A GOP Landslide in November

It’s there for the taking. A Republican overwhelming victory across the board, taking back the White House and securing huge majorities in both houses of Congress, is attainable if the election is more about “Biden Democrats” and their policies and less about Donald Trump.

The Biden administration has imposed disastrous policies on the country. Polls show that 60% of voters are ready to boot Joe Biden out of the White House. But what happens if the Democrats beat them to it by replacing their loser candidate? It could happen if they also figure out how to displace Kamala Harris without alienating the voters who think her race and gender qualified her to sit in the White House and possibly the Oval Office.

The GOP needs to hammer their opponents on no less than five terrible policies and identify them all as Democrat policies instead of just those of “Crooked Joe Biden.”

1. The Biden Democrats have opened the southern border to about eight million illegal aliens, many of them military-age single males. Assume only half of those aliens are males and one in a thousand are in terrorist sleeper cells infiltrated by Al-Qaeda, ISIS, or Iran. That adds up to 4,000 attackers spread all over the country, which is 200 times greater than the twenty that Al-Qaeda planned for its attack on September 11, 2001. Instead of thousands of deaths, the casualties could be hundreds of thousands. That death toll would overshadow the body blow to American cities from millions of unscreened “migrants” whom Democrat governors and mayors are subsidizing with free housing and free money. The answer from Biden Democrats to the terrorist threat is to ban the terms “Islamic terrorist” and “jihadist” from intelligence reports at the Pentagon and the FBI.

2. In the past three years the Biden administration has shown itself to be a faithless ally to our friends and a toothless foe against our enemies. First there was the disastrous retreat from Afghanistan, the worst humiliation of the American military in almost 50 years. It is doing it again in the Middle East. After its horrendous attack on October 7, 2023 on Israel, Hamas promised repeated attacks until they “killed all the Jews.” They are proving to be the 21st- century heirs to the Nazis. The United Nations Security Council passed a resolution to save Hamas from Israel’s counterattack. Instead of vetoing that resolution, the Biden Administration abstained. The Biden Democrats oppose Israel’s total victory versus Hamas. Polls show that at least 60% of Americans support Israel’s war effort. Their votes are there for the taking by Republicans.

3. The Biden Democrats are coming for your children. In California and other Blue States Democrats push “gender transition” on pre-adolescent and adolescent children. Parents who object can have “child protective services” move to terminate their parental rights. This is on top of the sexually explicit books and drag queen story hours in school libraries around the country. Attacking the natural rights of parents to raise their families reminds one of Communist China during the Cultural Revolution imposed by Chairman Mao.

4. They are coming for your car and pickup truck. Energy policies imposed by executive orders and burdensome regulations are on track to ruin the American economy. In three years, Biden has driven up gasoline prices by 50%. The Democrats plan to practically eliminate the production of gas-driven automobiles in the next ten years. Ask any electrical engineer if our power grid can support all those EVs and you will get a quick “you got to be crazy” response. Any auto worker in Michigan who votes for the Democrats in November is suicidal. These are the worst economic policies since Jimmy Carter.

5. The Biden Democrats don’t respect the Constitution. Under the 14th Amendment we are entitled to equal protection of the law. Racial preferences are prohibited. The “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” agenda, known as DEI, creates favored groups based on skin color and other arbitrary distinctions. The 2nd Amendment right to “keep and bear arms” is under attack again. Biden just announced a “federal center” to support “red flag laws.” Those laws empower bureaucrats and left-wing judges to confiscate a citizen’s firearms without notice and a court hearing. In comparison we have more legal protection against involuntary commitment for insanity. Our 1st Amendment right of freedom of speech has been diluted by a conspiracy of the Biden Democrats and social media companies who claim that there is a “misinformation” exception from the 1st Amendment.

July 4, 2026 will be the 250th anniversary of Independence Day, but November 5, 2024 is when we must vote to preserve our rights so we can celebrate in 2026.

Image: Lorie Shaull