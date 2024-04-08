The Challenge of Explaining Trump and Biden to an Argentinian

An Argentine friend in Canada challenged me about the absurdity of Trump vs. Biden. Really, he said. Can’t you Americans come up with anyone better?

He got me thinking. How come we, the last best hope of mankind on Earth, are oppressed with the senile left-adjacent stupidities of President Biden? And the crude mean tweets of Trump, the man that organized a monstrous and unprecedented insurrection against the nation’s holiest of holies, the U.S. Capitol? Surely, we special people deserve better!

We got Biden because our noble educated class, with its conceited ideas of saving the workers from the capitalists, the women from the patriarchs, the blacks from the racists, the gays from Mrs. Patrick Campbell, the transgenders from J.K. Rowling, is not the noble nobility it imagines itself to be, but instead a hegemonic, dominatory ruling class that gets its kicks by bossing the plebs around. And it has Made Things Worse, for workers, for women, for Blacks, for LGBTs even more than the deserved punishments it has meted out the evil White male oppressors.

If indeed our educated class has made things worse, then it’s entirely appropriate that in the confusion of 2020 and the danger of Bernie Sanders getting the Democratic nomination, our anointed rulers should trip over their chrismarias and nominate the senile Joe Biden.

Or maybe our liberal friends deserve Joe Biden, of whom the sainted -- and anointed -- Barack Obama said that we should never underestimate his ability to… You know what.

For me, the Biden presidency is proof of the inability of our elites to understand that politics is good for nothing except making enemies and eventually running out of other peoples’ money.

But whatabout Donald Trump? What’s wrong with a White middle/working class that foisted Donald Trump upon America’s thoughtful educated people?

It’s obvious. As yet, no all-American equivalent of Frantz Fanon has emerged to write The Benighted of the Earth and inspire the oppressed deplorables to bloody revolution. Trump’s half-baked insurrectory actions on January 6 cannot be compared to the glory of Fanon and the incandescence of The Wretched of the Earth.

If the deplorables aren’t up for revolution, what’s left? Nominate a Bush II clone? So he can lead us into another Mideast war and another Great Recession? Nominate a Bush I clone? So he can mouth “no new taxes” and proceed to raise taxes?

Hey, why not nominate another “amiable dunce” like Reagan to end stagflation and win the Cold War defeat the climate crazies without firing a shot!

How about a guy that would promise to Make America Great Again so ordinary Americans could wive and thrive and Israel could resume the Abraham accords to create peace in the Middle East?

I think that all experts would agree that my last proposal is so ridiculous and disproved by scientists as to be enough evidence of insurrection and denialism to convince a NYC or D.C. jury of guilt.

Nevertheless, the best Democrats could offer against Trump in 2016 was Hillary Clinton. And the best they could offer in 2020 was Joe Biden

And there’s more. America has a ruling class that responded to a pandemic by shutting down the economy, increasing the money supply by nearly 40 percent in two years, mandating masks that didn’t work, putting hundreds of thousands of small businesses out of business and mandating vaccines that didn’t protect against virus variants.

All this is fine and delicious, but how should I explain things to my Argentinian friend?

I think I should explain the fact of Joe Biden as evidence that our educated class, that runs the Democratic Party, is utterly clueless about the damage it has caused to America over the last century. They still don’t realize that raising government spending from 8 percent of GDP to 40 percent of GDP over the last century was really not a good idea. And they seem oblivious to the fact that politicians and bureaucrats don’t have a clue how to direct and manage the economy.

I think I should explain the fact of Donald Trump as evidence that the Republican party has failed over the last generation to put forward a leader who really understands the situation of the ordinary middle class and who has the chops to lead it to safety and prosperity. Voters have to go for the best option on offer, and that, up to now, has been Trump.

Can we Americans do better? Of course we can. But first we have to clean out America’s Augean Stables just like Hercules did in the olden time.

And we have to find more leaders willing to risk everything against the lawfare of the activists and a legal system dominated by corrupt partisan prosecutors. We need nothing less than the mythical Hero willing to die on the border between Order and Chaos.

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.