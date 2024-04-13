Biden, It Was YOU!

In previous decades, it was customary for sitting presidents to refrain from berating and criticizing the work of previous presidents, but Joe Biden has never been one to engage in human decency. Thus, from the onset of his presidency, he has relentlessly scapegoated President Trump to deflect criticism of his nearly four years of failed leadership.

With a presidential election six month away, it is time to highlight Biden's failed policies and lay blame where it belongs: at the feet of the current occupier of the White House.

It was not President Trump who refused to enforce our immigration laws. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who opened our southern border to 10 million illegals from around the globe. By erasing President Trump's executive order, worked out with Mexico, to house illegals there, Biden made himself responsible for the entry of drug cartels, criminals, gang members, rapists, and terrorists from enemy countries into our collective home. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who secretly and illegally flew 325,000 illegals from across the globe to cities across the U.S. at taxpayers’ expense. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who allowed CCP-affiliated military-aged men to enter our collective home illegally. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who erased our energy independence by shutting down the Keystone Pipeline and making us once again energy dependent on foreign sources. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who enriched Russia by removing sanctions he put into place. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who shut off our domestic supply of energy. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who handed over Afghanistan along with billions of dollars in military hardware to the Taliban. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who left behind Americans and Afghanis working with the U.S. to die at the hands of the Taliban. It was YOU!

It is said that Afghanistan contains $1 trillion in mineral deposits and the largest lithium deposits, needed to produce batteries used in electric vehicles. It was not President Trump who left behind a country rich with minerals to the awaiting Red Chinese. It was YOU!

When President Trump left office, the inflation rate was 1.4%. When Biden took office, inflation rose to 9.1% in 2022, and although it has since fallen, prices today are 19% higher than when President Trump left office. Under President Trump, we had the lowest inflation in 50 years. Biden erased it. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who erased the tariffs placed upon Red China to correct the trade imbalance. It was YOU!

When it comes to law and order, it was not President Trump who defied our Supreme Court by erasing a $7.4-billion dollar student debt, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who allowed domestic terrorist organizations (Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and Hamas proxies here in the U.S.) to assault Americans verbally and physically in urban areas throughout the country. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who weaponized our DOJ, FBI, and CIA to target the opposition (Trump staffers, Trump-supporters, attorneys, journalists, and Trump himself). It was YOU!

To steal the 2020 presidential election, it was not President Trump who coordinated with social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to censor information about the Hunter Biden laptop, Biden’s role as the “Big Guy” in Ukraine’s Burisma, and the effort to censor critics of the COVID vaccine. It was YOU!

When it comes to criminal activity, Joe Biden has had a history of selling out the United States to the Red Chinese, Russia, Ukraine, and Iran. It was not President Trump who gave our enemy Iran a total of $80 billion since coming into office. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who enriched Iran by removing previous sanctions. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who in 2022 sent our CIA to Brazil to aid in the overthrow of democratically elected president Jair Bolsonaro in favor of the installation of communist Lula da Silva as president. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who got us into a proxy war with Ukraine. It was YOU!

It was not President Trump who enabled and allowed Hamas to conduct a massacre in Israel on Oct. 7. It happened under your watch. It was YOU!

Due to the failure of the Palestinian Authority to recognize Israel, President Trump closed their offices in NYC and Washington, D.C. It wasn't President Trump who opened the once closed offices of the P.A. headquarters here in NYC. It was YOU!

It wasn't President Trump who resumed funding of UNWRA (a Hamas proxy). It was YOU!

It wasn't President Trump who threatened Israel with an arms embargo. It was YOU!

It wasn't President Trump who left American hostages in Gaza. It was YOU!

It wasn't President Trump who refused to veto a U.N. anti-Israel resolution, which called for a ceasefire, thus enabling Hamas to regroup and survive. It was YOU!

And it isn’t President Trump who is currently working with the Israeli left in Israel to conduct a four-part plan for a Color Revolution in an effort to overthrow the democratically elected government of Bibi Netanyahu. It is YOU!

YOU did all that!

Shari Goodman is an educator, public speaker, and activist and has written political commentaries for American Thinker, World Net Daily, Israel National News, Renew America, and other publications.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.