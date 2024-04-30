Is Peace Possible in the Middle East?

The U.S. and its allies keep substantial forces in the region to ensure an ability to intercede when our interests are threatened. It is not possible to leave the area to its own devices. It's only a question of time before we are sucked back in at a tactical disadvantage and with significant loss of American and Allied lives.

It is time for new ideas. Resetting the table through shrewd diplomacy, proper incentives, and reimagining our Middle East strategy is possible. We must take away the Palestinian veto that inflames that area of the world and keeps it in turmoil. Their corrupt and terrorist-led leaders take their marching orders from Iran. Iran's only long-term interest is the end of Israel and the entire Western establishment to be replaced by a Muslim Caliphate. Iran believes leading such a Caliphate is their destiny. Millions of Muslims willingly die to reach a mythical paradise filled with virgins waiting for jihadists.

We continually confront religious zealots that chafe at the West's restraint of violent tribal tendencies. We must come to grips with the fact that Western and Islamic values will never be in sync.

Graphic: Israeli Defense Forces practice shooting. Wikimedia Commons.org. Public Domain.

The Middle East cannot be ignored. We need pro-western nations in the region with which to do business and which are powerful enough to enforce peace between sectarian groups. Only Iran and Saudia Arabia, one Shite, and one Sunni (Wahhabi) are candidates. Iran wants us all dead, and Saudia Arabia was the starting point for the 9-11 terrorists. Not great choices.

The world is on an inevitable path to world war, not just in the Middle East but also in Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. Like it or not, the United States plays the role of world hall monitor and has successfully kept the world war genie in the bottle. Gradually, the world became less warlike until our own instability and lack of foresight opened the door to where we are today. There are new Great Power players and an Islamic culture that features the same tribal hatreds that have reappeared every hundred years or so for more than a millennium. But now, no longer isolated, we live in a connected world, an age of nukes, oil politics, and failed leadership.

There are no great oceans to protect us anymore; our arteries are fiber optics, pipelines, and sea lanes that must be protected 24/7/365. Actors with malevolent intent now have capabilities that rival ours. The freedom of action that we once enjoyed is severely diminished among many competing priorities, with no vision to give order to the chaos.

We are in crisis, but with crisis comes opportunity.

Today's twisted vision of the world attempts to equate all sides as intellectually and morally equal. For too many of its adherents, Islam is not a religion of peace. This is especially true for Shite Muslims who continuously wage Holy War. We can't close our eyes to those who brought us the wide use of suicide vests, improvised explosives, car bombs, and human shields. There are aberrations in other religions but nowhere else, especially in modern times, as in Islam, which uses terror both internally and externally to achieve its objectives.

American foreign policy towards the Middle East, and especially the Palestinians, has been stuck on the same issues since President Jimmy Carter's summit that produced the Camp David Accords in 1978. The salient question then, as now, is what to do about the Palestinians? One of the outcomes of the Accords was an agreement to work toward a two-state solution. Israel tried no less than five times to make this happen. This remained U.S. policy for the last 45 years, except under President Trump, yet the Palestinians rejected it every time.

Trump's experience is notable. An agreement to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem was reached in 1995, but sensitivities to the Palestinians postponed the move. Trump forged ahead anyway, and there was little violence or pushback. Trump's entire term diminished the previous veto the Palestinians had on U.S. policies and politics. Things began to happen, including the Abraham Accords between Israel and four other Arab countries, which previously had been held hostage to the Palestinians.

Among the first things the Biden administration did was restore the Palestinian veto. Everything that followed, including the October 7th massacre and subsequent violence, is directly attributable to Biden and his Progressive base.

Biden is singularly responsible for the rampant antisemitism, hate speech, and demonstrations occurring everywhere. Calling for the death of Jews and Israel is Nazism. No parsing, no quibbling; it's Kristallnacht all over again, and our President is unwilling to call out the descending darkness. How can anyone of good character not see the day and night difference between defensive Israel and offensive Hamas calling for a thousand October 7ths?

Given the absence of choices, America must support Saudi Arabia (warts and all) as a partner allied with Israel in the region. Middle Eastern countries can’t engage in a nuclear arms race. Iran has the bomb or is about to; nothing can stop them except force. Saudi Arabia has made it clear that if Iran has the bomb, it will also. That can’t be allowed to happen.

Given such a relationship, Saudia Arabia will lead a parade of Arab nations to make peace with Israel and isolate Iran and its proxies. This would not be a perfect deal, but it is the best of bad choices.

Diplomacy is the art of the possible. The enemy of the possible is always the ever-elusive perfect solution. We either realize that or continue down the rabbit hole.

Author, Businessman, Thinker, and Strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com