Democrats Have Deliberately Shattered The Ties Binding America

There has never been a more dangerous time in the world than right now. Moreover, great empires can end quickly, as the Soviet Union’s abrupt collapse showed. The lesson we should take away from this monumental historical moment is that nothing is assured and countries must be held together by more than the brute force of government power. In America, under Democrat leadership, we are intentionally splintering ourselves along artificially created fault lines, whether cultural or financial. That must change if we are to survive.

We Americans require leaders who can communicate a simple, understandable, and compelling message that strikes at the heart of our primary divisions and challenges us, much as President Kennedy did in his famous “Ask Not What Your Country Can Do For You” speech. Our leaders must stop pandering to the partisan interests that are so prevalent today.

Our country is shot through with millions of people who do not wish our nation well or, even worse, do not understand what is in their best interest or that of the country. With shouts of “Death to America“ echoing on American campuses, we can no longer be patient with those elements that seek to destroy us and show no loyalty to their mother country.

Rampant illegal immigration also destroys American cohesion. A gold rush is going on, with illegal immigrants rushing to stake a claim before the border closes. Many, if not most, of the people coming here, have no interest or understanding of what it means to be an American and the responsibilities that go with it. They come here for the freebies. Dedication to the rule of law is an afterthought or goes out the window entirely when they storm our borders with no thought of doing it the right way. It is all downhill from there.

Image by Andrea Widburg.

America is imperfect, but that’s not expected of any human institution. Still, America has done so much good in this world, especially because of its extraordinary contributions to winning WWII and preventing the spread of communism in the decades after. Those accomplishments saved the world and led to the most extraordinary drop in world poverty in history. We can’t continue helping the world prosper if we are overrun!

To continue the good we’ve done to date, America must return to its creative roots in engineering, computer science, infrastructure, medicine, agriculture, manufacturing, and most importantly, financial discipline. Consumerism, by itself, does not make an economy. One also needs a government with fiscal discipline, which America completely lacks.

Did you know that America creates a trillion dollars in debt every 100 days? It’s not that we don’t pay enough taxes; our country collects more taxes than any other nation. It’s how we spend it that is broken and must be reformed.

You must now ask yourself what allowed this disconnect between expectations and available resources. The Founders understood that there would be a day when the electorate would figure out they could vote themselves other peoples’ money. That day has arrived and expanded to include border crossers.

The current path is not sustainable and ends badly. Good leadership lays out essential priorities, making decisions less politically and more pragmatically.

To start America’s recovery, here’s an excellent first step: Have the President regularly talk to the American people about the realities of unlimited wants versus limited resources. It may take a while, but eventually, the argument’s logic can convince enough people that the nation’s living within its means is in everyone’s best interest. It is only through enlarging the pie that great accomplishments (now scarce) will once again become common.

The Democrats, with their hard left base, see squeezing the rich as the appropriate and/or populist path. However, if you confiscated the wealth of the top 1%, you would be back to where we are today in about ten years, and then what? Remember that a substantial portion of the wealth of the top 1% is invested. Spend it, and there would be little investment, leading to a likely even shorter period before we are broke again!

Two generations of leftist media, a broken education system, and a corrupt government that protects itself at all costs have brought us to this day. By and large, our youth have lost their ability to look rationally at what is required of them to shape their own future. They feel simultaneously entitled and angry.

Ask them, and they’ll tell you that the Baby Boomers were the last generation to make it. They feel justified to malinger and complain about the remaining scraps. Biden told them they were entitled to abandon their student debt obligations.

15% of Americans want to leave our country. Never before have so many been so disenchanted that they effectively see the American Dream as dead.

The clock is ticking down our remaining time, however much that is. There is time left to make a difference. How many of my readers and millions more understand that their future is tied to a thriving America?

The time to dither is over. There are too many ways to step wrong and fail or wind up in a defensive war we are unprepared to fight. We must have better leaders. We must stop destroying the best of us and promote them to leadership positions instead. Everyone is legally equal, but those who wage war on us using Equity as their weapon will only succeed in destroying everything and everybody.

Who will fight for the values that our forefathers fought so valiantly for, risking everything in the process? If not you, then who? The blood of an untold number of patriots waits for your answer.

God Bless America.

Author, Businessman, Thinker, and Strategist. Read more about Allan, his background, and his ideas to create a better tomorrow at www.1plus1equals2.com.