Karl Marx Conquers American Medicine

In early April, it emerged that a Marxist, pro-Hamas, anti-American guest speaker gave a two-hour-long lecture at the UCLA Geffen School that included an invocation to kneel in prayer to momma earth and stand up and scream for Hamas. This proves that Marxist ideological argot, the canons of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), intersectionality, and critical race theory have infiltrated American medicine.

The Supreme Court has established that DEI (i.e., reverse discrimination) violates the Constitution when it comes to admissions:

[T]he Harvard and UNC admissions programs cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause. [snip] Many universities have for too long done just the opposite. And in doing so, they have concluded, wrongly, that the touchstone of an individual’s identity is not challenges bested, skills built, or lessons learned but the color of their skin. Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice.

Large institutions such as UCLA grab the headlines, but this is a problem across American medicine.

The Charles Drew University Medical School (CDU), a private medical school in Willowbrook, California (which is really Watts), was founded in response to political pressure after the Watts Riots of 1966. The school is small (approximately 550 students) and doesn’t offer medical science classes. Instead, students UCLA for the basics, with CDU providing some clinical exposure for third- and fourth-year students, but has no decent teaching hospital. It does race-based, postgraduate research and has physician’s assistants and nursing programs.

Image of “Doctor” Karl Marx by AI.

The programs are also black-centric to the point of illegality, something that an organization called Do No Harm (DNH) brought to light. DNH is a medical advocacy group that Dr. Stanley Goldfarb founded after the University of Pennsylvania forcibly “retired” him when he wrote an essay for the Wall Street Journal challenging medical schools’ focus on social justice rather than medicine.

In the essay, Dr. Goldfarb argued that medicine must remain a science-guided profession that is color-blind and focuses solely on treating illness. He condemned how medical schools’ obsession with “diversity” negatively affected medical research and scientific practices. In other words, Dr. Goldfarb has the old-fashioned idea that physicians should pay attention to good medical care for their patients and not be recruited to be soldiers for a Marxist socialist cultural conquest.

In July 2023, DNH filed a complaint against Drew with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. It did so

[I]n response to the University’s operation of a discriminatory program. Specifically, CDU ran a scheme known as “EDGE-PA”, which offers “resources and support” only to “Black men” facing difficulty in getting accepted into a physician’s assistant program. Included in the long list of “resources” offered exclusively to black men are mentorships, workshops, tutoring, scholarships, guest speakers, and much more. [snip] If that was not bad enough, CDU was not just looking for “black men” to participate in the EDGE-PA program—it was looking for black men who demonstrate, among other things, “a passion for social justice”. In other words, the program was not just racially discriminatory but also sought candidates who fit a very particular ideological mold.

This archived page shows how the Drew program discriminated in favor of black men. Since then, however, Drew has scrubbed the page, and it’s not the only one to have done so. Indeed, it turns out that lots of medical schools, showing consciousness of wrongdoing, hide the evidence when called out. As DNH explained in a post on Friday,

CDU is not the first educational institution to try and delete the evidence after learning they were under a civil rights investigation. For example, in 2023, the University of Colorado School of Medicine (CUSOM) scrubbed its website following the submission of an OCR complaint by Do No Harm regarding discriminatory scholarships run by the school. Similarly, the University of Nebraska College of Medicine (UNCOM) quietly removed two discriminatory programs from its website following the initiation of an OCR investigation. In other instances, colleges and universities have substantially altered the criteria for certain programs after an OCR investigation began but before it was concluded. Deleting or modifying evidence of discrimination is a typical response by schools after being notified they are under a federal civil rights investigation, and implicates the school with discrimination that they know is legally indefensible.

Despite the medical school’s chicanery, DNH is optimistic that its complaints (40 in 2023 and 7 this year, so far) will help end illegal DEI programs in medical schools. However, DNH is naïve to think that leftist fanatics for CRT and DEI will just stop their programs to push Marxist ideology into American medical care.

By taking down material, the medical schools showed they knew that they were in the wrong, but fanatics lead these schools. They’re just shifting tactics, not repenting.

In 2022, Heather MacDonald wrote about the Marxist “Corruption of Medicine.” Medical schools and professional organizations are pushing nihilistic, utilitarian, social-justice identity politics, and they’re not going to stop. They are doing this to vulnerable students who are selected not based on merit but based on race, sex, sexual identity, or other preferred leftist status. These students are incapable of pushing back against the nonsense they are taught. Her essay is invaluable information about the magnitude of the socialist conquest of medicine.

Commie theorist Antonio Gramsci advocated in the 1930s for the next step in the Marxist revolution: Overrun a country’s institutions and culture, its schools and education, media, and entertainment. And then, through those vehicles, destroy the pillars of Western civilization, i.e., Judeo-Christianity, family, and government by consent.

Medicine is just one of western civilizations great achievements that the Marxist true believers have captured. Their success is as much a malignancy as cancer itself.

John Dale Dunn is a 50-year physician and 40-year attorney in Brownwood, Texas.