Abortion Best Decided at the State Level

Let hair-on-fire women run screaming it's our God-given right to abort our babies at any time including post-natal and place of our choosing. No one shall abridge that right in thought or in deed. To make sure, the Dems are once again undertaking a massive fearmongering campaign to prevent a Trump win in November. Abortion is being used as a prop.

The uniparty, as it did in 2020, is pushing with all its might to put abortion on the ballot in November vice all other issues, to wit: human rights trafficking, the price of bread and eggs bolstered by extravagant government spending, usurious mortgage rates, imminent war on multiple fronts, the great dumbing down of our children's education, rampant white racism, a U.S. credit card balance that alone will take down this country, and let’s not forget the banana-republic-like lawfare against political opponents.

So damn the torpedoes: I want my abortion, it's my body, and my right to do with it as I please. In fact, if I want to commit suicide I have that right too, or inject copious amounts of junk food until I degrade into an unhealthy mess and further burden my already overburdened ObamaCare plan.

Zero U.S. House Democrats voted to pass the protection of women and girls in sports. I’m sure abortion rights will be the only issue those same Dems will vote for come November. On the one hand they are for women’s rights, but on the other hand they are not for women’s rights.

National abortion law proponents are narcissistically selfish. Such a law doesn’t consider the wishes of those pro-abortionists who want abortion rights but believe in the sanctity of life, that life for many begins somewhere in the gestation period and therefore feel an abortion after that period is taking a life. But the hardcore hair-on-fire loudmouths want “rights” up to and after taking a first breath.

States can best meet the needs of their constituents with a statewide abolition law when you consider the ideological divide in Blue vs. Red states. A Blue-state abortion law in, say Massachusetts, allowing abortion up to and past birth would satisfy the majority of its residents, whereas such a law in, say, Texas, would satisfy a minority of residents.

Republican-controlled states have tighter restrictions on abortion than Democratic-controlled states, because that’s what those state residents want. For those residents unhappy with their state abortion law, nothing is keeping them from traveling to a state that allows abortion, much like U.S. citizens travel to other countries for cheaper, or more readily available healthcare.

Roe v. Wade protected a woman's right to an abortion, but only until viability: the point at which a little one is able to live outside the womb (though this was undermined by Doe v. Bolton). During the first trimester, viability is often determined by the presence of a heartbeat. Generally, a baby can survive outside the womb at around 22 weeks gestational age assuming normal growth, anatomy, and chromosomes, according to Neil Mandsager, M.D.

The Centers for Disease Control reports that 93.5% of all abortions in 2021 took place at ≤13 weeks gestation, 5.7% were performed at 14–20 weeks gestation, and 0.9% were performed at ≥21 weeks gestation.

Importantly, what is the Biden and Trump position on abortion?

On Monday, Donald Trump said:

“In video posted Monday morning, Trump explicitly affirmed his support for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and he emphasized his support for states determining their own laws for abortion so long as there are exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. The states will determine by vote, or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land – in this case, the law of the state," Trump said. Many states will be different. Many states will have a different number of weeks…at the end of the day it is all about the will of the people."

It is key that most pro and anti-abortion positions hail the exception for rape, incest, or when a mother’s life is at risk.

If one agrees with the Supreme Court that under the 10th Amendment of the Constitution abortion is a states’ rights issues, then you agree with Trump’s position that abortion policy should be decided at the state level.

Per FindLaw: “The Tenth Amendment was intended to confirm the understanding of the people at the time the Constitution was adopted, that powers not granted to the United States were reserved to the States or to the people. It added nothing to the instrument as originally ratified.” The power to allow abortion was not granted to the United States government.

What is Biden’s stance on abortion?

Shortly after the Supreme Court issued its 1973 Roe decision on Roe v. Wade in 1973, then-senator Joe Biden said in an interview he disagreed with the ruling. Over five decades Biden’s stance has moved to support abortion rights.

Abortion is one of those issues, like the death penalty, that should be left in the hands of the states to decide. Abortion took center stage for the democrats in 2020 and halted a Red wave. Will the passion for reinstituting a national ban on abortion be less than in 2020,? Not if the Dems can again whip enough fear of Trump’s abortion position to overshadow the issues that affect the viability of our democracy, a democracy that affects not one or a few but all.

