Democrats Plan to Kneecap Trump’s Candidacy

Donald Trump holds a 1 point advantage over President Joe Biden for the 2024 presidential election in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

Many of these polls oversample Democrats. Most survey registered voters or whoever answers the phone when the pollster calls.

Rasmussen Reports surveys U.S. likely voters, those who actually cast votes, and they show Trump with an 8 point lead. They also found little impact from third party candidates such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Jill Stein, or Cornell West.

The deep state, swamp, blob, ruling class, establishment, uni-party, or whatever is today’s term de jour for the permanent administrative state has been pulling out all the stops to vanquish Trump.

Nonsensical lawfare investigations, lawsuits, special counsels, and baseless accusations are thus far having no effect on “Teflon Don.” That could change, but the Democrats and Never-Trumpers are determined and resourceful. What’s their plan, given that Trump has so far been unstoppable?

President Trump added three relatively conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court over the histrionics of the left, going so far as to accuse one of the nominees of participating in “rape trains” during high school.

Ironically, this current right-leaning court may be Trump’s undoing. And Democrats and Never-Trump “Republicans” are ready to take advantage. SCOTUS placed the knife between Trump’s electoral ribs, the “Trumpophobes” will shove it in deep.

Formerly red, now deep blue, Colorado, with a feckless Republican Party as dysfunctional as a circular firing squad, attempted via their far-left Secretary of State, to keep Trump off the Colorado ballot claiming he is an “insurrectionist.”

Never mind that he has neither been accused nor convicted (other than by Democrats and the media) of insurrection. That did not matter to the Colorado Supreme Court which in their self-proclaimed wisdom deemed that Trump did indeed incite an insurrection.

Perhaps Colorado justices believed that Trump’s words on January 6, "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard" was a call to overthrow the government that at the time, Trump was in charge of.

Some insurrection.

A few hundred unarmed protesters, wandering through the Capitol, one dressed as a shaman, were about to take control of the three branches of the federal government including the military.

Perhaps the thin air in the Mile High City led to some hypoxic confusion at the Supreme Court building. Or more likely four of the justices just didn’t like Trump and wanted him banished to one of his many golf courses.

As expected, this case arrived at the U.S. Supreme Court where a March 4 decision stated:

The Constitution empowers Congress to prescribe how those determinations should be made. The relevant provision is Section 5, which enables Congress, subject of course to judicial review, to pass “appropriate legislation” to “enforce” the Fourteenth Amendment.

A concurring judgment by Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson clarified:

The majority announces that a disqualification for insurrection can occur only when Congress enacts a particular kind of legislation pursuant to Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment.

In other words, Congress, by a simple majority, can pass a bill claiming that Trump is disqualified from election due to being an “insurrectionist.” An insurrection can be whatever Congress says it is, just like a man wearing a dress can be a woman. When Joe awakens from his nap, he will sign the bill, making it law.

Easy peasy.

This may explain why several Trumpophobe Republican House members have bugged out, trimming what was already a thin House Republican majority.

GOP Reps. Kevin McCarthy, Ken Buck, and Mike Gallagher all abruptly resigned from Congress, leaving Republicans with only a one-vote majority in the House.

Buck hinted that more of his colleagues may resign, potentially leaving Hakeem Jeffries and Democrats controlling U.S. House.

Republicans foolishly expelled Rep. George Santos, a reliable conservative vote, rather than letting him finish his term. He already stated that he wouldn’t run for reelection. Another R vote gone.

Note that Santos was indicted but not convicted. So was Democrat Sen. Robert Menendez and he is still serving in the Democrat-controlled Senate. Republican “principles” lost them a much-needed vote.

If you don’t believe the Democrats would try to disqualify Trump in this manner, such a bill is already in the works, introduced by Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin.

Per Axios:

Raskin pointed to legislation he introduced with Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) in 2022 creating a pathway for the Justice Department to sue to keep candidates off the ballot under the 14th Amendment. "We are going to revise it in light of the Supreme Court's decision," Raskin said. Raskin suggested the bill would be paired with a resolution declaring Jan. 6 an "insurrection" and that those involved "engaged in insurrection."

If the House flips to the Democrats, this is a done deal. Even if it doesn’t, don’t be surprised if 1-2 House Republicans, on their way out via resignation or not running for reelection, vote with the Democrats. GOP Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, if still in Congress, would certainly vote with the Democrats on this one, as would GOP Sens. Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski.

Since the SCOTUS decision mentioned, “Subject of course to judicial review,” that would stop such a scheme, right?

Review by whom?

Why would SCOTUS block such an act of Congress, especially if they green-lighted it in their recent decision. But Democrats have an insurance policy.

They could just add four more far left justices to SCOTUS. Why not? Congress has that power and has exercised it in the past.

Sen. Ed Markey and House of Representatives members Jerrold Nadler, Hank Johnson and Mondaire Jones have scheduled a news conference for Thursday to announce the introduction of the legislation in both chambers. The measure would expand the number of justices from the current nine to 13, according to a copy of the Senate bill reviewed by Reuters.

Once such legislation is passed by a Democrat-controlled House and Senate and signed into law by a Democrat president, expect Barack or Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Lawrence Tribe, Arthur Engoron, Fani Willis, Stacey Abrams, Norm Eisen, or Eric Holder to be nominated and immediately confirmed to the high court. A Senate GOP minority could do nothing to stop it.

Trump as an “insurrectionist” will be removed from the ballot. And the Bill of Rights and much of the inconvenient Constitution will be reinterpreted by a “new and improved” SCOTUS.

Who needs unconstitutional election law changes? Forget ballot-harvesting, voter I.D., signature verification, social media election censorship and interference, or any other non-legal means of rigging the election. The above plan is Constitutional and will be applauded across corporate media as “democracy in action.”

With Trump gone, we will get a Koch brothers and Chamber of Commerce-approved Republican candidate like Nikki Haley. Whether she or Biden wins won’t matter.

The borders will remain open with likely amnesty for those already here. We will continue to fund endless wars. Some $10 billion will be added to the national debt every day. America’s cultural rot will continue. And the deep state will thrive, controlling the next president as they have most past presidents.

The donor class will get richer and average Americans will fall further into a hole. America First will become America Last.

The Democrats have the perfect solution for kneecapping Trump and keeping Washington, D.C. in a business-as-usual mode for the foreseeable future.

If it’s a possibility to me, Trump is aware of what’s ahead and hopefully has a plan and solution. Otherwise, the GOP will once again shoot itself in the foot over their so-called “principles” on which they can comfortably sit while warming the back benches as a permanent irrelevant minority party, watching the Democrats destroy America as we know it.

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Substack Dr. Brian’s Substack, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph.