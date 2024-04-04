Citizen Groups Stepping Up to Demand Honest Elections

In any contest between two or more parties, an impartial referee is often necessary to ensure that the rules are followed fairly.

This includes sports and competitions of all kinds, debates, and yes, even spelling bees in elementary school. Without impartial judges, there is no confidence that the victories were legitimate.

This is why it is such a scandal whenever it is alleged that a referee in a hotly-contested college football championship has made a questionable game-changing call, or when a judge is found to have ties to the defendant that seemingly slants his ruling.

Local, state, and national news reporting is also a contest about which facts in a story are most relevant. Reporters would be impartial, relate the basic facts, and let viewers decide for themselves. It used to be impossible to determine whether the evening news announcer was liberal or conservative. Investigative reporters bravely sought to expose scandals from both political sides.

Since the 1970s, the “Fourth Estate” has largely slanted the news from one perspective. This bias has risen to such an absurd level that we had a reporter during a riot with a fire raging in the background saying the protests were “mostly peaceful.”

In 2016, Hillary Clinton and the media claimed the election was stolen by Trump and the Russians. The Democrats cried foul and tried to change the electors. But in 2020, any who suggested possible election fraud were branded by the media as “election deniers.”

Political contests, often called “races,” are refereed by election officials who are required to follow very specific federal and state laws. As government has become an ever-increasing force in our daily lives, the results make a huge difference at the local, state, and national level. What will your child be taught in school? Will your state encourage or deny abortion? Will congress enact laws to raise your taxes? Will the president get us into a war, or try to tell you which kind of car you must drive?

When the irregularities of the 2020 election were ignored by the justice system and the media, average citizens came forward to figure out what might have happened.

In upstate New York, Marly Hornik, a goat-herder and homeschool mom, teamed up with election and cybersecurity expert Harry Haury, and formed New York Citizens Audit to investigate their state voter roll database.

The group released peer-reviewed statistical reports that exposed alarming errors in the data for 2020 and 2022. Among their findings for 2022:

1,467,399 illegal duplicate registrations with 449,856 votes cast.

16,623 votes cast by voters with a blank address.

“35,312 more votes counted than voters who voted” — an impossibility in a properly-conducted election.

They founded a nationwide group, United Sovereign Americans, (USA) to share their legal and statistics expertise with over 25 state groups investigating their own databases.

The organization is 100% non-partisan; both sides need to be certain that election results are fair and honest.

In a recent interview on Red Pill News with Zak Paine, Hornik explained the necessity of impartial election officials:

Hornik: The only job of an election official is to follow the law. Why? You have an election system that is inherently a zero-trust system. You have naturally adversarial parties, they have no reason to trust each other, and they actually have quite a lot of reasons not to trust each other. And they have all these supporters, they have donors, there’s this whole machine backing each one of these adversaries. So how is it, that at the end of the day, we maintain domestic tranquility, we maintain continuity of government, and everybody hears the election result and goes home in peace? That’s because the election official has to walk a tightrope between those two adversaries. That tightrope is the exact procedures required by law for the administration of the election that everyone will end up feeling is fair, and believing in and trusting as fair. If they step off that tightrope, the Supreme Court says there’s only one reason.” Paine: Fraud. H: That’s it, why else would you take all those risks, why would you disrupt the harmony of a nation?

Without media or congressional action on election validity, citizen groups like USA are now the only way to demand that elections follow established federal law.

USA groups from other states have been completing their analyses too — the results are just as alarming as those found in New York. In Illinois, the team found:

Over 300,000 votes from the 2020 election missing or improperly deleted from the Illinois voter data.

Over a four-year period, Illinois’s population decreased by 150,000, while the voter roll increased by 650,000.

Over 2.5 million people had votes cast prior to their registration dates.

They also conducted an informal study of Illinois voting history with over 1,300 Illinois residents across the state and uncovered over 57% irregularities, including votes cast when the voter did not vote, votes missing when they did vote, voters registered and voting at addresses where they did not live.

Most shocking, 11% of the voters they interviewed had votes cast in their name for elections in which they did not participate.

From the database the day after certification in 2022, the Ohio team found:

158,209 voters resided in an apartment or in a mobile home lot but had no unit number as required on their voter registration application. This means mail-in ballots would be undeliverable.

4,143 were older than the oldest person in the US at the time or were too young to legally register.

6,348 had a date of birth that was different in 2022 than it was in 2020.

539,400 voters supposedly registered on days when Ohio boards of elections and state offices are closed.

120,094 had registration dates in the 2022 state voter file changed.

243,583 had state identification numbers that had changed.

34,233 had 2 to 5 registration records with multiple state identification numbers, making it possible for them to vote more than once.

On February 27, 2024, United Sovereign Americans joined with Maryland Election Integrity, LLC, in filing a lawsuit in Maryland Federal Court against the Maryland State Board of Elections.

The suit cites multiple federal laws regarding election conduct, including Article 1, Section 2, of the U.S. Constitution, Sections 1 and 2 of the Fourteenth Amendment, the National Voter Registration Act, and the Help America Vote Act.

They allege:

79,392 current apparent registration violations.

1,699 duplicate registrations.

3,366 instances of active registrations without a certified U.S. Post Office mailing address.

5,680 instances of active registrants who moved at least 4 years ago.

605 instances of registrations with no residential address.

296 instances of active registrants with a nonstandard address.

1,218 instances of active registrants who are deceased.

883 instances of “age discrepant registration” (younger than 18 or older than 115).

They seek an injunction to force the state Board to keep accurate voter rolls and to enjoin it from certifying any future elections unless voter rolls are updated, registration records are corrected, and the entire voting process is reformed to follow all applicable federal and state laws. They also seek the decertification of the electronic voting system currently in use.

Finally, they ask the court to establish a Special Master to guide the Board, among other things, to ensure changes are implemented prior to the November 2024 election to verify voters are U.S. citizens, and the ballot custody process is corrected and auditable.

More state reports are forthcoming and confirm that these issues are substantial and pervasive across the entire country. They involve millions of database errors that can lead to absentee ballots being mailed to undeliverable addresses, only to be picked up by postal workers or nearby residents and filled out and submitted with minimal or zero signature verification. A recent Rasmussen poll revealed that 20% of Americans have filled out a ballot for someone else or voted more than once.

Most local and state Boards of Elections seem unwilling to clean up their data, and unafraid of any legal repercussions for failing to follow multiple federal laws that require very specific standards. Improperly certifying an election is perjury and a serious federal crime.

USA will be filing more lawsuits in multiple states and, if the rulings conflict, the Supreme Court will be required to take up the issue.

This strategy is the surest and fastest way to force changes prior to the 2024 election.

The group has completed millions of dollars worth of meticulous research, and is now asking for contributions, large and small, for the funds needed to file in multiple states.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.