Did Trump Really Do That? Progressive Media Never Tells the Truth

A recent cartoon on Lucianne.com accurately pointed out the deceit of the left which ignores the truth of Biden’s disastrous reign while continuing to distort Trump’s statements.

The cartoon shows a man pointing to a chart listing the current Biden chaos in the world saying to his companion, “Can’t you see he’s a total disaster?” The other man wearing a Biden 2024 t-shirt smirks, “Yeah, but Trump said, Grab them by the @$%*#!”.

Yes, he did say that, but why? Trump was simply making a point while chatting with a supposed friend about how some women allow stars and celebrities to do anything to them -- even grab their private parts. This is the truth that one hoped the Me-Too movement would change, but I doubt it will. As a handsome billionaire in his youth, Trump probably ran into a lot of self-serving, avaricious, ambitious bimbos. The very idea that he would have bothered with the very transparent E. Jean Carroll is laughable.

But when it comes to media disinformation, one has to admit that it has been extremely successful, at least to those living in a liberal bubble.

I no longer watch insipid award shows but while researching how widespread the TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) has been since 2016, I came across a clip of Meryl Streep ripping into Trump’s imitating a disabled reporter while she accepted a Golden Globe achievement award. Meryl, you are a great actress, but you really need to escape that bubble that is making you look like a low info moron. That disabled reporter could not move his arms at all so Trump wasn’t imitating him. His waving arms gesture had been made several times in speeches against opponents, including Ted Cruz and others.

Libertarian reporter John Stossel covered the extent of Trump myths in an excellent video which proves how the mainstream press hides any truth that exonerates Trump.

My longtime readers know that Donald Trump was not my first choice in 2016 for president. I much preferred Texas Gov. Rick Perry, but I voted for Trump then, and in 2020 after his very successful years in office. I plan to do the same in November.

In 2022, I wrote a column inviting TDS supporters to email me to explain why they hated him. All but one of the responses actually praised the former president and the only one that differed still admitted that he was a good president. Of course, it’s possible that the TDS crowd doesn’t read American Thinker or any of my columns but I have yet to read any sensible explanation for this antipathy to the former leader of the free world. They criticize his coarse comments, his tweets, his looks, his ego and other personal traits. I wanted to know what they think of his administration that brought more jobs, less taxation, less unemployment figures to all segments of society. However, they never discuss his achievements, just his personal behavior.

I have lived through several presidents and the very worst behavior I’ve witnessed has been from Democrats.

While in office Donald Trump’s worst offenses have been his insulting tweets and comments after he has been attacked by rivals.

One could say they were made in self-defense. He has not, however, brought his mistress into the White House when the first lady was away (JFK); he has not conducted press interviews while sitting on the toilet or whipping out his privates during cabinet meetings (Lyndon Johnson); he has not indulged in sexual activity in the Oral Office with an intern, nor did he accept campaign funds from communist China for his reelection in 1996, which in return, he signed waivers allowing tech companies to transfer our most sensitive satellite (i.e., missile-launching technology to Red China (Bill Clinton); he did not have a reputation of heavy drug use in his youth nor did his administration pass a health insurance plan (Obamacare) that destroyed many workers’ coverage; and he never bowed down before global leaders (Barack Obama).

There is no use mentioning the horror that is Biden’s administration because the pain is too great.

Everything that President Donald J. Trump has done is for the good of all American citizens and he plans to do that again after being reelected this November. His enemies in the media continue to distort and twist every word out of his mouth. This is not surprising as 96% of journalists donate to the Democrat party which we now realize has no interest in legislation benefitting the American citizen but supports the current invasion of illegals it needs to maintain political power through voter fraud.

We have a very important obligation this November and that is to make our way to the polls in such great numbers that even if the thousands of unsigned and illegitimate ballots show up like they did in 2020, good will prevail. Although I always vote for the individual rather than a party, I feel there is no choice but to vote straight conservative because the only way for Trump to govern for us is if he has a GOP House and Senate to undo the disaster of the current Biden administration.

Go register to vote, make sure your record hasn’t been destroyed. Make sure your children and grandkids over 18 understand that their future lives will be impacted by the 2024 results. Most important, make sure they know what MAGA means.

Make America Great Again.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License