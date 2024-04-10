Climate change tests: What could go wrong?

The Epoch Times recently released a documentary about “Chemtrail” trials being conducted off the shore of San Francisco.

“Unbeknownst to most people, scientists have begun to conduct a secret experiment that involves shooting aerosols into the sky in the hope of preventing global warming. Specifically, this is a solar geoengineering experiment in San Francisco that’s trying to create brighter clouds that would, in theory at least, reflect more sunlight away from the earth.”

Epoch Times references information revealed by Paul Joseph Watson on April 7, which points to the Coastal Atmospheric Aerosol Research and Engagement, or CAARE. Referring to the website of CAARE reveals:

“The Marine Cloud Brightening Program is an academic collaboration of atmospheric scientists and other experts to study how clouds respond to particles -- also called aerosols -- in the atmosphere. This research aims to further our understanding of how interactions between aerosols and clouds impact our climate system, and to investigate the feasibility and potential impacts of marine cloud brightening.”

How did we get to the notion that “aerosols” affect climate change? CAARE explains:

“Atmospheric scientists are still not certain just how much of a cooling effect these aerosol particles have on the climate overall. Scientists estimate that aerosols from human emissions are offsetting 0.5℃ of global warming from greenhouse gases, but they could be cooling as little as 0.2 ℃ or as much as 1.0 ℃ (Forster et al., 2021). The uncertainty in this number leads to uncertainty about how much warming to expect in the coming decades.”

Translation: They really have no idea. They’re guessing.

From NASA:

“Aerosols have a profound impact on the climate because, just like greenhouse gases, they are able to change the Earth’s “radiative”, or energy, balance. Aerosols can control how much energy from the sun reaches the planet’s surface by changing the amount that is absorbed in the atmosphere and the amount that is scattered back out to space. It turns out that most aerosols are cooling -- that is to say, they reflect the sun’s energy back out into space. There is only one aerosol -- soot, also known as black carbon -- that actually helps contribute to global warming by boosting the warming effects of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.”

Remember the banning of CFCs because it was supposedly destroying the ozone layer? CFCs were used in aerosol sprays. Was it destroying the ozone layer? Who really knows?

What specifically are they doing with this hypothesis and what tests are being conducted to prove the hypothesis? CAARE explains again:

“Lead Engineering Researcher Jessica Medrado describes the Cloud-Aerosol Research Instrument (CARI). This new facility is located in the USS Hornet Sea, Air and Space Museum, an Affiliate of the Smithsonian in Alameda, California. Working with the Hornet staff, our team is conducting science studies on the Hornet’s flight deck. The CAARE facility is designed to support small-scale studies of the transport and evolution of aerosol particles in the marine atmosphere by releasing sea-salt particles and measuring their evolution over a small area outdoors in a marine environment. The studies involve intermittent brief releases of sea-salt particles, generally undertaken for 5-30 minutes a few times a day, a few days a week, during different seasons of the year. The particle releases planned for the site are below the thresholds identified for approval processes or permitting requirements and do not include any regulated substances at the small scale they are being released. The studies at CAARE are not expected to have any impact on local weather or climate.”

Well, that’s good news. Apparently, we have nothing to worry about because they’re only shooting small amounts of “safe aerosols” below any threshold for approvals or permits, and they don’t expect any results from these tests because it is “not expected to have any impact on local weather or climate.”

Whew! I thought they were actually doing scientific tests to prove or disprove a hypothesis. After all, that’s what scientists do, right? I’m an engineer and frankly it would be silly and fruitless for me to run a test that yields no results, so why bother?

Well, here’s the kicker: “However, the studies’ relevance to climate intervention research requires registration with NOAA’s Weather Modification reporting process, which was completed in March 2024.” That was last month. It seems they might be planning the “Big One.” After all, what’s a test worth doing without real results that one can actually measure? At least Tennessee is outlawing it in their state, but that may be like fighting WWII with slingshots if larger-scale experiments set off a global cascade of irreversible events.

Image: Picryl