming that his political persecution is political persecution. MAGA Ts with a photo of The Donald in an orange jumpsuit are still a possibility. The Donald could sell them as a set with his mug shot mugs.

After all the attacks on Trump, here’s where the campaign stands:

Trump is riding high in the polls;

The legal system has less credibility than CNN;

His supporters are more enthusiastic than Green Bay Packers fans on a sub-zero Sunday;

Former critics like Bill Barr are admitting that democracy is being threatened, but not by the Donald; and

As the cold sweat stage of the Biden/Harris campaign commences, the Dems are frantically looking for something else to charge The Donald with (perhaps in Arizona) — expecting a different result.

Now we know: Doing something (Bragg attack) over (Willis attack) and over (Smith attack) and over (James attack) again actually produces the same result (MAGA growth). Further, those expecting otherwise (Democrats) are totally bat-crap crazy.

John Green is a retired engineer and political refugee from Minnesota, now residing in Idaho. He spent his career designing complex defense systems, developing high-performance organizations, and doing corporate strategic planning. He is a staff writer for the American Free News Network and can be reached at greenjeg@gmail.com.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.