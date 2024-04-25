For Biden, What Goes Around Comes Around

April 25th is the five-year anniversary of the launching of the 2020 presidential campaign of the incoherent joke that currently occupies the Bully Pulpit. The campaign began with Biden citing the MSM-driven lie attributed to then-President Donald Trump's statement about "very fine people on both sides" at the 2017 Charlottesville, VA "Unite the Right" rally.

Biden said in a pre-recorded video that, "With those words, the president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I'd ever seen in my lifetime."

Anyone who wasn't then or isn't now suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome understands that the "very fine people on both sides" remark was not about people in the crowd who were a part of any violent hate group or movements. The remark was about those people who had legitimate arguments for and against the removal of Confederate Civil War-era commemorative statues.

Trump, at a press conference, said, "Excuse me, they didn't put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group... that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name." He continued in the same press conference, "I'm not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally."

Clear and unambiguous statement. Too clear and unambiguous, it turns out, for Biden and the MSM.

Nearly five years after Biden claimed Trump's "very fine people on both sides" Charlottesville comments inspired him to run for president, Joe Biden was asked about the Columbia University protests held by pro-Hamas students. A reporter asked: "Do you condemn the anti-Semitic protests on college campuses?" Biden responded, "I condemn the antisemitic protests. That's why I have set up a program to deal with that."

So far, so good. Biden's utterances were what was expected. Amazingly, he made them without a teleprompter from which to read. But here's where it gets interesting. He continued, "I also condemn those who don't understand what's going on with the Palestinians." The MSM, in an effort to protect Biden, cut him off before he could finish this sentence.

This was an actual "very fine people on both sides" moment for Joe Biden. He morally assigned equivalency of the pro-Israel people to the pro-Hamas thugs, those who, remember, chant 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel' and 'From the River to the Sea' as they support people who express visible and vocal solidarity with jihadis (animals who masqueraded as people) who bombed, raped, kidnapped, mass murdered, committed infanticide, then and now use their people as human shields, and propagate a culture of violence and death. This is the bunch Biden wants us to understand and condemns us for not doing so. Are we not Islamophobic if we understand those chants?

Biden accused Trump of morally equating those spreading hate with those who had the courage to stand against it. He, without having to take his statement out of context, did exactly that.

It's bad enough that he began his campaign for president by invoking a taken-out-of-context lie, one he, his sycophants, and the MSM maintain to this day. But it's indeed ironic that he'd occasion exactly the same kind of experience without having to take what he said out of context. He placed his foot firmly in his mouth, expressed his true feelings and views without any help from anybody. Biden was (and is) blatantly hypocritical. And he demonstrated he has a short-term memory problem.

Did the MSM report his slip (if it was indeed one), the expression of his actual take on the entire situation? Of course not. All they and his staff did was, I'll wager, cringe.

Trump's 'Bloodbath' comment was another example of Biden, the Democrats, and the MSM's attempt to twist the truth. And it continues to occur. The MSM is now attempting to equate Sleepy Joe's perpetual public speaking gaffes to Trump falling asleep in court.

The 'totally in the tank for the far Left, Biden, and Democrats' MSM will continue to perpetrate false narratives. What's saddest is that a large portion of the American citizenry will continue to believe it.

Warren Beatty has created a web page that facilitates quick responses to anything you consider outrageous and/or anything about which you wish to comment: quick-rant.atwebpages.com

Image: Mary Madigan